TV Best Bets for May 27

Beverly Hills Cop
Paramount Network, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Eddie Murphy was at the height of his ’80s box-office charisma in this exciting and funny 1984 action comedy in which he plays Detroit cop Axel Foley (cue composer Harold Faltermeyer’s iconic instrumental theme song “Axel F”), who finds himself in a very different environment when he goes to Beverly Hills to investigate a friend’s murder. Judge Reinhold and John Ashton costar as the local cops who help Foley in spite of themselves. The box-office smash started a trend of ’80s cop comedies as well as films with Beverly Hills (fill in the blank)in their titles, but none of them — including this movie’s own two sequels — compare to the original.
Game On!
CBS, 8pm EST, New Series!
Keegan-Michael Key hosts this competition series that celebrates the entertainment side of sports. NFL star Rob Gronkowski and comedian Bobby Lee’s Team Gronk takes on tennis champ Venus Williams and comedian Ian Karmel’s Team Venus in a variety of outrageous athletic challenges and epic contests. Special guests in the series premiere are comedian Gabriel Iglesias joining Team Gronk and basketball player J.R. Smith on Team Venus.
NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway
FS1, 8pm Live EST
NASCAR’s season revival continues with a rare Wednesday night 500 km Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, just three days after the Coca-Cola 600 was run at the track. There will be no fans in attendance, and teams, officials and track personnel will have added safety measures. Joey Logano hopes to be back on a roll after winning two early-season Cup Series races.
Ghost Hunters: “Ghost Hunters Return to Waverly Hills”
A&E, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Dubbed one of the “most haunted places on earth,” Waverly Hills Sanatorium has long been hailed as a mecca for paranormal investigators from all around the globe. It is also the site of some of the most striking paranormal encounters from the original Ghost Hunters. Now, the new owners have been receiving reports of unsettling new paranormal claims from visitors.
Man Fire Food: “Florida Heat”
Cooking Channel, 9pm EST
Roger Mooking cruises the Florida coastline for two fiery cookouts that bring the heat. First, he visits the modern Peruvian eatery Llama Restaurant in St. Augustine, Fla., to check out an ancient, Peruvian-style pit roast called pachamanca. Roger then heads to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Georgia Pig BBQ, a legendary old-school, open-pit barbecue restaurant that has been around since 1953.
Ultimate Tag: “Real Men Do Cry”
FOX, 9pm EST
More Taggers are introduced and six new contestants fight it out in the new episode “Real Men Do Cry.”
Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
This two-hour special explores the disappearance and probable murder of Heather Elvis, a young woman from Myrtle Beach, S.C., whose case took the national media by storm. After beginning a relationship with an older, married man she met through work, Heather began receiving threatening texts. She eventually ended the affair but disappeared after a mysterious rendezvous. With extensive archive and bombshell testimony from one of the defendants, this program explores the alternative theories behind the question: What happened to Heather?
Married at First Sight: Australia
Lifetime, 9pm EST, New Series!
Same concept, different continent. Twelve couples, matched by experts, get hitched, go on a honeymoon and start building a life. Ten weeks later, they decide whether to stay together or say g’day.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.
American Soul
BET, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The scripted series that dramatizes how Don Cornelius (Sinqua Walls) brought the iconic music series Soul Trainto television returns for Season 2. Picking up two years later, in 1975, the season finds Cornelius continuing to manage an assortment of spectacular talent coming to his show while also juggling a complicated family life and his failing personal health.
What We Do in the Shadows: “Collaboration”
FX, 10pm EST
Vampire familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) already has plenty to worry about, like his ungrateful master and the secret that he’s descended from a slayer. Now he has to contend with the arrival of his predecessor (Jack O’Connell).
Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Oman
PBS, 10pm EST
Visit the remote and impenetrable Dhofar Mountains in Oman, where Steve Backshall hopes to become the first to climb unexplored cliffs. Along the way, he encounters one of the rarest animals on Earth.
