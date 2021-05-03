TV Best Bets for May 3

$50K Three Ways
HGTV, 8pm EST
For homeowners who have the cash but need big help with a vision that can turn their home reno wish list into a breathtaking reality, popular Chicago-based interior designer Tiffany Brooks offers them three options. Brooks, winner of HGTV Star and designer for HGTV Smart Home, guides each homeowner through three colorful, carefully curated design choices and works with them to select the one approach that perfectly reflects their personal story and current needs.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Two teams on the West’s playoff bubble battle as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Then in Los Angeles, LeBron James could still be questionable for the injury-riddled Lakers as they run the floor with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Test Run”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Welcome to the Test Run,” Gemma (Beth Behrs) wants to have another baby, but Dave (Max Greenfield) wants to remind her how difficult it is to care for a newborn.
9-1-1: “First Responders”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “First Responders,” the members of the 118 rush to the site of a hit-and-run that leaves a familiar face in critical condition.
The Voice: “The Road to Lives — 10th Anniversary Edition”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Voice takes a look back at the journeys of this season’s remaining artists, chronicling their time from the Blind Auditions to the Live Playoffs. The special also features best moments from the series so far as the coaches reflect on the past 10 years. The episode also includes never-before-seen footage and this season’s coach performance.
Star of the Month: Movie “Roberts”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Beloved longtime Turner Classic Movies host Robert Osborne, who passed away in 2017, would have turned 89 today. In celebration of his birthday month, TCM honors him each Monday beginning tonight with lineups of films starring actors named “Robert.” Tonight’s schedule fittingly begins with Private Screenings: Robert Osborne, a 2014 installment of the interview series hosted by Osborne in which he had the tables turned on him, and found himself interviewed by guest host Alec Baldwin. After that, the lineup of films starring famous Roberts includes: Crossfire (1947, Robert Young); The Night of the Hunter (1955, Robert Mitchum); King Kong (1933, Robert Armstrong); The 39 Steps (1935, Robert Donat); Strangers on a Train (1951, Robert Walker); Night Must Fall (1937, Robert Montgomery); and A Kiss Before Dying (1956, Robert Wagner). — Jeff Pfeiffer
All Rise: “Caught Up in Circles”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Caught Up in Circles,” Lola (Simone Missick) is conflicted when a former judge (guest star Charlayne Woodard), whom Lola idolized, has been accused of bribery and is representing herself in a bench trial.
Best Baker in America: “The South”
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The competition kicks off with 10 elite bakers and Southern dessert challenges. First the bakers must make Kentucky’s May Day PieCaken with bourbon as the featured flavor. The elimination bake-off challenge involves the elements of Florida’s Key Lime Pie.
9-1-1: Lone Star: “Slow Burn”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Slow Burn,” Owen (Rob Lowe) is forced to take time off to recover from his surgery, but he becomes immersed in the search for a serial arsonist.
Bull: “Under the Influence”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Under the Influence,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) does a favor for Chunk (Christopher Jackson) by representing a teenage defendant who refuses to name his accomplice in a robbery.
People Magazine Investigates: “Little Girl Gone”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+ EST
In the summer of 2003, the Iron Range of northern Minnesota is a peaceful community where parents let their kids play outside on their own without a second thought. But when 5-year-old LeeAnna Warner vanishes without a trace, investigators do a deep dive into the quaint community and realize that some of the familiar faces in the neighborhood might be hiding some disturbing secrets that may never fully be uncovered.
Debris: “I Am Icarus”
NBC, 10pm EST
The mystery deepens as Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) attempt to right what has gone wrong and prevent the fabric of reality from unwinding.