TV Best Bets for May 31

Memorial Day Marathon Continues
TCM, all day, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ remembrance of Memorial Day comes to an end with the following military-/war-related movies airing all day long (and into early tomorrow morning), in order: Ace of Aces (1933), Sergeant York (1941), Flying Leathernecks (1951), The Naked and the Dead (1958), The Steel Helmet (1951), Target Zero (1955), The Red Badge of Courage (1951), Battleground (1949), Run Silent, Run Deep (1958), The Enemy Below (1957), Battle of the Bulge (1965) and War Nurse (1930). — Jeff Pfeiffer
Teen Titans Go!: “Space House”
Cartoon Network, 6pm EST
This four-part, hourlong animated special is a crossover event between Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls. It follows the teen superheroes from each series as they accept a mysterious invitation to enjoy a vacation getaway among the stars. The Space House is equipped with enough state-of-the-art technology that even Batgirl takes notice, but where is it headed, and who invited them on this vacation in the first place? Robin, Wonder Woman, Raven, Supergirl and the rest of the crime-fighting heroes join forces to solve this ultimate intergalactic mystery.
The Wonderful World of Disney: The Princess and the Frog
ABC, 8pm EST
Set in the great city of New Orleans, this is a modern twist on a classic tale featuring a beautiful girl named Tiana (voice of Anika Noni Rose), a frog prince who desperately wants to be human again and a fateful kiss that leads them both on a hilarious adventure through the mystical bayous of Louisiana.
Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hit culinary competition returns for its landmark 20th season as Chef Gordon Ramsay puts aspiring chefs — all age 23 or younger — through rigorous culinary challenges at Hell’s Kitchen in Las Vegas.
The Food That Built America: “A Game of Chicken”
History, 8pm EST
This episode of The Food That Built America airs on a special night, just ahead of the premiere of History’s latest entry in the That Built franchise, The Titans That Built America. This episode looks back at the 1970s, when McDonald’s CEO Ray Kroc is far ahead of his fast-food competition. But when a burger chain claiming to be king poaches his third-highest ranking executive, Don Smith, it’s war. Smith re-engineers the emerging rival, using the best ideas of his former franchise to modernize the brand. In an unprecedented move, Kroc brings on a world-renowned chef to develop the chicken nugget and breakfast, and tries to crush the would-be king once and for all.
People Magazine Investigates: “Red Christmas”
Investigation Discovery, 8pm; also streaming on discovery+ EST
On Dec. 11, 2003, police receive a mysterious 911 call for a home in the tony Walnut Estates neighborhood of Mansfield, Texas. Officers are dispatched to investigate, and when they enter the home they encounter a horrific scene — the bloodied bodies of homeowners Rick and Suzy Wamsley. The couple was highly regarded around the neighborhood and thought to have the perfect family life, so detectives are left with a big question mark: Who and why would anyone want to kill the Wamsleys? When detectives launch an investigation to find out, the myth of the Wamsleys’ perfect life begins to unravel. It turns out that underneath the polished exterior, there are deep, dark secrets.
A Party Gone Wrong
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Inspired by a true story, this film follows April (Shellie Sterling) as she finds herself fighting for her life after attending a party with her best friend, Brittney (Kate Edmonds). After drinking too much, April stumbles into a suspicious ride share to take her home, but quickly realizes the driver has other plans in mind — stealing her organs to sell them on the black market.
American Ninja Warrior
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall are back to call the action for Season 13 of this athletic competition series, which is set to take place in Seattle, Los Angeles and Las Vegas for the finals. The new season will feature more than 400 competitors. For the first time in ANW history, the age limit to compete is being lowered to 15 years old, and in some cases, teenagers will compete against adults. A top prize of $1 million will go to the winner if they can conquer all four stages at the National Finals in Las Vegas.
Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street
CNN & CNN en Espa
LeBron James is an executive producer of this cinematic documentary that celebrates the Black cultural renaissance that once existed in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and investigates the race massacre committed in that neighborhood 100 years ago by a mob of white vigilantes that left an indelible, though hidden, stain on American history. As present-day Tulsa seeks reconciliation and accountability for this century-old crime, this film blends archival media, animation, narrated letters and diary entries with contemporary interviews to tell its story, and also examines the findings of the current archeological search for mass graves.
Housebroken
FOX, 9pm EST, New Series!
Featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Nat Faxon, Tony Hale and Will Forte, this new animated comedy follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey (Kudrow), a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet.
The Titans That Built America
History, 9pm EST, New Miniseries!
