TV Best Bets for May 28

Panic
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
This 10-episode young adult drama series is written and created by Lauren Oliver, based on her novel. It takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed — the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face-to-face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win.
Cruella
Disney+, Feature Film Exclusive!, This title requires Disney+ with Premier Access (a cost of $29.99 in addition to standard Disney+ subscription)
Originally intended as a theatrical release only, this live-action prequel film that serves as an origin story for Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone), the iconic and fashionable villainess from 101 Dalmatians, now will also premiere on Disney+ with Premier Access the same date it hits theaters. Set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution, Cruella follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.
Launchpad
Disney+, New Series!
The first season of this collection of live-action short films from a new generation of dynamic storytellers features six shorts available on the launch date. The goal of Launchpad is to diversify the types of stories that are being told and to give access to those who have historically not had it. The filmmakers, all from underrepresented backgrounds, were selected from more than 1,100 U.S. applicants and were given an opportunity to share their perspectives and creative visions with audiences around the world. Each filmmaker was assigned executive mentors from the various divisions of the company as they created short films based on the theme of “Discover.”
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: “State of Play”
Disney+, Season Finale!
The present-day-set follow-up series to the hit Mighty Ducks feature film franchise of the ’90s concludes its first season. Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez star.
Plan B
Hulu, Original Film!
After a regrettable first sexual encounter, a straight-laced high school student (Kuhoo Verma) and her slacker best friend (Victoria Moroles) have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan B pill in America’s heartland.
The Kominsky Method
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In the six-episode third and final season of this Golden Globe-winning Chuck Lorre-produced comedy, Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) has to navigate what aging looks like without his longtime friend Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) by his side. Life only becomes more complicated with the arrival of Sandy’s ex-wife, Roz Volander (Kathleen Turner). The pair’s famously volatile relationship is further inflamed when she comes to L.A. to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) and her boyfriend Martin (Paul Reiser). Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers and Haley Joel Osment reprise their guest-starring roles this season.
Lucifer
Netflix, New Episodes!
Season 5 of this series starring Tom Ellis as the devil, who abandons hell to take up in Los Angeles, returns with its remaining new episodes. In the first part of the season, Lucifer’s twin brother Michael had secretly taken the devil’s place on Earth while he is back in hell. The series, also starring Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro and D.B. Woodside, has been renewed for a sixth and final season.
The Dick Van Dyke Show — Now in Living Color!
CBS, 8pm EST
CBS presents two recently colorized episodes of the classic sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, featuring 1962’s “Where Did I Come From?” and 1965’s “Never Bathe on Saturday.”
Chopped: “Competition Italiano”
Cooking Channel, 8pm EST
The appetizer includes pasta dough, but time issues lead to some big problems. The tasty trend continues with veal chops and bottarga in the basket. Desserts made with figs are the final two dishes.
Love and Monsters
EPIX, 8pm EST
A toxic fallout has killed most of humanity and created huge, mutated animals — and Joel (Dylan O’Brien), safe but sad underground, hasn’t seen his ex-girlfriend (Jessica Henwick) in seven years. So he works up the courage to go find her in this charming “hor-rom-com” reminiscent of Zombieland (and Oscar-nominated for its visual effects). Some postapocalyptic advice: A grizzled guide (Michael Rooker, terrific) is important, but a great dog is essential.
My Lottery Dream Home: “So Young, So Rich”
HGTV, 8pm EST
David Bromstad visits Charlotte, North Carolina to help his youngest lottery winner yet, 22-year-old Hadleigh. She won $25,000 a year for 20 years, but took a lump sum payment of $390,000 in the Lucky for Life lottery so she could buy her first home. There aren’t many 22-year-olds with a property portfolio, but David is thrilled to help Hadleigh find a dream home she can share with her mom and sister. Apart from the regular three-bedroom, two-bathroom minimum requirements, these two youngsters are looking for a home with sturdy banisters for sliding down, a pretty room to livestream from and, of course, room to roll!
Evil Stepmom
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Annabelle and Gabriella are twins, and Annabelle is ready to see their dad, Tim, start dating again after years as a widower. Gabriella, however, fears Annabelle is rushing their dad by setting up a secret dating profile for him. When transfer student Bethany joins their soccer team, Annabelle realizes Bethany’s mom, Caroline, has matched with their dad on his dating profile. Tim and Caroline immediately hit it off, but Gabriella is suspicious of how quickly Caroline and Bethany have inserted themselves into their lives. Determined to prove the women are up to no good, Gabriella must find out the truth before Caroline can become their evil stepmom. Tara Spencer-Nairn, Julia Lalonde, Randy Thomas and Hannah Vandenbygaart star.
The Blacklist: “Balthazar ‘Bino’ Baker”
NBC, 8pm EST
Hoping to move some precious cargo quietly, Red (James Spader) enlists the assistance of an enforcer who specializes in transporting items through an underground network.
Memorial Day Marathon
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Beginning tonight, and running all the way through Memorial Day (Monday, May 31) and into the early morning hours of June 1, Turner Classic Movies remembers those Americans who have lost their lives in military service with an extensive lineup of some of the greatest war/military movies ever made. The schedule for tonight and early tomorrow morning includes, in order: Pride of the Marines (1945), Till the End of Time (1946), The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), Wings for the Eagle (1942) and Above and Beyond (1952). — Jeff Pfeiffer
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200
FS1, 8:30pm Live EST
The big Memorial Day weekend of NASCAR racing begins with the primetime Camping World Truck Series 200-mile race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Inside the Met: “Love and Money”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST, Series Finale!
See how the Metropolitan Museum of Art faces a new financial reality following its fall 2020 reopening, with philanthropists and art collectors stepping in to help keep the museum alive.
A Black Lady Sketch Show
HBO, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
The sketch comedy takes on tough first-date questions and the struggle of friends splitting the bill aftera meal. Surely you’ve experienced one of these scenarios.