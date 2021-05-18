TV Best Bets for May 18

Broken Harts
discovery+
What happens when the “perfect” family turns out to be anything but? This two-hour documentary special explores the tragic lives and deaths of the Hart family, two women who adopted six children and seemingly led a life of travel, activism and community service. But after countless warning signs that the children could be in danger, their manufactured idyllic facade began to crumble and led to a tragic end no one saw coming. Now, find out what really happened to the Hart family.
David Rocco’s Dolce India
Ovation, 7am EST
Rio de Janeiro isn’t the only hot spot with a Carnival! Chef Rocco heads to Goa, on the southwest coast of India, where a three-day celebration leading up to Lent means preparing plenty of food to go with all the drinking.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Island Life
TCM, beginning at 9:30am EST, Catch a Classic!
After being cooped up for the past year-plus, it’s understandable if you are craving a bit of a getaway to some far-off island. While you can experience that vicariously through the island-based films Turner Classic Movies is airing this morning and afternoon, they are visits to places that you probably will be glad you actually aren’t able to make in real life, given the movies’ generally horrifying themes and focus on people being stranded. The cinematic island-hopping begins with The Devil-Doll (1936), in which wrongly convicted Lionel Barrymore escapes imprisonment on Devil’s Island and plans to get revenge on those who framed him by using a scientist’s formula to shrink people. Next, Amanda Blake stars as the title character in 1954’s Miss Robin Crusoe, an update of Daniel Defoe’s classic 1719 castaway novel Robinson Crusoe. Then, George Pal’s 1961 sci-fi film Atlantis: The Lost Continent chronicles the events leading up to the famed destruction of that mythical island. Up next is The Most Dangerous Game (1932), in which a group of luxury yacht passengers are deliberately stranded on a remote island by a big-game hunter who plans to hunt them for sport. After that, Best Actor Oscar nominee Dan O’Herlihy stars in the title role of Luis Buñuel’s Robinson Crusoe (1954). The afternoon ends with Isle of the Dead (1945), a Val Lewton-produced horror film led by Boris Karloff about a group of people quarantined from a plague on a supposedly uninhabited Balkan island that may or may not also actually be inhabited by an evil spirit taking human form, and The Little Hut (1957), in which Stewart Granger and David Niven compete for the affections of Ava Gardner on deserted island. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NBA Basketball: Play-In Tournament
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
The NBA will again hold a play-in tournament to determine the final playoff spots in each conference. Teams ranked 7-10 in win percentage in each conference at the end of the regular season qualify for the play-in tournament, which runs May 18-21 and airs on TNT and ESPN. The standard 16-team playoff format begins May 22. ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV air playoff games.
Pooch Perfect
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 1 comes to a close and the Pooch Perfect trophy is awarded.
NCIS: “Blown Away”
CBS, 8pm EST
When members of an elite NCIS unit are killed during an explosion, the unit’s lone surviving member (guest star Katrina Law) helps crack the case using high-tech body armor in the new episode “Blown Away.”
The Flash: “Family Matters, Part 1”
The CW, 8pm EST
Iris (Candice Patton) is pushed to the limit as she seeks to uncover the mysterious truth about Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer). Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) initiates a new training system that could potentially backfire, with devastating consequences. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) make life-altering decisions.
Deadliest Catch: “Force Majeure”
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
The Bering Sea bites back when a typhoon spins the Summer Bay into a smashup.
The Resident
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In happy news, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and nurse practitioner Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) welcome their daughter. Less cheerily, Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) might need to place his adoptive mom in the hands of enemy neurosurgeon Barrett Cain (Morris Chestnut).
The Voice: “Live Top 9 Results”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Artists from among those who performed on last night’s live show are revealed as safe by America’s votes. Each coach then selects one more artist to move forward.
Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer: “Medical Drugs”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
This episode focuses on more recent medical inventions that combat illness directly, particularly antibiotics, and the development of antiviral drugs for HIV. Knowledge of how to produce safe, effective drugs and distribute them quickly around the globe now forms the basis of research to find treatments for COVID-19.
black-ish
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the season finale, “Urban Legend,” Dre feels pigeonholed to the urban marketing team at Stevens & Lido and realizes he needs to make some big career changes. Boyz II Men (guest-starring as themselves) stop by the office to help out the team with a campaign. Meanwhile, Junior has to deal with the twins who are overstaying their welcome at his and Olivia’s apartment.
Superman & Lois: “Broken Trust”
The CW, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) reconsiders his decision to let Jordan (Alex Garfin) play football. Meanwhile, Lois’ (Elizabeth Tulloch) continued investigation of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) requires her to trust an unexpected ally.
Chopped: “Taco Brawl”
Food Network, 9pm EST
In this taco competition, four chefs attempt to prove who deserves to win all the dinero. A frantic first round leads to some missteps in the kitchen, and fish tacos are in order for the entree round, when the chefs find red snapper in the baskets.
Prodigal Son
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
As the escaped Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen) remains on the run, the NYPD also search for another serial killer, known as the Woodsman (John Ellison Conlee), hoping to find one of their own who’s gone missing.
Unsellable Houses: “A Contemporary Cleanup”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Real estate and design twins Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis transform a hoarder house in a prime location that has sat on the market for months into an earthy, contemporary-style design to attract high-end buyers.
Catfish: The TV Show
MTV, 9pm EST
Do we have a repeat offender? The musically inclined Imari plans to fly to Atlanta to meet the mentor she’s been working with online. But this “mentor” has been uncovered as a scam artist on Catfish before!
This Is Us: “Jerry 2.0”
NBC, 9pm EST
Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) partake in their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties.
mixed-ish
ABC, 9:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 2 comes to a close.
Big Sky
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In “Chances Are,” Cassie and Jenny leave the Kleinsasser women to forge their own path, ridding themselves of their ranch troubles and heading back home. Along with Jerrie and Lindor, they finally get to see Ronald behind bars, though he quickly strips them of any satisfaction by leading them on a wild goose chase, straight into the arms of the syndicate. A brutal battle ensues, clearing a path for Scarlet and Ronald to escape, but while they run off into the sunset Jenny risks her life to save Cassie’s. Is this the end for our dynamic duo? Only time will tell.
New Amsterdam: “Things Fall Apart”
NBC, 10pm EST
A burst pipe plunges the ED into chaos; Iggy (Tyler Labine) counsels two stressed-out parents about their child; Gwen (Becky Ann Baker) and Calvin (Bill Irwin) have some devastating news for Max (Ryan Eggold).