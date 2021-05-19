TV Best Bets for May 19

The Goldbergs
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In “The Proposal,” Geoff shares with the JTP that he is planning on asking Erica to marry him and gives them the engagement ring for safekeeping. Like any good romantic comedy, several miscommunications and misunderstandings between Geoff and Erica’s friends and family result in a potential derailing of the proposal, forcing Adam to step in to keep the couple’s special moment alive.
The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “Michelle Branch & Patrick Carney”
AXS TV, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Dan Rather’s interview series ends its ninth season, which has been dedicated to musical families, with this installment featuring a pair of Grammy-winning rockers. Soulful songstress Michelle Branch and her multitalented husband, Patrick Carney of the Black Keys, sit down to discuss their lives and careers.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Bravo, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
With Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards gone, the ladies welcome Crystal Kung Minkoff, an entrepreneur with a film-director hubby, for their 11th season of screaming at one another on lavish vacations.
Kids Say the Darndest Things: “World’s Oldest Third Grader/Sugar Rush”
CBS, 8pm EST
Tiffany Haddish helps an 8-year-old with big dreams achieve his Hollywood ending, and two sisters rock Tiffany’s world when they discuss outer space in the new episode “World’s Oldest Third Grader/Sugar Rush.”
The Masked Singer: “Semifinals”
FOX, 8pm EST
The final four singers sing their hearts out with the goal of reaching the finals, and Cluedle-Doo finally reveals himself in a not-to-be-missed unmasking.
Chicago Med: “Stories, Secrets, Half Truths and Lies”
NBC, 8pm EST
Crockett (Dominic Rains) worries he made a surgical error when a recent transplant patient comes in with complications; Carol (Margaret Colin) is once again in distress; Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) must take action to right their wrong.
Life at the Waterhole
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST, New Series!
Meet the first animal visitors to a new man-made waterhole in the African savannah. Using state-of-the-art cameras, scientists watch as warthogs and elephants discover the new oasis. Things become dangerous when leopards and lions close in.
Cher & the Loneliest Elephant
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
In Pakistan, a 4-ton, malnourished elephant named Kaavan spent nearly 20 years in chains, living in a tiny, dilapidated shed under the scorching sun. Music superstar Cher first learned of Kaavan’s plight through online activists seeking her help. This special chronicles her efforts in lending the power of her celebrity to boost the movement backed by wildlife veterinarians, animal aid groups and sanctuary owners to first free Kaavan, and then eventually move the elephant more than 2,000 miles to a sanctuary in Cambodia during a pandemic.
TCM Spotlight: Order in the Court: “Military Justice”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ Monday night spotlight takes the stand again with more movies centered around courtrooms. This evening’s films are focused on court martials, tribunals and other forms of military justice. The lineup begins with the powerful 1961 Best Picture Oscar nominee Judgment at Nuremberg, one of the most impactful courtroom dramas of all time, a fictionalized account of the third of the 12 military tribunals that tried Nazi war criminals after World War II. It was nominated for 11 Oscars and won for Best Actor (Maximilian Schell as defense counsel Hans Rolfe) and for its screenplay by Abby Mann. Next, cowriter/director Stanley Kubrick’s Paths of Glory (1957) stars Kirk Douglas as a World War I commanding officer of French soldiers who refuses to continue a suicidal attack, then later tries to defend his troops against charges of cowardice in a court-martial. The evening rounds out with the 1980 Oscar-nominated Australian drama Breaker Morant, about a 1902 court-martial that was one of the first war crime prosecutions in British military history; The Rack (1956), with Paul Newman as an American officer who returns home after two years in a North Korean prison camp only to find himself charged with collaboration; and I Accuse! (1958), the fact-based drama directed by and starring José Ferrer as Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish captain in the French army who was falsely accused of treason. — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Conners
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Here come the brides? The blue-collar comedy wraps its third season with not one but at least two marriage proposals. Of course, that doesn’t guarantee anyone will say yes. “There’s potential in all of the relationships for dramatic or comedic outcomes,” teases executive producer Bruce Helford, adding that three of the show’s four couples have “major events” in the finale.
SEAL Team: “Nightmare of My Choice”
CBS, 9pm EST
One of the guys is badly injured in an op defending a Nigerian pipeline besieged by Boko Haram. As Bravo leader Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz, who also directed the episode) and teammate Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot) fight to save their friend’s life, they’re stalked by an even more dangerous enemy.
Bargain Block: “Farmhouse and Schoolhouse”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas find themselves counting every penny when it comes to revamping a house with an outdated camper and a home right next door to one of their favorite renovations.
Chicago Fire: “A White-Knuckle Panic”
NBC, 9pm EST
Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) try to find the best fit for Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), while Ritter (Daniel Kyri), Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) help plan an event for Mouch (Christian Stolte).
Malawi Wildlife Rescue
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
Meet the wildlife experts of Malawi out in the field and in the sanctuary of Malawi’s only wildlife center, and the diverse group of animals they rescue, rehabilitate and release.
Call Your Mother: “Jean There Done That”
ABC, 9:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Jean (Kyra Sedgwick) and Danny (Patrick Brammall) embark on a trip to Iowa together with hopes of taking their relationship to the next level, but ghosts from Jean’s past life make it difficult for them to move forward. After becoming addicted to true-crime television, Jackie (Rachel Sennott), Freddie (Joey Bragg) and Lane (Austin Crute) realize they don’t know much about Danny and fear that he could be a murderer.
A Million Little Things: “
ABC, 10pm EST
Rome tries to help Tyrell find a productive outlet for his frustrations about the racial issues in America while Regina is dealing with her mother’s concerns regarding the future of Someday. Meanwhile, Katherine and Eddie struggle to navigate the waters of their relationship.
S.W.A.T.: “Whistleblower”
CBS, 10pm EST
A truck stop shootout leads to a race against time for the tactical unit to identify and rescue the victims of a sex-trafficking ring preying on disenfranchised young women. Head honcho Hondo (Shemar Moore) considers a drastic action that could jeopardize his career.
Chicago P.D.: “The Right Thing”
NBC, 10pm EST
Voight (Jason Beghe) and the team pursue a ruthless crime ring whose business has hit close to home. As they dig deeper, the extent of the danger becomes more apparent. Meanwhile, Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) second-guesses her decisions.
Wipeout
TBS, 2am EST
It’s been a decade since ABC gifted us with the winter season of this wet-and-wild obstacle show, but now you can relive all the glory of the faux ice-covered sweeper arms hurling contestants off the rotating Ski Lift!