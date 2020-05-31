TV Best Bets for May 31

Return to Mayberry
MeTV, 5pm EST
This made-for-TV reunion movie welcomes back the cast of The Andy Griffith Showas Andy returns to Mayberry to run again for sheriff, only to discover his former deputy, Barney, has also entered the race.
Some Like It Hot
TCM, 5:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis play two Prohibition-era musicians who hide from gangsters by posing as members of an all-woman band in Billy Wilder’s 1959 classic, one of the funniest films of all time. Matching Lemmon and Curtis comedically is Marilyn Monroe as one of the bandmembers in a performance that earned her a Golden Globe award for Best Actress. The movie was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Actor for Lemmon, and Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Wilder (shared with I.A.L. Diamond), and is hilarious from its start right up to its iconic closing line from Joe E. Brown’s character Osgood Fielding III.
Groomzilla
UPtv, 7pm EST
After her fiancé (Darin Brooks) is hours late to their engagement party, Allysa (Elizabeth Rice) wishes he would take their wedding more seriously. She gets that wish, all right! The late Georgia Engel, in one of her final roles, saves the dayas his plainspoken grandma.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Hosted by Steve Harvey, the iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Songs Stuck at Number 2”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
In this countdown, find out why hit singles like the Rolling Stones’ “Start Me Up” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” never reached the top of the charts.
Natalee Holloway: Her Friends Speak
REELZChannel, 8pm EST
Did Aruban authorities bungle the case of Alabama high school grad Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on a 2005 trip to Aruba? Two of her confidants — plus a PI and an ex-Secret Service agent — discuss the teen, who was declared dead but has never been found.
Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: “Going to Extremes”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Heavy metal mainstays Extreme, along with former Van Halen frontman Gary Cherone, join host Sammy Hagar.
Press Your Luck
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus game to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million.
Live From Daryl’s House: “Darius Rucker”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
Country superstar Darius Rucker stops by to visit and rock with Daryl Hall.
Killing Eve
BBC America & AMC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Find out what happens to British intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in the Season 3 finale. Killing Evehas already been renewed for Season 4.
Laurel Canyon, Part 1
EPIX, 9pm EST
With a wealth of rare and newly unearthed footage and audio recordings, Alison Ellwood’s feature-length documentary, airing in two parts, spotlights artists and groups like Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, the Eagles, the Doors, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and others centered in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles who created a music revolution in the 1960s and ’70s. Part 2 airs next Sunday.
I Know This Much Is True
HBO, 9pm EST
Tonight, the adaptation touches on a key event in the Wally Lamb novel: Dominick (Mark Ruffalo), heavily medicated after an accident, finds himself preoccupied with memories of what led to schizophrenic twin Thomas’ (Ruffalo) first hospitalization.
Match Game
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Hosted by Alec Baldwin, the bawdy panel game features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Upcoming celebrity panelists include Amy Sedaris, Angie Harmon, Bob Saget, Christie Brinkley, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski, Padma Lakshmi and Vivica A. Fox, among many others.
Quiz
AMC, 10pm EST, New Miniseries!
Stephen Frears (The Queen) directed this three-part drama based on the true story of Charles and Diana Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford), who with an accomplice were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds on Britain’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?in 2001. Michael Sheen is terrific as Millionaire’s host, Chris Tarrant, in this compelling and at times humorous miniseries that also explores game show fandom, human memory and whether all questions can be answered as definitively as they can be on a quiz show.
Rick and Morty
Adult Swim, 11:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 4 of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s cult-favorite animated series comes to an end tonight.
