TV Best Bets for May 17

Common Knowledge: “Tailgaters vs. Millennial Moms”
GSN, 5:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The trivia show hosted by Joey Fatone returns for Season 3. The game features practical, everyday questions that everyone should, in theory, know, like “What should you do when you have a fever?” or “How can you tell if a watermelon is ripe?” Two teams of three (friends/coworkers/relatives) compete to answer multiple-choice questions in three rounds of play, with the winning team going on to the bonus round to play for $10,000.
The Wonderful World of Disney: Monsters, Inc.
ABC, 8pm EST
Lovable Sulley (John Goodman) and his wisecracking sidekick Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) are the top scare team at MONSTERS, INC., the scream-processing factory in Monstropolis. When a little girl named Boo wanders into their world, it’s the monsters who are scared silly, and it’s up to Sulley and Mike to keep her out of sight and get her back home.
The Neighborhood
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Birthdays rarely go as planned on sitcoms. Such is the case when cantankerous Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer) celebrates another trip around the sun. After Calvin receives an unexpected gift from his mother — his late father’s ashes — his neighbor Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield) takes him fishing, something Calvin used to do with his dad.
All American: “Fight the Power”
The CW, 8pm EST
When the truth comes out, Laura (Monet Mazur) is furious and is left to face the consequences. Seeing everything going on, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) doesn’t want to sit on the sidelines and asks something of his teammates that could jeopardize the rest of their season. Billy (Taye Diggs) deals with something personal by himself, but after a conversation with his dad he realizes what has really happened. Meanwhile, Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) is worried about Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and turns to his friends for help.
9-1-1: “Suspicion”
FOX, 8pm EST
While Firehouse 118 deals with an aggressive bride who gets a shock on her wedding day, LAPD sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) begins to suspect that her husband, LAFD captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), might be struggling with his sobriety.
The Voice: “Live Top 9 Performances”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The remaining top nine artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton.
Star of the Month: Movie “Roberts”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s another night of movies featuring actors named “Robert” on Turner Classic Movies. This evening, enjoy Bullitt (1968, Robert Vaughn), The Candidate (1972, Robert Redford), Hollywood Shuffle (1987, Robert Townsend), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (1967, Robert Morse), A Man for All Seasons (1966, Robert Shaw), The Last Voyage (1960, Robert Stack) and Cattle King (1963; you get three Roberts here: Robert Taylor, Robert Loggia and Robert Middleton!). — Jeff Pfeiffer
Bob (Hearts) Abishola
CBS, 8:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Thanks to their busy schedules, Bob (Billy Gardell) and fiance?e Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) can agree on only one date for their dream wedding. The hitch: It’s just three weeks away!
9-1-1: Lone Star: “One Day”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “One Day,” Owen (Rob Lowe) helps Tommy (Gina Torres) through a personal emergency.
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
MTV, 9pm EST
MTV’s two-night celebration of movies and TV, which began last night with its annual Movie & TV Awards, continues tonight with this inaugural event described by the network as “over-the-top, funny and completely fresh,” and which will look back on the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from reality television.
Running Wild With Bear Grylls
Nat Geo, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Radio host and American Idol mentor Bobby Bones and fiance?e Caitlin Parker test their bond and evade mountain lions during boot camp in the rugged Sierra Nevadas.
American Experience: Billy Graham
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Explore the life of one of the best-known and most influential Christian leaders of the 20th century. An international celebrity by age 30, Billy Graham built a media empire, preached to millions worldwide, and had the ear of tycoons, presidents and royalty.
The Good Doctor: “Letting Go”
ABC, 10pm EST
Dr. Claire Brown and the team must face hard truths about what lines they are willing to cross when one of Claire’s idols becomes her patient.
Bull
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Izzy Colo?n (Yara Martinez) puts her and Dr. Jason Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) wedding on hold when he decides his firm will defend the disgraced former DA — jeopardizing bro Benny’s (Freddy Rodriguez) campaign.
Breeders
FX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
On the day of Leah and Alex’s wedding, Paul and Ally find they have only a few hours to deal with a seemingly insoluble family crisis, leading Paul to make the hardest decision of his life.
People Magazine Investigates: “A Crimson End”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+ EST
When a woman is found dead in her historic house on Horseshoe Lake, police chase her killer to the water, where he drowns. But when the body is recovered, people are shocked to realize this story started 25 years earlier when two other family members were found murdered by the same man.
Debris: “A Message From Ground Control”
NBC, 10pm EST
As George (Tyrone Benskin) grows closer to finding what he is after, the debris that Orbital has collected begins a mysterious process.
Miz & Mrs
USA Network, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
The reality series ends its second season tonight. The show follows the family life of married WWE Superstars Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet.