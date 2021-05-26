TV Best Bets for May 26

40 Year Old Property Virgin
discovery+, New Series!
From free laundry to Mom’s home-cooked meals, the perks of living with parents have kept some prospective homebuyers in their childhood bedrooms far longer than originally planned. In this series, a unique set of house hunters are finally ready to give up their rent-free lifestyle and search for their first home. 40 Year Old Property Virgin follows an array of first-time buyers as they try to find their first place all while navigating the opinions of family, friends and nosy neighbors.
Life Under Renovation
discovery+, Season Finale!
The self-shot series in which average Americans chronicle their most epic renovations ends its first season.
Press Your Luck/The $100,000
Season Premiere!
ABC, beginning at 8pmDoubleheader! Host Elizabeth Banks opens Luck with new whammies and a square on the board that puts a player in the lead by $1. Then, Michael Strahan welcomes Rosie O’Donnell and Nate Berkus to Pyramid.
The Masked Singer
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 5 of The Masked Singer concludes as the final costumed performer is unmasked and the winner is revealed.
Property Brothers: Forever Home
HGTV, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the season premiere, “The Future Looks Bright,” a couple loves the vintage character and features of their 1940s Los Angeles home, but its closed-off layout is no longer functional for their growing family. Drew and Jonathan Scott help them make a clean transformation that embraces both the past and present.
Chicago Med
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Just as a new heart becomes available for Carol (Margaret Colin), her daughter Dr. Manning’s (Torrey DeVitto) earlier theft of trial heart failure meds places Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) in jeopardy.
Life at the Waterhole: “Episode 2”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Discover how hotter weather impacts the animals, as the waterhole becomes busier in the cool temperatures of evening. Nocturnal activity brings a new predator out of the shadows: hyenas, creatures so elusive it’s hard to know the size of the clan.
Malawi Wildlife Rescue: “Monkey Madness”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Follow the wildlife rescue team as they attempt to weigh a python, collar a leopard and bring back a rogue baboon. Dr. Amanda Salb has her work cut out for her — at the center and in the wild.
TCM Spotlight: Order in the Court: “For the Defense”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
TCM’s Wednesday night May Spotlight will be adjourning soon, but not before one final evening of films with courtroom themes and settings. Tonight’s titles go on defense with stories about lawyers fighting for their defendants, beginning with one of the most beloved examples: To Kill a Mockingbird, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1962 adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1960 novel. Best Actor Oscar-winning Gregory Peck stars as courageous Southern lawyer Atticus Finch, who defends Tom Robinson (Brock Peters), a Black man accused of raping a white woman — a case that heightens the tension in the already racially tense town, and which puts the safety of Finch and his family, and his strength of conviction, to the test. Up next is Inherit the Wind (1960), starring Best Actor Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy as lawyer Henry Drummond and Fredric March as his friend and rival Matthew Harrison Brady, in an acclaimed adaptation of the 1955 play that fictionalized the infamous 1925 Scopes “Monkey” Trial. Then, in …And Justice for All (1979), Al Pacino gives a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance as Baltimore defense attorney Arthur Kirkland, who famously finds that “the whole trial is out of order!” when his frustrations with the legal system push him to the edge. The night concludes with The Kiss (1929), a silent drama starring Greta Garbo and Lew Ayres; and The People Against O’Hara (1951), a film noir starring Spencer Tracy, Pat O’Brien and James Arness. — Jeff Pfeiffer
SEAL Team
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The members of Bravo Team are forced to make major personal decisions after they take a devastating hit in the Season 4 finale “One Life to Live.”
Guy’s Grocery Games: “Guy Cooks the Games: Salute the Troops”
Food Network, 9pm EST
Hunter Fieri puts his dad, Guy, through Triple G boot camp when a few guests drop in to pay the Fieris a visit and play along with action-packed Salute the Troops games. In Round 1, Guy chooses a teammate to make an American comfort classic with him. In Round 2, the Fieris double down on chaos when the team makes a victory dinner and food flies in the Fieri family mess hall.
Crime Scene Kitchen
FOX, 9pm EST, New Series!
Actor/comedian Joel McHale hosts this all-new baking competition series with a unique twist. It’s a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made, when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues. They must then re-create the recipe for celebrity judges Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert — and how good it tastes.
Bargain Block: “Modern and Bohemian”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have unconventional plans for two decrepit houses. A fresh coat of black paint and a contemporary design brings the Mod House to life, while the Bohemian House transforms to a light airy style with the help of a peacock wallpaper.
Chicago Fire
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
“Hold on to your hat!” exec producer Derek Haas warns. “The last 10 minutes will be as tense — and as big — as anything we’ve ever done.” (Haas has hinted that Taylor Kinney’s Lt. Kelly Severide could be in scuba gear again.) It’s also, he adds, “one of those finales where those final minutes will make a lot of viewers angry with me!” Even if our favorite firefighters do survive, what’s the prognosis for their romances — like lovebirds Severide and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), who recently aced the lieutenant’s exam? “Just when you think things are going where you want them to go, they don’t always end up there,” Haas says. We’ll have to wait to learn whether Kidd stays at Firehouse 51, which could require the exit of another lieutenant or a promotion in-house. As for whether Capt. Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer), who just survived a health scare, and paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) finally get together, that hinges on whether Casey can end that powerful emotional attachment to ex-wife Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund). Time to douse that fire, Casey.
A Million Little Things: “Not Alone”
ABC, 10pm EST
Eddie is determined to prove that he can still be a good father despite his physical challenges, and Sophie searches for answers to help cope with her trauma. Meanwhile, Rome and Tyrell work together on a passion project.
S.W.A.T.
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The bombing of a Los Angeles police station puts the city on edge, leading the team to a final showdown with a group of domestic extremists in the Season 4 finale “Veritas Vincint.”
The Bold Type
Freeform, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In this season’s opening episode, “Trust Fall,” Jacqueline gathers the Scarlet team at an important retreat, where Sutton struggles to focus and Jane races to finish an exposé on a rival magazine. Kat grapples with her confusing emotions, and searches for clarity in what she wants.
Chicago P.D.
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Sergeant Voight (Jason Beghe) and his team continue to pursue a deadly crime ring that traffics drugs and people. When their violence hits close to home, the cops go all out to end the terror. Adding to the already hard-to-bear tension: Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) must navigate an increasingly perilous situation.