This three-night miniseries (continuing tomorrow and Wednesday) chronicles the incredible rise and fierce rivalries of industrial heavy-hitters Henry Ford, William Boeing, Walter Chrysler, J.P. Morgan Jr. and Pierre Du Pont. The ruthless, innovative and cunning titans battled each other — and FDR — to create entirely new industries at a time when America was in absolute peril. Out of the rubble of the Great Depression, this new group of robber barons emerged to help lift America to new heights — from revolutionizing the automobile and erecting monuments and skyscrapers, to conquering human flight and helping fuel victory in World War II.
American Cartel
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Network Premiere!
This three-part docuseries that originally premiered on discovery+ explores the explosive and devastating aftermath of the 2003 murder of Burbank police officer Matthew Pavelka after a routine traffic stop. His murder puts into motion an international manhunt, millions of dollars seized, multiple homicides, exposure of government corruption, a multistate wiretap investigation and the discovery of the Mexican Cartel’s infiltration of a United States street gang.
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
Nat Geo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Gordon Ramsay laces his boots, grabs his knives and buckles up as he hits the road to embark on exhilarating adventures exploring world cultures through food. Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, Ramsay partakes in culinary customs, learns about delicious delicacies and tastes fresh flavors unique to each region. In Season 3, Ramsay goes off the grid and off recipe as he feasts his way through Texas, Portugal, Croatia, Puerto Rico, Iceland, Maine, the Smoky Mountains and Mexico.
Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
One of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history occurred 100 years ago, May 31-June 1, 1921. Known as the Tulsa Race Massacre, the attack saw a mob of white residents set fire to “Black Wall Street” — hundreds of Black-owned businesses and homes in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma — killing many Black residents and leaving many homeless. This documentary examines the deadly assault on the 100th anniversary of the crime in the context of other racial massacres and police killings.
sMothered
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Everyone’s favorite sMothered — mamma and daughter — pairings from the series’ freshman season are returning, along with some brand-new extreme duos who will leave jaws on the floor. Extreme? Well, some of these new pairs share underwear and joint showers and exchange Brazilian waxes. These outrageous moments add to the shocking relationships that viewers were exposed to from past seasons. Back this year are Sunhe and Angelica, Kathy and Cristina, and Dawn and Cher.
Duncanville: “Who’s Vroomin’ Who?”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Duncan (voice of Amy Poehler) starts racing stock cars to get away from his mom (also voiced by Poehler), but it turns out they make a great racing team in the new episode “Who’s Vroomin’ Who?”
The Good Doctor
A
Season Finale!The St. Bonaventure surgical team is pushed to their limits when they head to Guatemala on a medical mission in Season 4’s two-part finale (concluding June 7). “Putting them in an even more intense environment, living together, gives us an opportunity to explore emotional connections and challenges in a way we haven’t before,” explains showrunner David Shore. Expect to see “the heart-wrenching process” of choosing which locals get one of the limited number of surgeries — and also what happens when the power goes out mid-procedures. This experience may also help heal Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his love, Lea (Paige Spara), as they grieve — in very different ways — her recent miscarriage.
The Secrets She Keeps
Lifetime, 10pm EST, Original Film!
Despite her mother Diane’s (Zoe Cramond) disapproval, 16-year-old Amara (Emily Miceli) gets on a dating app with hopes to find a boyfriend. When she matches with Shane (Keller Fornes), everything is initially fantastic, but soon, Diane and Amara are being stalked and harassed. At first, they’re unsure who it could be, but when Diane digs a little deeper into Shane’s past, she discovers that he’s every mother’s nightmare — and she’ll have to use all her cunning and courage to save her daughter.
Breaking Bobby Bones
Nat Geo, 10pm EST, New Series!
Radio/TV personality and bestselling author Bobby Bones crisscrosses the country to meet everyday heroes who have extraordinary jobs, hobbies and abilities, where they welcome him with open arms and give him a crash course in their specialized skills. Bobby accepts the challenge of living a day in their lives and attempting the tricks of their trades, which often means pushing past his own comfort zone, like dangling over the Grand Canyon 4,000 feet above the Colorado River despite his greatest fear in life — heights. Along the way, Bobby is able to make a personal and compassionate connection with each person’s unique life story.
Small Fortune
NBC, 10pm EST, New Series!
This eight-episode game show hosted by Lil Rel Howery is based on a popular U.K. format. In each episode, teams of three from various backgrounds work together to earn a shot at competing for the $250,000 cash prize in the finale game. To get there, each team must prove their skills on miniature playing fields from a shrunken sushi conveyor belt with tiny chopsticks to a mini Ellis Island. Challenges will require considerable dexterity and intense focus because with games this small, there’s no room for error as the slightest miscalculation or tremble may result in losing tens of thousands of dollars.