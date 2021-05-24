TV Best Bets for May 24

All American: “Bring the Noise”
The CW, 8pm EST
When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) learns that Grace (Karimah Westbrook) skipped her own college graduation, he enlists Olivia’s (Samantha Logan) help to throw her a surprise party, which helps distract them from reality. Billy (Taye Diggs) is worried about his players’ chances at college recruitment, so he tries to organize a scrimmage game to help, but it’s not as easy as he hoped. Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) is forced to confront his feelings for his mom’s fiancé, as well as his feelings about Vanessa (guest star Alondra Delgado).
The Wonderful World of Disney: Tangled
ABC, 8pm EST
When the kingdom’s most wanted — and most charming — bandit, Flynn Rider (voice of Zachary Levi), hides out in a mysterious tower, he’s taken hostage by Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), a beautiful and feisty tower-bound teen with 70 feet of magical, golden hair. Flynn’s curious captor, who’s looking for her ticket out of the tower where she’s been locked away for years, strikes a deal with the handsome thief, and the unlikely duo sets off on an action-packed escapade, complete with a super-cop horse (Maximus), an over-protective chameleon (Pascal) and a gruff gang of pub thugs.
9-1-1
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Athena (Angela Bassett) and the 118 are on high alert when a sniper is targeting members of the LAFD in the Season 4 finale “Survivors.”
The Voice: “Live Finale, Part 1”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The singing competition series ends its 20th season and determines its latest winner over the course of a two-episode finale, beginning tonight and concluding tomorrow.
Lifetime & The Hollywood Reporter Present: Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation
Lifetime, 8pm EST
This one-hour special highlights the stories of extraordinary high school girls selected by Big Brothers Big Sisters L.A. and paired with a female Hollywood executive as a mentor. It will follow each of their journeys and see how these relationships have changed all their lives. The hour will also feature appearances by Kathryn Hahn, Elizabeth Olsen, Padma Lakshmi, Anna Kendrick, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Jurnee Smollett and Lana Condor discussing the impact of strong female role models in their lives.
Antiques Roadshow: “Celebrity Edition, Hour 4”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Join TV personality Carson Kressley, actor Gbenga Akinnagbe, humorist Mo Rocca, and musicians Paquito D’Rivera and Brenda Feliciano as they get the full Antiques Roadshow experience.
Star of the Month: Movie “Roberts”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Since next Monday is Memorial Day, and TCM will be in the midst of its Memorial Day movie marathon, tonight marks the final installment of the Monday night May Star of the Month focus on memorable movies featuring actors named Robert. This evening’s lineup (running into tomorrow morning): the network premiere of Chaplin (1992, Robert Downey Jr.), The Great Santini (1979, Robert Duvall), Mean Streets (1973, Robert De Niro), In Cold Blood (1967, Robert Blake), Reflections in a Golden Eye (1967, Robert Forster) and The Thing From Another World (1951, Robert Cornthwaite). — Jeff Pfeiffer
All Rise
CBS, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
CBS isn’t picking up All Rise for Season 3, so the series will end with the Season 2 finale episode “Yeet.” The murder trials against Alexander Moore (Zayne Emory) and Jack Allen (Derek Luh) begin, and the pressure mounts when Lola (Simone Missick) agrees to allow media into the courtroom to support her reelection campaign.
Black Lightning
The CW, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The landmark superhero show signs off after four seasons with the Pierces uniting one last time to save their beloved Freeland from Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III). We’re hearing they may get some help from a familiar face they never thought they’d see again.
Best Baker in America: “The Northern Plains”
Food Network, 9pm EST
The seven bakers put their own spin on kuchen, the official state dessert of South Dakota, and serve it with a side of ice cream. Then the bake-off challenge involves making a new dessert with the ingredients of Minnesota’s scotcheroo bar.
9-1-1: Lone Star
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Owen (Rob Lowe) and the members of the 126 race into action when a massive dust storm engulfs Austin in the Season 2 finale episode “Dust to Dust.”
The Cars That Built the World: “Motorize the Masses”/“Winning the World Over”
History, 9pm EST, Miniseries Finale!
The miniseries concludes with two hourlong episodes. First, in “Motorize the Masses,” as the Roaring ’20s bring cars to the American masses, Germany lags far behind — and Japan struggles to modernize. The car could be the answer to the problems of both nations, as Adolf Hitler seeks a “people’s car” to help pull Germany from an economic depression, and a small group of industrialists and upstarts see the automobile as the way to claim Japan’s rightful place in the world. Then World War II changes everything. In “Winning the World Over,” as German and Japanese car makers attempt to recover from the devastation of the war, the car takes on a renewed importance for both nations. In Germany, Ferry Porsche attempts to create the first accessible sports car using parts from their people’s car. Meanwhile, in Japan, Honda and Toyota must fight for the mere ability to manufacture cars, hoping to unlock the potential for future world domination.
The Good Doctor: “
ABC, 10pm EST
Shaun and Lea go on a camping trip to distract themselves from their grief over their miscarriage. Meanwhile, Morgan and Park argue about the best course of treatment for their patient.
Debris
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Fans of the freshman drama, prepare to have your minds blown. Tonight, the special agents played by Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele are headed for what Tucker calls “a slam dunk” regarding the truth about their hunt for the wreckage of an alien spaceship.
Independent Lens: “The Donut King”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
Hear the incredible story of Ted Ngoy. After fleeing Cambodia for the United States, he built a multimillion-dollar fried pastry empire, Christy’s Donuts, and began living his American dream. But a great rise often comes with a great fall.
The Secrets She Keeps
AMC, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
Two women have a chance encounter in a supermarket in an affluent Sydney suburb. They are the same age, both heavily pregnant and due at the same time. Meghan (Jessica De Gouw) is a glamorous online “influencer” on the rise with an ambitious television sports reporter husband, Jack (Michael Dorman). Agatha (Laura Carmichael) works in the supermarket as a shelf stacker. Although they live near each other, the two women’s lives could not be more different. Their worlds are about to collide in one shocking act that cannot be undone as this eerie thriller comes to an end. If you missed the entire season, you can stream it on Sundance Now.