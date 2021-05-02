TV Best Bets for May 2

Vincenzo
Netflix, Season Finale!
The South Korean action drama concludes its first season with this episode. It follows a Korean-Italian Mafia lawyer who, during a visit to his motherland, gives an unrivaled conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice.
NASCAR Cup Series: Buschy McBusch Race 400
FS1, 3pm Live EST
Yes, the Buschy McBusch Race 400 is really this race’s name. The sponsor held a fan vote, and that was the winner. Fortunately, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars will let the best man/machine determine the winner today at Kansas Speedway.
NTT IndyCar Series: Xpel 375
NBCSN, 5pm Live EST
NTT IndyCar Series drivers compete in the second of two races this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.
Woman of the Year
TCM, 6pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Before Katharine Hepburn ever met Spencer Tracy, she wanted him as her costar in this 1942 romantic comedy/drama directed by George Stevens. Conceived to build on the smashing comeback Hepburn had made in The Philadelphia Story, Woman of the Year is the story of rival newspaper reporters who wed, only to find that their careers aren’t so compatible when they both demonstrate unflinching commitment to their work. The freewheeling but pinpoint-sharp screenplay by Ring Lardner Jr. and Michael Kanin won an Oscar, and Hepburn was nominated for Best Actress. In the film, the legendary Hollywood pair forged a fresh and realistic vision of what marriage could be, and it marked the beginning of the long-lasting personal and professional union between Hepburn and Tracy, who would go on to make eight more films together. Woman of the Year stands as a dazzling, funny and sometimes rueful observation of what it takes for men and women to get along — both in the workplace and out of it.
Bless the Harts: “The Drincan Temple”
FOX, 7:30pm EST
Wayne (voice of Ike Barinholtz) opens a bar with his best buddy, Travis (guest voice of Kenan Thompson), in the new episode “The Drincan Temple.”
Biography: “Macho Man” Randy Savage
A&E, 8pm EST
This is the larger-than-life story of one of the most colorful and charismatic superstars to ever step foot inside the ring. With two WWE Championships, four WCW World Championships and a 14-month reign as Intercontinental Champion, Randy Savage became known for his famous catchphrases, larger-than-life personality and the enormous, flashy robes he wore into the ring.
American Idol: “Disney Night”
ABC, 8pm Live EST
The season gets closer to crowning its winner on this all-new, magical episode. To kick off the night, the results of the Comeback show will be announced. Then, after the top nine travel to Walt Disney World for a one-on-one session with a celebrity mentor and inspiration from the Most Magical Place on Earth, the season’s top 10 contestants, including the Comeback winner, will perform a song from the renowned Disney songbook in hopes of securing America’s real-time vote. The top seven finalists will be revealed at the end of the episode.
The Equalizer: “Hunting Grounds”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Hunting Grounds,” McCall (Queen Latifah) races to find a woman kidnapped by a serial killer whose past crimes went undetected because the victims were from marginalized communities.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Ground Control to Sara Lance”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
After a night of celebrating their beating the Fates, the Legends quickly discover that Sara (Caity Lotz) is missing. Trying to keep it together, the Legends are shocked to discover that she was taken by Aliens. Ava (Jes Macallan) sends Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) to follow a lead on who can possibly help them find Sara, while Constantine (Matt Ryan) tries to work his magic. Meanwhile, Sara does all she can to try to escape, which includes releasing Aliens into the timeline, but is shocked to learn who one of her kidnappers turns out to be.
Home Town Takeover
HGTV, 8pm EST, New Series!
For five years, HGTV superstars Ben and Erin Napier of Home Town have been using their heart, creativity, design and building skills to renovate, restore and uplift scores of historic homes and businesses in the small town of Laurel, Mississippi. In this new six-episode docuseries, it will take every hand and hammer as HGTV takes Ben and Erin’s favorite phrase, “make something good today,” and looks to do a whole-town makeover in Wetumpka, Alabama. The series will showcase 12 major renovations all over Wetumpka, including restaurants, shops, historic homes, public spaces, a new farmers’ market — and even an entire downtown street — with the goal that the impact will ripple through the community for generations to come.
Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden
History, 8pm EST
Premiering on the 10th anniversary of the raid that found and took out 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden in 2011, this two-hour documentary provides a sweeping account of the event. The special includes interviews with not only President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, CIA director Leon Panetta and Admiral William McRaven, but also key — though unnamed — intelligence officers, and the military planners, SEAL operators and Army pilots selected to carry out the raid.
How I Met Your Murderer
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Mack Meyer has built a large fanbase discussing true crime on her wildly successful podcast How I Met Your Murderer. However, she finds herself the center of the story after learning her husband, Henry, was involved in the death of his high school sweetheart, Lily. With the help of her new neighbor, Oliver, Mack links Lily’s death to other murders in the area and fears she may be living with a serial killer. Stars Rachele Schank, Chris Zylka and Billy Armstrong.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “Wife of the Party”
NBC, 8pm EST
Contestants play Blindfolded Musical Chairs, Danger Word, new game Name Dropper and You Bet Your Wife. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
The Girlfriend Experience
Starz, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
This anthology series that reimagines executive producer Steven Soderbergh’s 2009 film returns for Season 3. It explores the relationships between an exclusive escort who provides “The Girlfriend Experience” — emotional and sexual relationships at a very high price — for various clients. This season is set in the London tech scene and follows Iris (Julia Goldani Telles), a neuroscience major who begins to explore the transactional world of the Girlfriend Experience only to find herself deep inside the uncanny valley with the relationships she creates, and heads down a deep path of exploration. Two episodes air tonight.
