TV Best Bets for May 16

How to Train Your Husband
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
A marriage therapist attempts to fix her own marriage by focusing on how to change her husband. Stars Julie Gonzalo and Jonathan Chase.
The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home
Food Network, 10am EST
Stuck in a pasta rut? Get some new meal ideas from Ree Drummond as she whips up simple dishes made with ingredients likely to already be in your pantry. It’s the last of her special quarantine episodes, filmed by her daughters and nephew at the family’s Oklahoma ranch.
Best of the West Weekend: John Wayne
SundanceTV, beginning at 5pm EST, Catch a Classic!
SundanceTV offers a salute to classic Westerns this weekend, beginning today with several John Wayne classics, kicking off with True Grit(1969) and followed by a 55th anniversary airing of The Sons of Katie Elder(1965) and the network premiere of Rio Grande(1950), celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. True Grit and The Sons of Katie Elder will also air tomorrow ahead of the network’s salute to Clint Eastwood.
Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020
ABC, CBS and NBC, 8pm EST
Hey, we’ll take pomp, circumstance and any excuse to celebrate these days!
Joker
HBO, 8pm EST
If you think this is your typical comic book movie, the joke’s on you. And trust us, these punchlines pack a wallop. Joaquin Phoenix earned an Academy Award as Batman’s future archnemesis in this dark and violent drama from last year, which explains how sad loser comedian Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) turns into the Clown Prince of Crime. As you might expect, it’s a twisted (and not necessarily definitive) origin story, anchored by Phoenix’s riveting performance.
’80s Saturday
IFC, beginning at 8pm EST
In tonight’s lineup of ’80s movies, Chevy Chase stars as Clark Griswold, a dad whose efforts to simply take his family on fun getaways always end up in hilarious disaster. The evening begins with the original National Lampoon’s Vacation(1983), followed by National Lampoon’s European Vacation(1985).
Killer Twin
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Raised by her single mom Patricia (Jennifer Taylor), Tess Houston (Lorynn York) is ready for the next chapter of her life to begin. While attending her college orientation weekend, Tess is shocked when she is approached by Sammy Crain, and realizes she is her identical twin sister! After learning the story of how they were separated at birth, Tess is excited to connect with Sammy. But when Sammy’s adoptive parents turn up dead, Tess is mistaken for Sammy and suspected of their murder.
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
Nat Geo Wild, 8pm EST
After wildfires ravaged Australia last fall and winter, Alaskan veterinarian Michelle Oakley and daughter Sierra flew Down Under to assist. This 90-minute episode captures their efforts to save a mama kangaroo and her joey as well as help a koala sanctuary track down one of those furballs and nurse it back to tree-climbing health.
