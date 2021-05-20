TV Best Bets for May 20

Last Man Standing
FOX, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
After nine seasons, Mike (Tim Allen), Vanessa (Nancy Travis) and the growing Baxter family say farewell in this two-episode series finale. In “Baxter Boot Camp,” Mike teaches Kristin (Amanda Fuller) the importance of work/life balance as she prepares to take over Outdoor Man. Then in “Keep on Truckin’,” Mike’s gleaming 1956 Ford F-100 is stolen, and the Baxters gather their family and friends together to reflect on what the prized vehicle meant to each of them.
Spy City
AMC+, Season Finale!
The Cold War espionage drama concludes Season 1. Dominic Cooper plays an English spy who is sent to Berlin in 1961 to sift out a traitor in the U.K. embassy or among the Allies, shortly before the construction of the Berlin Wall.
Too Close
AMC+, New Series!
This three-part psychological thriller from Britain centers around forensic psychiatrist Dr. Emma Robertson (Emily Watson), who must assess criminal suspect Connie Mortensen (Denise Gough) — only to fall victim to Connie’s insightful, yet manipulative nature. Connie has a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and starts to brutally exploit them. Ultimately, their sessions are meant to uncover what happened on the night Connie’s despicable crime occurred. To do that, Emma must uncover the truth around Connie’s complex relationship with her beautiful best friend, Ness (Thalissa Teixeira), which seemingly triggered Connie’s psychological descent. All three episodes are available today.
Going From Broke
Crackle, Season Premiere!
Chegg Inc. CEO Dan Rosensweig and entrepreneur and millennial money expert Tonya Rapley help debtors overcome crippling financial struggles to become CEOs of their own lives. Rosensweig commits his company to fulfill the mission of putting students first by helping them save time and be smarter with both their education as well as their finances. Rapley created the award-winning website “My Fab Finance” in 2013, catapulting her to the forefront as a nationally recognized millennial money expert. Season 2 follows six new cast members from around the country all struggling with debt.
Genius Factory
discovery+
In the 1980s, eccentric billionaire Robert Graham felt that unintelligent people were breeding too often and smart people weren’t breeding enough. In an effort to create the world’s smartest kids, Graham funded the largest legal genetic experiment in human history. Today, the children of his eugenics experiment walk the streets of America as adults. These super babies seem normal enough, but there is a hidden struggle to understand who they are and why they came to be, and if the “Genius Factory” rewarded them or condemned them. In this documentary, for the first time, people who worked at the sperm bank are ready to talk, and the genius children are going to meet each other and find out who their fathers are.
Adventure Time: Distant Lands: “Together Again”
HBO Max, New Episode!
After a break from adventuring, a series of mysterious events leads Finn and Jake farther from home than they have ever traveled before. When they find themselves face-to-face with a monstrous evil, they must unite for the adventure of their lifetimes.
The Big Shot With Bethenny
HBO Max, Season Finale!
The series that finds the next generation of business moguls competing for a chance to be second-in-command to business tycoon and Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel, and win a coveted position working on her executive team, concludes its first season and determines its winner.
Ellen’s Next Great Designer
HBO Max, Season Finale!
The Ellen DeGeneres-hosted furniture-design competition series concludes Season 1.
Gomorrah
HBO Max, Season Premiere!
Season 4 of this Italian crime drama turns the spotlight on Genny (Salvatore Esposito), the lone Savastano dynasty survivor, and sees him on his best behavior for the sake of Azzurra (Ivana Lotito) and little son Pietro — with his own family to protect and an activity to reboot, Genny feels the need for a major life change, committing to legit business while sneaking out, as best he can, from the world his father had him grow up in. His interests in Naples are now entrusted to Patrizia (Cristiana Dell’Anna) who, having first betrayed and then killed Scianel, former leader of the Alliance, has earned her rank within the Savastano clan. Along with Genny, to level the scores and keep the peace in gangland, they will lean on the Levante clan, a branch of the late Donna Imma’s family. Meanwhile, Enzo (Arturo Muselli) and Valerio (Loris De Luna), having tightened their grip over the central Naples turf, are faced with new challenges.
