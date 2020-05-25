TV Best Bets for May 25

I Was Lorena Bobbitt
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Starring Dani Montalvo and Luke Humphrey as the controversial couple Lorena and John Bobbitt, the film follows Lorena’s account leading up to that fateful day when after years of abuse by her husband, she cut off his penis with a knife in 1993. Lorena also serves as executive producer and onscreen narrator.
Memorial Day Marathon
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies has more notable films on the schedule as its Memorial Day marathon continues, and concludes, on the holiday itself. Today’s titles include Where Eagles Dare(1968), The Great Escape(1963), The Dirty Dozen(1967), Battle of the Bulge(1965), The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), Coming Home(1978) and more.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco 300
FS1, 7:30pm Live EST
The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues its revamped schedule with this 300-mile primetime race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. There will be no fans in attendance, and teams, officials and track personnel will have added safety measures.
The Andy Griffith Show
MeTV, 8pm EST
It’s time to celebrate “The Bee Team” with a week full of episodes featuring Aunt Bee and other sidekicks. “The Pickle Story” (5/25) always makes the list of favorite Andy Griffith episodes and many people, including Don Knotts, have considered it the best episode of the series. “Aunt Bee’s Medicine Man” (5/26), “A Date for Gomer” (5/27), “Citizen’s Arrest” (5/28) and “The Loaded Goat” (5/29) round out the week.
The Titan Games
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Host/executive producer Dwayne Johnson’s competition series returns for Season 2. Again, everyday people will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to vie in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test the mind, body and heart. This season, there are doctors, nurses, veterans and teachers set to compete in the Titan arena, where they will have to beat world-class professional athletes including Olympic gold medalists, NFL stars and UFC champions in order to become Titans.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht: “Regatta Go!”
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
An uncomfortable drug search on Parsifal IIIcasts a dark cloud over the final charter and sends the crew into panic mode. The crew scrambles to pull together a sailing regatta, but still wonders if they’ll get a tip. Tensions in the interior department finally boil over, as a heated confrontation erupts. Georgia has feelings she needs to get off her chest, even if it means possibly altering some relationships forever.
Grant
History, 9pm EST, New Miniseries!
To tellgeneral and U.S. president Ulysses S. Grant’s story (airing three consecutive nights starting on Memorial Day), producers drew primarily from his memoirs. Grant’s dramatic sequences run longer than in most docs and feel more real thanks to the intense, cigar-chomping performance of Justin Salinger. Meanwhile, location shoots at actual battlefields — Shiloh, Tenn., for example — and images from the Library of Congress and the National Archives lend authenticity. Historical context comesfrom interviews with Grant biographer RonChernow, retired U.S. Army general David Petraeus and other well-chosen experts.
Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
From the transcripts of audio recordings from the extensive police interviews after serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s arrest, this two-hour special is chillingly narrated by the words of Dahmer himself. His twisted confession reveals new insights into what led the man known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” to rape, kill and dismember 17 young men between 1978 and 1991.
To Catch a Beautician
VH1, 9pm EST, New Series!
Singer Tamar Braxton teams up with celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright (he’s worked with Michelle Obama and Reese Witherspoon) to help customers who left their salons with seriously bad cuts. They confront the butchering stylists, who then sharpen their skills at a boot camp before getting the opportunity to correct the hair don’ts that they created.
The Baker and the Beauty: “Blow Out”
ABC, 10pm EST
Noa (Nathalie Kelley) is blindsided when an unlikely opponent attempts to take control of her company. Meanwhile, after a series of setbacks, Daniel (Victor Rasuk) is surprised when an old friend comes to his rescue; and Natalie (Belissa Escobedo) continues to defy her parents, enjoying the freedom that comes with her newfound rebellion.
Songland: “Boyz II Men”
NBC, 10pm EST
Four-time Grammy Award-winning R&B supergroup Boyz II Men comes to Songlandto hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the superstar artists. One song is chosen to be recorded by Boyz II Men and released for a global audience.
Independent Lens: “Eating Up Easter”
PBS, 10pm EST
See how climate change and a booming tourism trade threaten the fragile economy of Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, and meet the local artists, ecologists and developers balancing their strong cultural heritage with modern-day challenges.
