TV Best Bets for May 29

90 Day: Foody Call
discovery+, New Series!
The 90 Day universe serves up its latest entry with this series in which couples from the franchise invite you into their kitchens and dish on recipes for relationship success, all while preparing traditional meals from their home countries. During each episode, things get a little saucy when fans get a peek into what it’s like to hang out at home and cook with these beloved duos.
Memorial Day Marathon Continues
TCM, all day, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ remembrance of Memorial Day continues all day long (and into early tomorrow morning) with the following military-/war-related films, in order: Thunder Afloat (1939), Destination Tokyo (1943), No Time for Sergeants (1958), Darby’s Rangers (1958), Up Periscope (1959), Imitation General (1958), 36 Hours (1964), Nazi Agent (1942), Act of Violence (1948, airs as part of TCM’s Saturday late-night “Noir Alley” block), Journey Into Fear (1942), Merrill’s Marauders (1962) and Dark of the Sun (1968). — Jeff Pfeiffer
Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
Food Network, 12pm EST, Season Premiere!
Fire up the grill and get ready for more alfresco ideas as Iron Chef Michael Symon unveils a new season of self-shot episodes featuring easy-to-follow tips for outdoor eats. Joining him for the weekly feasts are his wife, Liz, and, of course, Staffordshire bull terrier Norman.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300
FS1, 1pm Live EST
Austin Cindric, Ty Gibbs, Myatt Snider and other emerging stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series compete for 300 miles at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Major League Baseball
FOX, 7pm EST
Viewers will see either the Milwaukee Brewers at the Washington Nationals, the San Francisco Giants at the L.A. Dodgers or the Atlanta Braves at the N.Y. Mets in FOX’s Saturday night regional MLB broadcast window.
Oslo
HBO, 8pm EST
Israelis and Palestinians try to give peace a chance in a film version of the Tony-winning play about the secret negotiations that led to the historic 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Over an unexpectedly emotional two hours of back-channel meetings, adversaries lighten up by sharing meals and jokes in a manor. “It’s only in the sharing of the private that we can see each other for who we truly are,” says their host, sociologist Terje Rød-Larsen (Flea bag’s Andrew Scott), who devised the risky mission with his diplomat wife, Mona Juul (The Affair’s Ruth Wilson). This is history told on a refreshingly human scale.
Storm of Suspicion: “Dead of Winter”/“Sweltering Sorrow”
The Weather Channel, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 2 of the true-crime series that investigates murders where weather played a central role in solving or covering up the crime concludes with two back-to-back hourlong episodes tonight: “Dead of Winter” and “Sweltering Sorrow.”