Special
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The offbeat comedy based on creator/star Ryan O’Connell’s life returns for its second and final season. O’Connell stars as Ryan, a gay man with mild cerebral palsy, who decides to rewrite his identity and finally go after the life he wants.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: I Miss … Parties
TCM, beginning at 7am EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies understands how much, over the past year of quarantining, that people have missed certain parts of social life that involve large gatherings, including parties. To help you get some vicarious enjoyment through virtually being at a party via films, this morning and afternoon’s lineup of movies are focused on various types of shindigs. The schedule begins with Hollywood Party (1934), a pre-Code musical set at a wild bash in Tinseltown whose guest list boasts an all-star cast including Laurel and Hardy, the Three Stooges, Jimmy Durante and even Mickey Mouse (voiced by an uncredited Walt Disney). The rest of today’s cinematic soirees are The Firemen’s Ball (1967), an Oscar-nominated comedy directed by Milos Forman, the last film he made in his native Czechoslovakia; Operation Mad Ball (1957), a comedy headlined by Jack Lemmon, Ernie Kovacs and Kathryn Grant; Pajama Party (1964), a beach party film featuring Tommy Kirk, Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon; The Bachelor Party (1957), an Oscar-nominated drama adapted by Paddy Chayefsky from his 1953 television play and starring Don Murray, E.G. Marshall and Jack Warden; Father of the Bride (1950), Vincente Minnelli’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated comedy starring Best Actor Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor; Dinner at Eight (1933), George Cukor’s comedy/drama starring Marie Dressler, John Barrymore, Wallace Beery, Jean Harlow and Lionel Barrymore; and The Party (1968), cowriter/director Blake Edwards’ comedy starring Peter Sellers. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Golf: PGA Championship: First Round
ESPN, 1pm Live EST
Collin Morikawa looks to defend the PGA Championship title he won in August as the year’s second major tournament takes place at South Carolina’s Kiawah Island Golf Resort. ESPN and CBS combine to televise through Sunday’s final round.
Station 19: “Comfortably Numb”
ABC, 8pm EST
Ben finally faces the health issues he has been putting off. Meanwhile, Jack and Inara help their neighbor out of a trashy situation, and Carina and Maya reevaluate their relationship.
Walker: “A Tale of Two Families”
The CW, 8pm EST
The show flashes back to the days right before and after Emily’s (Genevieve Padalecki) death and how the entire Walker family dealt with the sudden tragic loss.
Manifest: “Compass Calibration”
NBC, 8pm EST
Ben’s (Josh Dallas) pursuit of a vulnerable passenger’s calling lands him in the crosshairs of an enemy; Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) unearths a dangerous arsenal of 828 hate; a seemingly natural disaster leads Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) to make a bold move; Angelina (Holly Taylor) puts her connection with Eden to a dangerous test.
No Demo Reno: “Blended Styles”
HGTV, 8pm EST
A couple with two very different design styles — she likes farmhouse rustic and he likes modern — asks Jenn Todryk to come up with a reno plan that will satisfy them both. Next, Jenn helps a busy couple who work from home update both their living and working spaces.
Let’s Be Real
FOX, 8:30pm EST, Season Finale!
The satirical puppet show from Robert Smigel wraps up its first season tonight.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Post-Graduate Psychopath”
NBC, 9pm EST
Rollins (Kelli Giddish) must revisit an old case when a child sent to juvenile detention is released after his 18th birthday.
Flip or Flop: “Enamored by the View”
HGTV, 9pm EST
When Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack get a chance to flip a house with panoramic views of the ocean, they go all in. The cost to fix the foundation catches them by surprise, and the duo realize they may have been too distracted by the scenery to see all the problems.
Rebel: “Just Because You’re Paranoid”
ABC, 10pm EST
We love to see advocate Rebel Bello (Katey Sagal) and equally badass investigator Lana Ray (Tamala Jones) in the field together. They track down a former sales rep who could be the smoking gun for their case against Stonemore Medical.
Law & Order: Organized Crime: “I Got This Rat”
NBC, 10pm EST
As Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) finalizes plans with a new client, Richie (Nick Creegan) takes a big step in joining the family business.