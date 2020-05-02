TV Best Bets for May 2

Cold Justice
Oxygen, 6pm EST, Season Finale!
Dogged former prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Abbey Abbondandolo wrap up Season 5 of the true crime series in the Sunshine State, reexamining the unsolved 1997 murder of Keith Jones, an aspiring police officer robbed and fatally shot in his motel room.
’80s Saturday
IFC, beginning at 8pm EST
Each Saturday night in May, IFC will show memorable films from the 1980s. Tonight’s lineup of comedy movies kicks off with back-to-back airings of the highly quotable 1980 classic Caddyshack, led by Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray and Ted Knight, followed by John Candy in 1985’s Summer Rental.
Deadly Mile High Club
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Nightmare at 20,000 feet! Aspiring pilot Jake (Marc Herrmann) flies into the face of danger when he begins working with attractive instructor Tanya (Allison McAtee), who becomes obsessed with him.
Starring Donald O’Connor
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Beloved actor, dancer and singer Donald O’Connor is the focus of TCM’s primetime lineup of two films that showcase both his musical talent and his comedic acting ability. First up is the iconic musical Singin’ in the Rain(1952), for which O’Connor won the Golden Globe for Best Actor — Motion Picture Musical or Comedy portraying Cosmo Brown alongside Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds. Following that is the 1950 comedy Francis, which launched the seven-film Francis the Talking Mulefranchise, most of which featured O’Connor as Peter Stirling.
Paranormal 911: “Campus Cult; Eye Contact”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Campus police uncover disturbing evidence of dark satanic rituals in an abandoned dorm; the ghost of a teenage car accident victim follows a firefighter home.
