TV Best Bets for May 30

Heartland Docs, DVM
Nat Geo Wild, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Married Nebraska veterinarians Ben and Erin Schroeder know it can take a village (or, in their case, a town called Hartington) to help pets in need. The docs turn to locals for help tracking down a lost dog’s owner and finding a canine blood donor to save another pup’s life.
Death of a Cheerleader
Lifetime, 11am EST
Happy 30th anniversary to the irresistibly juicy Lifetime Original Movie! Catch up with five prime examples today (first: this 1994 Tori Spelling/Kellie Martin thriller about an obsessive plain-Jane high schooler) and five more tomorrow.
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro: “Jeffrey’s Faves”
Food Network, 12:30pm EST
Host Ina Garten serves up a menu devoted to hubby Jeffrey’s favorites, including fried-chicken sandwiches, dill-cured salmon canapes and Italian iced coffee. Oh, and save room for dessert, because she married a man who loves ice cream!
’80s Saturday
IFC, beginning at 8pm EST
IFC’s last Saturday night of ’80s movie classics this month features a couple of dramas. First up, Tom Cruise feels the need for speed when he takes to the skies in Top Gun(1986), followed by Stanley Kubrick’s acclaimed Vietnam War epic Full Metal Jacket(1987).
The Captive Nanny
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Chloe (Karynn Moore) is a nanny who desperately wants to adopt a child but needs to get her life together first. She finds the perfect live-in nanny position with the Brown family — Emily (Austin Highsmith), Michael (Michael Aaron Milligan) and their son — and she hopes to finally get her life in order. But she quickly learns that something is a bit off with the Browns, and they are not who they seem.
20/20 on ID Investigates: “My Father BTK”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Kerri Rawson had an idyllic life growing up in Wichita, Kan., with her father, mother and brother. During her childhood, a serial killer going by the name “BTK” was terrorizing the Wichita community. Kerri remembers her father assuring her that the serial killer taunting their hometown would not hurt her. Years later, her father, Dennis Rader, was positively identified as the BTK Killer. This special installment of20/20features Kerri as she comes to terms with the horrific truth about her father.
Noir Alley: “A Kiss Before Dying”
TCM, 12:15am (late-night) EST, Catch a Classic!
This classic may be one of the rare film noirs of its era to have been shot in color, but that does not diminish its effectiveness. In this adaptation of Ira Levin’s novel, Robert Wagner plays Bud Corliss, a charming man who stops at nothing to get ahead in life — including murdering the woman (Joanne Woodward) who became pregnant with his child and making it seem like a suicide. When he later starts dating the woman’s sister (Virginia Leith), she begins to have suspicions about what really happened to her sibling.
