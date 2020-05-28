TV Best Bets for May 28

Broke: “Barry’s Back”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
When Jackie’s (Pauley Perrette) ex-husband, Barry (guest star Kyle Bornheimer), unexpectedly shows up, she seizes the opportunity to gain full custody of Sammy (Antonio Corbo) in the new episode “Barry’s Back.”
Celebrity Watch Party
FOX, 8pm EST
The Osbournes and Tyra Banks top tonight’s list of stars who have plenty to say as they check out TV’s latest offerings.
Council of Dads: “Tradition!”
NBC, 8pm EST
Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) tackles the fall holidays bravely but feels she can’t compare to how well Scott handled everything. Oliver (J. August Richards) struggles with Peter’s (Kevin Daniels) transgression. Theo (Emjay Anthony) makes new friends but finds they aren’t necessarily the best influence. Luly (Michele Weaver) gets some news about her adoptive family.
Star of the Month: Edward G. Robinson: “Dramatic Guys”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
TCM’s Thursday night May salute to Edward G. Robinson concludes tonight with some of the actor’s most dramatic roles in a lineup beginning with Our Vines Have Tender Grapes(1945) and also including The Woman in the Window(1944), Scarlet Street(1945), Dr. Ehrlich’s Magic Bullet(1940) and more.
Man With a Plan: “Adam and Andi See Other People”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Adam (Matt LeBlanc) and Andi (Liza Snyder) attempt to spice up their social life by making new friends in the new episode “Adam and Andi See Other People.”
The Real Housewives of New York City: “Hurricane Leah”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The ladies head to Newport, R.I., for a much-needed weekend getaway. Leah invites her sister Sarah to join the trip, which Ramona is not happy about. The drama continues between Tinsley and Dorinda, and Leah loses her cool at the evening clambake.
Restaurant: Impossible: “Revisited: Helping One of Our Own”
Food Network
For a special 90-minute episode, host Robert Irvine heads back to Escondido, Calif., where a diner owner previouslyfeatured on the show needs some help after a car accident derailed her finances and the future of her revived business.
Labor of Love: “Crazy, Stupid, Bear”
FOX, 9pm EST
The men’s protective instincts are put to the test during a camping trip in the woods. Then, during one-on-one time with Kristy, one of the men reveals insider info about the other contestants, leading to tension in the house. Meanwhile, Kristy picks two men for her first set of dates in the new episode “Crazy, Stupid, Bear.”
Who Killed the Co-Ed? An ID Murder Mystery
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Nineteen-year-old University of North Carolina college student Faith Hedgepeth is found brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment after going out with her roommate the previous night. Evidence at the scene leads police to believe she knew her killer. The murderer left behind a cryptic note, the murder weapon and even DNA, but nearly eight years later, the case is still not solved. With groundbreaking new forensic technologies put to the test, investigators and Faith’s family are confident they will finally find out who killed Faith.
Blindspot: “Existential Ennui”
NBC, 9pm EST
When an op goes bad, the team must deal with a proverbial monster in their house before it can take them down one by one. Meanwhile, Director Weitz (Aaron Abrams) is forced into a tense game of psychological chess as Madeline Burke (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) attempts to assess his loyalty and root out a potential mole at the FBI.
Siren: “The Toll of the Sea”
Freeform, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In an effort to save Hope, Ryn and Ben confront Tia in an undersea battle between the mermaid tribes. Maddie and Robb work to find a cure for Xander while Helen and the hybrids help restore order. Ted struggles to accept Ben’s reality.
