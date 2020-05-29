TV Best Bets for May 29

Space Force
Netflix, New Series!
FormerThe Officecolleagues Steve Carell and Greg Daniels re-team as co-creators of this workplace comedy likely inspired by President Donald Trump’s announced Space Force military initiative. Carell also stars in the series as celebrated four-star general Mark R. Naird, who has grand dreams of running the Air Force but is thrown for a loop when he suddenly finds himself instead assigned to lead the new sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces — Space Force. Lisa Kudrow and John Malkovich costar.
The Shawshank Redemption
AMC, 4pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This 1994 drama is very well the best of the many big-screen adaptations of a Stephen King story, and it isn’t even a horror tale. Based on the 1982 King novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, the film follows the prison life of Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), who is sentenced to life for the murders of his wife and her lover, despite his claims of innocence. Shawshankwas nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor (for costar Morgan Freeman) and Best Adapted Screenplay (for Frank Darabont, who also directed).
All on the Line: “The Youngest Captain”
Discovery Channel
This new reality series follows two fishing-boat crews as they pursue the highly valued Atlantic bluefin tuna. This week, aboard the Julia Nicole, 18-year-old captain Danny Smith Jr. clashes with a new crew member twice his age. And the Subdivider’s captain, Johnny Johnson, attracts the wrong kind of aquatic life: sharks!
Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
In 2010, 7-year-old Kyron Horman is dropped off at school in Portland, Ore., but when the bus returns later that day, Kyron is not on it. All eyes quickly fall to his stepmother, Terri Horman, the last person to see Kyron alive. Yet nearly a decade later, Kyron has never been found and no arrests have been made in the case. With heartbreaking interviews from Kyron’s family, including his mother, Desiree Young, this special examines all the details of this twisted case.
Friday Night In With the Morgans
AMC
The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton Morgan lead this lively 22-minute video chat show from their Upstate New York farm, with guests who include both friends (like Chicago P.D. vet Sophia Bush tonight) and frontline workers. “It was important for us to [feature] not just actors talking to other actors but also the amazing people in our town, from doctors to small business owners,” Burton says. The biggest hurdle? Building a home studio. Admits Morgan: “We had to enlist our 10-year-old son, Gus, to set up the lights and cameras.”
The Graham Norton Show
BBC America, 11pm EST
Just two episodes left in the Irish host’s “From Home” season. Expect candid chats tonight with guests Steve Carell, Dakota Johnson, John Legend and pregnant American Idol judge Katy Perry.
