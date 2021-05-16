TV Best Bets for May 16
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
PHOENIX — Senate Republican leaders are setting the stage for a new legal fight with Maricopa County.
- Updated
Harambe Café on Tucson, Arizona's east side will reopen this week offering a gathering space for BYOB medical and recreational marijuana customers with cafe drinks and baked goods.
- Updated
Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle, will host open farm days starting in May when the lavender starts to bloom in Arizona. Other events include a retreat, fairy festival, workshops and special dinners.
- Updated
After being closed to the public for decades, the historic Teatro Carmen in Tucson, Arizona's Barrio Viejo will host a one-day sale of assorted fixtures, furniture, and antique items.
- Updated
Maurice Diaz-Casales, 18, is a suspect in the May 1 shooting death of David Scott Anderson, police said.
- Updated
PHOENIX — A group of largely unidentified individuals is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to void the 2018 and 2020 election returns, ranging …
- Updated
Jackie Orr had no idea where she was or how much time had passed when she first woke up.
- Updated
Five partners are proposing to build a commercial breeding facility for boxers, corgis, English bulldogs and exotic cats on a site southeast of Tucson.
If people are reluctant to help out our economy and fellow man by receiving their covid-19 vaccine, I favor the idea of only offering the next…
- Updated
Barrio Queen, a Mexican food concept known for its wide variety of street tacos, is set to open its eighth location — its first in Tucson — near the end of 2021 at the corner of Oracle and Ina roads in Oro Valley.