TV Best Bets for May 30

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: “Mother’s Day Murder”
discovery+, Season Finale!
2011: Mother’s Day looks a little different this year for high school freshman Tony Gana. His mother, Annamaria Gana, is battling stage 2 breast cancer. She says she’s fine, but Tony can tell the medicine and the chemo are taking their toll. Then, Officer Todd Hylton is called to the scene of an alleged shooting; just moments earlier, the caller told dispatch that his mom shot him.
Memorial Day Marathon Continues
TCM, all day, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ remembrance of Memorial Day continues all day long (and into early tomorrow morning) with the following military-/war-related films, in order: The Hook (1963), The Clay Pigeon (1949), Act of Violence (1948), The Devil’s Brigade (1968), Kelly’s Heroes (1970), The Green Berets (1968), The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944), The Great Escape (1963), Where Eagles Dare (1968), The Dirty Dozen (1967) and Hell to Eternity (1960). — Jeff Pfeiffer
Tennis: French Open: Early Rounds
Tennis Channel, 5am Live EST
Spain’s Rafael Nadal tries for his fifth straight (and 14th overall) French Open title at Roland Garros in Paris. Poland’s Iga Swiatek is defending women’s singles champion. Tennis Channel and NBC air the tournament through June 13.
NTT IndyCar Series: 105th Indianapolis 500
NBC, 12:30pm Live EST
Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Colton Herta, Will Power and 2020 Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato return to famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway to compete in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.
NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600
FOX, 6pm Live EST
Top Cup Series stars Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and defending race champ Brad Keselowski compete in NASCAR’s longest event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Biography: Mick Foley
A&E, 8pm EST
Follow the unique, multifaceted career of Mick Foley, a 2013 WWE Hall of Fame inductee better known as “Mankind.” A fan favorite during WWE’s “Attitude Era,” Foley shocked audiences in 1998 during a career-defining match as he was thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell by Undertaker.
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre
History, 8pm EST
It’s been a century since the neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, known as Black Wall Street, was destroyed and hundreds of Black people massacred by the surrounding white community and police. Now, this informative documentary shows, there is finally an investigation into the May 31-June 1, 1921, attack — set in motion when a Black teen was accused of assaulting a white woman — as the city excavates mass graves filled with victims. Against a moving score, the story unspools through interviews with historians, descendants, community activists and, via revelatory older footage, survivors themselves. The film leaves us with the sense that the public reckoning is only beginning, and that what happened then in some ways reflects the reality of race relations now. As the Rev. Robert Turner says, “Black people, a generation out of slavery, built a mecca for themselves. And how did their government respond? They burned it to the ground.”
National Memorial Day Concert
PBS, 8pm Live (WTTW Chicago, 7pm) EST
Tune in to the 32nd annual broadcast of America’s national night of remembrance, honoring the military service of all our men and women in uniform, their families and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Johnny Cash: The Man in Black
REELZChannel, 8pm EST
Johnny Cash was one of the most accomplished and influential artists of the 20th century. But he was also one of the most self-destructive and deeply conflicted, with roots from a religious upbringing that would collide with the temptations of fame. In this two-hour special, rare archival interviews allow viewers to hear Cash in his own words describing how much he despised drugs and their consequences on his own life, but how his addictive cravings crushed him. Sharing her experiences of her father is Rosanne Cash, and Cash’s friend Johnny Western and sister Joanne Cash Yates also relate stories about the Man in Black. Michael Darlow, who directed Cash’s famous concert at San Quentin prison, offers additional commentary.
The Girlfriend Experience: “The Embrace”
Starz, 8pm EST
Buying time, Iris (Julia Goldani Telles) escapes the messy leftovers of her double life and takes time off the grid. Georges (Oliver Masucci), a former client, takes Iris into his world, but reality has a way of catching up.
The Story of Late Night: “Late Night Makes the News”
CNN, 9pm EST
As the 2000s unfold, Jay Leno’s monologue mastery captivates mainstream America. But his succession struggle with heir-apparent Conan O’Brien is no joke, making waves across the late-night landscape and bringing Jimmy Fallon’s fresh voice to the front. Thanks to cable’s rise, diverse voices like Chelsea Handler, Andy Cohen and George Lopez get their seat behind the late-night desk, while Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert take the news into their own hilarious hands.
Fall River
EPIX, 9pm EST, Miniseries Finale!
In the two-part series finale, which airs an hour earlier than last week’s episode, Robin Murphy comes forward to tell her story for the first time, in a prison interview. Her revelations paint a picture of corruption. An additional murder is revealed, previously thought to be unconnected to the case.
Worst Cooks in America: “Final Test and Celebrity Caterers”
Food Network, 9pm EST
Chefs Anne Burrell and Michael Symon teach their final two recruits how to make a three-course meal, and the judges choose a winner. Then, former recruits react to an episode with celebrities, an hors d’oeuvre cook-off and Chef Tyler Florence.
Signs of a Psychopath
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series returns for Season 2 with two back-to-back half-hour episodes. First, in “I Didn’t Do Anything,” a former escort hires a hitman to kill her husband. She thinks she’s committed the perfect crime when officers notify her that he is dead. Little does she know that the police have been watching and recording her every move. Next, in “Fantasy Over Family,” a troubled 29-year-old son gets kicked out of his parents’ house after spending the family fortune on a web-cam model. But when his mother, father and brother are found murdered, the young man insists he is innocent.
Mare of Easttown
HBO, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The limited series comes to a close.