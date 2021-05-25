TV Best Bets for May 25

Mental Samurai
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series that combines a game show with a thrill ride is back for Season 2 with two episodes tonight. Contestants mentally battle each other and the clock as they attempt answer questions while being whipped around the arena strapped into a capsule attached to a robotic arm. Rob Lowe returns as host.
Chopped Next Gen
Discovery+, New Series!
Twenty young chefs bring their cutting-edge culinary skills and fierce determination to this new competition series. Four chefs compete in each hourlong episode through three rounds to bring a youthful spin on dishes never seen or tasted before. A recurring panel of some of the culinary world’s up-and-coming stars — Nyesha Arrington, Darnell Ferguson, Mei Lin, Esdras Ochoa and Kwame Onwuachi — judge each competitor’s dish based on taste, presentation and how creative their vision is. Only one chef walks away each episode with the cash prize and bragging rights.
Between Black & Blue
Sundance Now, New Series!
This true-crime series tells the extraordinary story of two New York City detectives who are convicted of a sensational murder, their decades-long fight to clear their names and the hunt for one of the confessed gunmen who may hold all the answers. All four episodes are available today.
Mike Tyson: The Knockout
ABC, 8pm EST, Series Premiere!
This new series begins with Tyson’s youth and his transition from a bullied kid who, in a single instant, discovers his true power, which becomes the basis for the icon’s reputation as “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” Former trainers Bobby Stewart and Teddy Atlas, and Joe Colangelo, longtime friend of legendary boxing trainer Cus D’Amato, describe Tyson’s time in and out of juvenile detention, while D’Amato trains a young boy from Brooklyn to the edge of his boxing dream of heavyweight champion of the world. They discuss Tyson’s rise to fame after D’Amato’s death and his spiraling under the pressures of stardom, including his lifestyle of excess partying, his marriage to Robin Givens, his infamous 1988 Barbara Walters interview, including Given’s allegation of domestic abuse, and divorce. Former opponents Michael Spinks and Buster Douglas sit down for interviews and discuss their fights against Tyson, including Tyson’s win over Spinks to become the undisputed heavyweight champion and Tyson’s shocking first professional boxing loss to Douglas, who was a 42-to-1 underdog.
NCIS
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
While pursuing a dangerous arms dealer, the team is shocked when Bishop (Emily Wickersham) is implicated in an old NSA leak in the Season 18 finale “Rule 91.”
The Flash: “Family Matters, Part 2”
The CW, 8pm EST
Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come together to try to stop a dangerous force from destroying Central City.
The Voice
NBC, 8pm Live EST, Season Finale!
The Season 20 winner is crowned in the second part of the live finale.
Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer: “Data”
PBS, 8pm EST
See how the emergence of fact-based research, data mapping and analysis has improved public health. The practice evolved out of the 19th century science of epidemiology and cholera mortality reports in the 1840s, where the now-ubiquitous “curve” of an epidemic was first documented.
TCM Special Theme: Body Images in Film
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The final installment of TCM’s Tuesday night May Special Theme featuring movies with characters and actors/actresses of more realistic body and facial types airs this evening. The lineup starts with Marty (1955), the Best Picture Oscar-winning drama starring Best Actor Oscar-winning Ernest Borgnine as the Bronx butcher of the title, a socially awkward, average-looking, unmarried 34-year-old who has resigned himself to bachelorhood despite badgering from friends and family to settle down. Marty was nominated for eight Oscars, and its other wins were for Best Director (Delbert Mann) and Best Screenplay (Paddy Chayefsky, who adapted an earlier teleplay of his). Next up is Dogfight (1991), starring River Phoenix as Eddie, a young Marine about to ship out to Vietnam, who invites a shy, plain-looking waitress named Rose (Lili Taylor) to a “dogfight” — a cruel party where young men challenge each other to find and bring the “ugliest” date, unbeknownst to the women who accompany them. Despite this, and his guilt about it, Eddie and Rose end up finding a relatively meaningful relationship. The evening concludes with The Heiress (1949), a drama nominated for eight Oscars, winning four, including Best Actress for Olivia de Havilland; and The Old Maid (1939), starring Bette Davis, Miriam Hopkins and George Brent. — Jeff Pfeiffer
7 Little Johnstons
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Viewers last saw Trent and Amber delivering an ultimatum to Jonah: He needed to find his own place within three months. Now, Jonah is juggling the hunt for a new place to live, a job search and a long-distance relationship. Meanwhile, rising tensions between Anna and Amber have resulted in Anna looking to move out as well. With so many changes on the horizon for the family, each Johnston is faced with the realities of growing up.
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne
BET & BET Her, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The comedy returns for its eighth season on a new night. The series follows retired fire chief Curtis Payne (LaVan Davis) and his wife Ella (Cassi Davis). Together, the loving couple navigates the problems of life with their quirky modern-day family. House of Payne has also been renewed for a ninth season.
FBI
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The investigation into the shooting of five prominent men sparks an overdue showdown between boss Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) and arrogant cartel head Antonio Vargas (David Zayas). She really wants to take him down!
Chopped: “PB and J”
Food Network, 9pm EST
The ingredient baskets in this battle are inspired by peanut butter and jelly! A giant sweet surprise in the second basket must find its way onto chicken entree plates, and not everything goes smoothly for the chefs as they hustle their PB and J desserts.
Black Women OWN the Conversation: “Mental Health and Trauma”
OWN, 9pm EST
This hourlong special episode of the Emmy-winning OWN Spotlight series features an audience of Black women engaging in an in-depth conversation regarding mental health and trauma impacting the Black community. The conversation is led by Oprah Winfrey, who is joined by various experts. Airing on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, the episode offers resources and key takeaways to start healing from trauma, particularly after a difficult year where the Black community has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the emotional toll of the ongoing fight for racial justice and equality. This conversation is meant to destigmatize mental health issues and offer suggestions of how to do the work to heal both individually and as a community.
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living
BET & BET Her, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of this sitcom that is returning on a new night along with House of Payne, Mr. Brown (David Mann), Cora (Tamela Mann) and the gang open their assisted living facility and a hilarious variety of personalities come to live in the home, bringing with them a ton of laughs and experiences. The series has also been renewed for Season 3.
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 2 comes to a close with the episode “Chattaboogie.”
This Is Us
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Secrecy has always been the norm for the family drama’s cast and crew, but redacted script pages and extra precautions became necessary for this episode, exec producer Dan Fogelman says, given that Season 5 wraps up “in a different way.” Taking us into possibly the last season (in 2019, NBC renewed This Is Us through Season 6) has been “years in the making structurally,” he hints. The big event, in present day, is the wedding of superstar actor Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) and endearing Madison (Caitlin Thompson), mother of their newborn twins. The bride may not be close with her family, but the Pearsons are all present, with Kevin’s stoic adopted brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown) as best man. The storyline set in the past — a slice of life for Pearson parents Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) — is “a little bit meta,” Fogelman explains, since it concerns another TV show’s season finale. Anyone remember 1985’s Moldavian wedding massacre from Dynasty? Having recorded the episode on her VCR, Rebecca is excited to finally watch ... but “it may or may not have accidentally been taped over by Jack with a Pittsburgh Pirates game,” says Fogelman with a laugh.