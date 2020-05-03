TV Best Bets for May 3

“Smokey and the Bandit” Triple Feature
SundanceTV, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly two years since we lost legendary actor Burt Reynolds. Tonight, SundanceTV offers a great chance to remember him with a triple feature of the classic action comedies in which he portrayed good ole boy Bo “Bandit” Darville, who was a perpetual thorn in the side of the “smokies” who were always in hot pursuit, particularly Jackie Gleason’s Sheriff Buford T. Justice. The evening begins with Smokey and the Bandit(1977), followed by Smokey and the Bandit II(1980) and Smokey and the Bandit Part 3(1983).
The Andy Griffith Show
MeTV, 5pm EST
May marks “the Month of Mayberry” on MeTV —a monthlong celebration of all of the iconic television series featuring Mayberry: The Andy Griffith Show, Mayberry R.F.D., Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.and the reunion movie Return to Mayberry. During the month, specially selected episodes will give viewers the opportunity to visit all of their favorite characters, from Andy and Opie to Aunt Bee, Barney, Gomer and more. Things kick off tonight with the very first episodes of The Andy Griffith Show, Mayberry R.F.D. and Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. After that, there’s more Andy Griffithweeknights, followed byGomer Pyle. Rarely seen color episodes of Andy Griffithwill air in the mornings, as well.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Rockin’ Siblings”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
The panel counts down the best rock ’n’ roll siblings, such as Eddie and Alex Van Halen, and Ann and Nancy Wilson.
The Simpsons: “Warrin’ Priests Part 2”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the conclusion of the two-part “Warrin’ Priests” episode, Reverend Lovejoy (voice of Harry Shearer) uncovers the reason why Bode (guest voice Pete Holmes) left Michigan and came to Springfield. When the congregation learns of his crime, they must decide whether to banish their new priest.
Psycho Escort
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After her husband’s death, Diane has been a single mother. Her sister suggests a rent-a-date service where Diane can hire someone to pose as her boyfriend. Diane meets her match, Miles, who is very charming and handsome. Diane knows it’s all an act but feels a connection with Miles’ fictional persona. But it soon becomes evident that Diane has rented a pathological liar with a disturbing dark past and no intention of leaving her. Stars Victoria Barabas, Nick Ballard, Kat Fairaway and Jacob Sandler.
Outlander: “Journeycake”
Starz, 8pm EST
The tight-knit Fraser clan saw justice done to one of their enemies last week, but tonight they face a grim new threat that will lead to a wrenching May 10 finale.The ordeal will bring time-traveling surgeon Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Highlander husband Jamie (Sam Heughan) closer than ever in pre-American Revolution North Carolina, while daughter Bree (Sophie Skelton) and her increasingly tough husband, Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin), embrace a new destiny with their wee son.
The World’s Deadliest Weather
The Weather Channel, 8pm EST, New Series!
As if 2019’s devastating flash floods weren’t enough, Queensland, Australia, locals found their route to safety overrun by crocodiles! These and other stories about surviving Mother Nature are part of this new series.
Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: “Hangin’ With Uncle Ted”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
The Red Rocker meets the Motor City Madman as host Sammy Hagar visits with Ted Nugent for a unique road trip featuring a wild ride on a four-wheeler and a lesson in archery, before the two sit down for a chat in Nugent’s living room followed by a jam on the classic hit “Jenny Take a Ride.”
Duncanville: “Free Range Children”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
After realizing their children are too dependent to even be left alone, Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) and Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) decide to give their kids more responsibility in the new episode “Free Range Children.”
Live From Daryl’s House: “Daughtry”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall welcomes versatile vocalist Chris Daughtry to hang out, and rock out, in this episode.
Killing Eve: “Still Got It”
BBC America & AMC, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Still Got It,” Eve (Sandra Oh) spends her birthday trying to patch things up with Niko (Owen McDonnell). Meanwhile, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) receives good news about her upcoming promotion, but still feels like something is missing in her life.
Married to Medicine Los Angeles
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Returning are Dr. Britten Cole, Dr. Imani Walker, Shanique Drummond and Jazmin Johnson. Dr. Kendra Segura and Lia Dias join the vibrant group of doctors and wives this season.
Supergirl: “Deus Lex Machina”
The CW, 9pm EST
Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis.
Bob’s Burgers: “Poops! ... I Didn’t Do It Again”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Poops! ... I Didn’t Do It Again,” Louise (voice of Kristen Schaal) must face her fear of pooping in a public restroom when her class goes on an overnight trip to the aquarium.
Good Witch
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The quirky and charming show returns for its sixth season on Hallmark, without Grace Russell (Bailee Madison) as a series regular.
Westworld: “Crisis Theory”
HBO, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The Emmy-winning series brings its third season to a close tonight, and was recently renewed for Season 4. It will probably be a long wait, as it typically takes nearly two years between seasons for creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan to put together this thematically and logistically elaborate show.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Dad”
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
After hearing an ominous song, Zoey (Jane Levy) does everything in her power to stop something bad from happening.
Billions
Showtime, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Bobby (Damian Lewis) and Chuck (Paul Giamatti) are ready to reignite their cold war when Season 5 begins. Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) encounters some obstacles in their own plan. Also introduced this season are new faces — Corey Stoll as Mike Prince, a business titan with plans to get in the middle of Axe and Chuck’s conflict, and Julianna Margulies as Catherine Brant, a sociology professor who makes Chuck question his values.
Family Guy: “Better Off Meg”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
When Meg (voice of Mila Kunis) is erroneously reported to have died in a car crash, she goes along with the story to start a new life elsewhere in the new episode “Better Off Meg.”
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under
Nat Geo Wild, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The series that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run Taronga Zoo Sydney, one of the world’s most famous and magnificent zoos, has its season finale.
Good Girls: “Synergy”
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Beth (Christina Hendricks) and Dean (Matthew Lillard) offer to buy Four Star Pool & Spa from Gayle (Ione Skye), and Dean is determined to make this a legitimate business. Tensions rise between Ruby (Retta) and Stan (Reno Wilson), which culminate in the three women making a drastic decision. Meanwhile, Phoebe (Lauren Lapkus) gets even closer to cracking the case when she gets her hands on Ruby’s phone.
Harley Quinn
Syfy, 11pm EST, Network Premiere!
Season 1 of the DC Comics-inspired half-hour adult animated series, which first aired on the DC Universe streaming service, begins its exclusive cable run tonight with the first four episodes. Three episodes will then air subsequent Sunday evenings. Kaley Cuoco voices Harley, the fan-favorite antiheroine who finally leaves her crazy boyfriend the Joker and tries to join the Legion of Doom with the help or hindrance of a whole cast of not-so-super villains from all corners of Gotham City.
Rick and Morty
Adult Swim, 11:30pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 4 of the cult-favorite animated series returns with its final five episodes beginning tonight.
