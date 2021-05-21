TV Best Bets for May 21

P!NK: All I Know So Far
Amazon Prime Video
Join award-winning musician P!NK as she embarks on her record-breaking 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” world tour and welcomes audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer. Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) gives audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that P!NK calls life.
Solos
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren headline this seven-part anthology series that explores the strange, beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. The series spans our present and future, and its character-driven stories contend that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience. Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu also star.
Trying
Apple TV+, Season Premiere!
The acclaimed British comedy returns for an eight-episode second season. Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG nominee Rafe Spall) are continuing to navigate the adoption process. Having been approved by the adoption panel, they now find that matching with a child is not as straightforward as they had hoped. It seems like children are being snapped up by other couples while somehow they’re being left behind. Helped by their eccentric social worker Penny (Imelda Staunton), they are determined to do everything they can. When Nikki meets a little girl called Princess at an adoption event, she knows instantly that this is the child for them. But there are obstacles to Nikki’s plan that may prove insurmountable.
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
Apple TV+, New Series!
This docuseries explores the musicians and soundtracks that shaped the culture and politics of 1971. An immersive, deep dive rich with archival footage and interviews, the series will show how the musical icons of the time were influenced by the changing tides of history, and, in turn, how they used their music to inspire hope, change and the culture around them. 1971 will examine the most iconic artists and songs that we still listen to 50 years later, including the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, the Who, Joni Mitchell, Lou Reed and more.
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.
Hulu, New Series!
All 10 episodes of this adult animated comedy series based on the Marvel Comics are available today. In the series, megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (voice of Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet.
Army of the Dead
Netflix, Original Film!
Zack Snyder (Justice League, Man of Steel) cowrote and directed this action horror/thriller that combines elements of Dawn of the Dead and Ocean’s 11. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble — venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Omari Hardwick lead the cast.
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The animated spinoff of the blockbuster feature-film franchise returns for Season 3. Six teens invited to attend a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar must band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity.
Major League Baseball: Milwaukee at Cincinnati
FS1, 7pm Live EST
An NL Central matchup at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park has the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Reds in Game 1 of a three-game series.
See Us Unite for Change: The Asian American Foundation in Service of the AAPI Community
MTV, Pop TV, Paramount, Nickelodeon, CMT, Comedy Central, 8pm EST
This two-hour special presentation is hosted by Ken Jeong will feature music, comedy performances, short film packages and speakers while seeking to educate viewers about the Asian American and Pacific Islander community’s impact in America and inspire them to support efforts against hate and discrimination. Daniel Dae Kim, Naomi Osaka, Lisa Ling, Jeremy Lin and Michelle Kwan are set to appear along with performances by Jhené Aiko, Saweetie and Sting.
MMA: Invicta Fighting Championships
AXS TV, 8pm EST
The all-women mixed martial arts promotion makes its cable debut. Bouts include atomweight champ Alesha Zappitella vs. Je?ssica Delboni.
Chopped: “Fake Cake, Real Stakes”
Cooking Channel, 8pm EST
It’s a great fake-out, when all the basket ingredients are in disguise. Everyone should taste the “chicken wings” in the first basket, which are a secretly sweet item.
Jungleland
EPIX, 8pm EST
A bare-knuckles boxer and his brother (Jack O’Connell and Charlie Hunnam) transport a captive (Jessica Barden) across the country in this dark 2020 drama.
My Lottery Dream Home: “Gone Fishin’ for a Dream Home”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Tim and Mary are ready for a big change after Tim scratched up $250,000 on a $5 scratcher. The win finally allows Mary, a native of Mandeville, Louisiana, to move back home after spending three decades raising eight kids with Tim in Virginia. And now that all the kids have left the nest, Tim and Mary are looking for a dream home big enough for the whole family to visit, and have Mary’s mom live with them in a fabulous mother-in-law suite. But Tim has strict must-haves on his wish list — a pool, and a fishing hole nearby to ‘wet a line’ whenever he wants to. Can David Bromstad satisfy both Mary and Tim’s wish lists?
Tracking a Killer
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Ever since the death of her father, Haley has struggled with anger management but finds solace in running with her friends Elaina and Abby on their high school track team. But when Abby is found dead in the locker room after a particularly heated argument with Haley, the cops pin the murder on Haley and place her under house arrest. As Haley’s mom, Michelle, tries to figure out who could have framed her daughter, Haley’s assistant track coach also turns up dead, and Haley’s DNA is all over the crime scene. After Haley goes missing, Michelle must work quickly to find her daughter and discover the truth behind the mysterious deaths before Haley or anyone else gets hurt. Stars Laurie Fortier, Jane Dillon, Huntington Daly, Ashton Leigh, Sahara Ale and Rachel Ogechi Kanu.
The Blacklist: “The Protean”
NBC, 8pm EST
The task force springs into action to stop an elusive assassin on Liz’s (Megan Boone) trail.
The Asian American Experience
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s lineup of three titles on Turner Classic Movies features films that have chronicled various aspects of Asian American life at different time periods, and across different genres. The evening begins with Flower Drum Song, the Oscar-nominated 1961 musical based on the 1958 Rodgers and Hammerstein Broadway production, which itself was based on the 1957 novel by Chinese American author Chin Yang Lee. This was the first major Hollywood feature film to have a predominantly Asian American cast featured in a contemporary story about Asian Americans. That cast is led by Nancy Kwan, James Shigeta, Miyoshi Umeki, Jack Soo and Benson Fong. Next is Samuel Fuller’s 1959 film noir The Crimson Kimono, which, aside from providing a compelling mystery tale, was ahead of its time in notions of race. It stars Shigeta and Glenn Corbett as two cops, who are friends and Korean War veterans, investigating the murder of a local entertainer. A love triangle eventually develops among the men and a key witness, played by Victoria Shaw. The notion of a white woman being attracted to and even kissing the Japanese American character played by Shigeta was apparently so revolutionary for the time that a fairly offensive promotional poster for the film played up the relationship for seemingly shock value (fortunately, the film itself is a lot more tactful). The night concludes with Eat a Bowl of Tea (1989), a romantic comedy/drama about Chinese American immigrants adapting to life in their new home, directed by Hong Kong American filmmaker Wayne Wang, considered a pioneer in Asian American cinema. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Inside the Met
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST, New Series!
This three-part series begins with back-to-back episodes tonight and concludes next Friday. In the first episode, “The Birthday Surprise,” watch as the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 150th birthday is upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the art institution to close its doors for the first time in history, while facing financial losses and a battle to protect artistic treasures. The episode “All Things to All People?”, which focuses on how the Met is forced to confront its historical record on inclusion, exclusion and diversity, follows immediately after.