Fear the Walking Dead: “The Holding”
AMC, 9pm EST
An infiltration turns into a rescue mission as members of the group dig deeper into an underground community.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Imposter Syndrome”
CBS, 9pm EST
NCIS obtains a hard drive containing a realistic deep fake video of a deceased terrorist and must retrieve the dangerous technology behind it in the new episode “Imposter Syndrome.”
The Story of Late Night: “Inventing Late Night”
CNN, 9pm EST
At the dawn of the TV era in the 1950s, Steve Allen’s zany spontaneity turns Tonight into a hilarious and unexpected hit. But in the early 1960s, it’s Jack Paar’s captivating, quirky personality and Johnny Carson’s impeccably hip humor that transform late night from a shot in the dark into an enduring television staple.
Batwoman: “Initiate Self-Destruct”
The CW, 9pm EST
Ryan (Javicia Leslie) is faced with a difficult decision that could expose her as Batwoman, creating a rift in the Bat Team. Meanwhile, Black Mask’s (guest star Peter Outerbridge) plans for Kate Kane (Wallis Day) begin to unfold. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is reunited with someone from her past, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must decide where her loyalty lies.
Godfather of Harlem: “The Fruit Stand Riot”
EPIX, 9pm EST
When innocent Black teenagers and bystanders are savagely beaten and arrested by police, the Harlem community rallies to free them. Adam Clayton Powell and Mayme Johnson use peaceful protest, but Bumpy Johnson and Malcolm X prefer street justice.
Bob’s Burgers: “Bridge Over Troubled Rudy”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Bridge Over Troubled Rudy,” Louise (voice of Kristen Schaal) finds out that Rudy (voice of Brian Huskey) has a model bridge that explodes, and she drags her siblings along on a sort-of-kind-of-perilous journey.
Very Scary People
HLN, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The true-crime docuseries that chronicles the twisted lives of some of the most frightening and diabolical characters in recent history returns for Season 3. Donnie Wahlberg hosts.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Double Date”
NBC, 9pm EST
Zoey (Jane Levy) attempts to throw all her energy into her relationship, but things get complicated when a double date doesn’t go as planned.
Confronting a Serial Killer: “Behold the Monster”
Starz, 9pm EST
Little’s new confessions are matched to cold cases. Two female law enforcement agents describe how they caught the killer — by focusing on survivors who were ignored in the past.
Family Guy: “Meg Goes to College”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Peter and Lois (voices of Seth MacFarlane and Alex Borstein) are at the center of a college-admissions scandal in the new episode “Meg Goes to College.”
NCIS: New Orleans: “Choices”
CBS, 10pm EST
The team investigates the deadly bar bombing and impending criminal turf war involving Sasha Broussard (returning guest star Callie Thorne) in the new episode “Choices.”
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
CNN, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Host W. Kamau Bell is back for a sixth season of his series that finds him exploring communities across the country to understand the issues that impact them, approaching topics with empathy and humor as he gives voice to those whose perspectives are too often left out of the conversation. In the extended season premiere, “Policing the Police,” Bell examines the history and current state of policing in America through the eyes of activists, organizers, politicians, victims and police themselves in his hometown of Oakland, California, and the Bay Area.
Condor: “Death Is the Harvest”
EPIX, 10pm EST
Deacon’s traumatic past comes into focus. Sharla pursues Joubert. Mae makes a terrifying discovery. After the location of the plot is uncovered, Bob considers his options and Joe compels Janice and Caleb to help him.
Pose
FX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture begins its third and final season with two episodes tonight. The season picks up in 1994, and ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca (Mj Rodriguez), who struggles to balance life as a mother, a nurse’s aide and a partner to her new love.
On the Case With Paula Zahn: “Clearing the Docket”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+ EST
A teenager vanishes during a walk to the store on a cold winter night. The next morning, police find her lifeless body in a snowbank six miles away.
Good Girls: “Carolyn With a Y”
NBC, 10pm EST
Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman) get frustrated with Beth (Christina Hendricks); things change when Rio (Manny Montana) asks Beth to recruit a new team member; Stan (Reno Wilson) is wary of involving Beth in new business; Annie is convinced to pull Ben (Isaiah Stannard) from private school.
Bar Rescue
Paramount Network, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Jon Taffer returns to help struggling bar owners in the most emotional season yet. The series opens its doors to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look as they work to get Las Vegas bar owners back on their feet. “In a normal Bar Rescue, when I walk through the front door, the person says, ‘Uh oh,’” Taffer tells. “This season when I walk through the front door, they are so happy to see me. It’s a whole different attitude. ‘Oh my God. He’s here. Yay.’ It’s very emotional for me, quite candidly.”
The Gloaming: “The Mark of the Witch”
Starz, 10pm EST
The task force makes an astonishing discovery about the connection between three women involved in the investigation. Alex retraces his steps to discover the truth about Jenny’s death.
Deep Water Salvage
The Weather Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
This eight-part docuseries follows some of the world’s best marine construction firms as they battle against the elements and the clock to salvage valuable property and fortunes of others from the effects of extreme weather. These crews will risk almost anything to recover priceless artifacts and service abandoned ships, but they never truly know what to expect when they come face-to-face with Mother Nature out on the open waters.
Extreme Sisters: “Me, My Sister and My Mister”
TLC, 10:10pm EST
Psychic sisters Jessica and Christina are connected spiritually and emotionally, but it gets in the way of their romantic relationships until Christina decides she’s going to do things differently with her new boyfriend. Brooke and Baylee are pushed to make an important decision when Brooke’s husband Denver gives them an ultimatum for Baylee to move out. Patrix pushes Patrica to lease an apartment in Orlando, but Patrica gets cold feet about leaving her family behind. Anna and Lucy are still struggling to do everything identically, but they want to move forward with their shared boyfriend, Ben.