TV Best Bets for May 23

Jungle Animal Rescue
Nat Geo Wild, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Catch the season finale of the series that followed a dedicated team of conservationists and vets in India on a mission to rescue animals in distress and find a way for India’s people and wildlife to coexist.
Memorial Day Marathon
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
All day today, and again over the next two days, Turner Classic Movies honors Memorial Day with a schedule of films chronicling the various aspects of war — from battles to the impact on veterans and their loved ones following the conflicts and more. Today’s films include classics like Glory (1989), Sergeant York(1941), D-Day the Sixth of June(1956), The Steel Helmet(1951), The Green Berets(1968), Casablanca(1942) and others. The Memorial Day marathon will pick up again on Sunday, May 24, and Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day itself).
Grilling Weekend
Food Network, 7am EST
Get some Memorial Day barbecue inspiration. Today’s six-hour roundup features new episodes of The Pioneer Woman, Trisha’s Southern Kitchenand Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro, while Sunday’s seven-hour marathon includes a fresh installment of Valerie’s Home Cooking.
Home Made Simple With Laila Ali: “Everhart: From House to Home With Farmhouse Flair!”
OWN, 9am EST
The boxer turned lifestyle maven helps an exhausted duo with two young kids decorate their new great room with farmhouse flair.
’80s Saturday
IFC, beginning at 8pm EST
More comedies are featured in tonight’s ’80s movie lineup, beginning with Caddyshack(1980) and followed by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation(1989).
Saved by the Barn: “Baby Fever”
Animal Planet, 10pm EST
Onetime tech worker Dan McKernan and his Michigan-based Barn Sanctuary team always have their hands full on this new unscripted series. This week, a recently rescued potbellied pig births a litter of piglets earlier than expected; Dan’s twin brother, Chris, is tasked with building a goat playground; and four calves arrive in need of re-homing. But one particularly cute freckle-less calf, Whitney, quickly steals some hearts. “The plan was to have her go to Iowa Farm Sanctuary [with the other calves], but then literally everyone fell in love,” Dan says. “It wasn’t that hard to convince me to keep her.”
