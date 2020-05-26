TV Best Bets for May 26

America’s Got Talent
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 15 of the talent competition series finds Sofia Vergara as a judge alongside returning Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. Terry Crews is back as host. In the season premiere, variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, giving five lucky acts the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Netflix
Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby debuts her second Netflix comedy special, recorded in Los Angeles and based on her second comedy album, which she named after her eldest dog.
Deadliest Catch: “The Russian Front”
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
Desperate to put crab in their tanks, the Bering Sea captains are forced to live dangerously: Jake Anderson and Johnathan Hillstrand try to join forces with rival Keith Colburn; Scott Campbell Jr. risks crossing into Russian waters; and Josh Harris lays it all on the line and trusts his gut.
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200
FS1, 8pm Live EST
The NASCAR Truck Series continues its revamped schedule with this primetime race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. There will be no fans in attendance, and teams, officials and track personnel will have added safety measures.
Special Theme: Wonder Women
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
TCM’s monthlong Tuesday celebration of films about notable real-life women concludes tonight with a 24-hour lineup of biopics about musical women and musicals about other famous women. First is Incendiary Blonde(1945), with Betty Hutton as 1920s nightclub star Texas Guinan. Also on the lineup are Lady Sings the Blues(1972), with Oscar nominee Diana Ross as Billie Holiday; Funny Girl(1968), featuring Barbra Streisand’s Oscar-winning performance as Fanny Brice; Doris Day in Calamity Jane(1953); and more.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “The One Where We’re Trapped on TV”
The CW, 9pm EST
After Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) does the one thing that goes against her nature when it comes to her sisters, she tries to protect the Legends by scattering them in different television shows. Of course, in true Legendsstyle, some can’t just be blissfully ignorant and happy but figure out a way to end up messing with the system.
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Brittany Murphy was a rising star who had it all: beauty, fame and success — but she also had secrets. When she was found dead in her Los Angeles home at just 32 years old, fans were left in disbelief. In an exclusive final interview, Angelo Bertolotti, Brittany’s father, casts doubt on the conclusion that she died of natural causes and reveals bizarre allegations against other family members. Featured in the special are intimate interviews, in-depth access to forensic details and alternative explanations about Murphy’s death.
World of Dance
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Dance superstars Jennifer Lopez (who is also an executive producer), Ne-Yo and Derek Hough are back on the judging panel as the dance competition series returns for its fourth season. In round one of the Qualifiers, the competition gets turned on its head as the judges surprise contestants, who must now first perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes.
If Loving You Is Wrong: “The Great Escape”
OWN, 10pm EST
Tonight on Tyler Perry’s primetime soap: Eddie Willis’ (Joel Rush) evil ways have left his karmic bank balance at zero, but he still thinks he can come out on top versus his ex Esperanza (Zulay Henao) in their custody battle over tweendaughter Mika (Celine Areu).
