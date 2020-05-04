TV Best Bets for May 4

Camp Getaway
Bravo, 10pm EST, New Series!
This series follows the staff of the ultimate adult playground, located in the Berkshire Mountains of Kent, Conn., as they navigate the challenges and surprises that accompany working for a camp that offers a nonstop good time. The upstairs and downstairs worlds collide as the staff live, love and work together, while tending to the ever-changing eccentric and outrageous wishes of their demanding summer camp guests.
Matlock
MeTV, 10am EST
In honor of the Month of Mayberry, episodes in this time slot feature Andy Griffith paired up with old pal Don Knotts and other Mayberry favorites.
The Neighborhood
CBS, 8pm EST
Two new episodes of The Neighborhoodair tonight. In “Welcome to the Speed Bump,” Dave (Max Greenfield) teams up with Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) to try to improve the safety of their community. Then in “Welcome to the Campaign,” Dave runs for city council against incumbent Isaiah Evans (guest star Wayne Brady).
The Andy Griffith Show
MeTV, 8pm EST
Each week during the Month of Mayberry, a special theme will tie together evening episodes of The Andy Griffith Show. Tonight’s episodes in the “All About Andy” week include “The Manhunt” and “Christmas Story,” the series’ only Christmas episode. Other episodes this week are: “Alcohol and Old Lace” (5/5), “Andy and Barney in the Big City” (5/6), “Andy on Trial” (5/7) and “Mountain Wedding” (5/8).
The Voice: “Top 17 Performances”
NBC, 8pm EST
The winner from the first ever four-way Knockout is revealed, and the remaining Top 17 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the Top 9.
Starring Natalie Wood
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Although legendary actress Natalie Wood died far too young, at age 43, she still left behind an indelible body of classic performances, some of which are featured in tonight’s TCM lineup. The evening begins with Splendor in the Grass(1961), which earned Wood a Best Actress Oscar nomination. Following that is the classic Western The Searchers(1956), the musical comedy/drama Gypsy(1962) and the iconic drama Rebel Without a Cause(1955), with Wood earning a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination starring alongside James Dean.
All Rise
CBS, 9pm EST
This timely new All Riseepisode reflects the world’s current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and its impact on the criminal justice system as Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) virtually presides over a bench trial. Written and inspired by current events, the episode was filmed extensively using FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom and other available social media and online technology. Throughout the episode, the characters manage their “new normal” of everyday reality at home, in order to continue their professional and personal lives.
9-1-1: “Powerless”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Powerless,” the 118 races to rescue a little girl in a runaway hot air balloon and help with a city power outage caused by a hijacked tree-trimmer truck.
American Experience: “George W. Bush, Part 1”
PBS, 9pm EST
In Part 1 of this documentary, explore the life and tumultuous presidency of George W. Bush, from his unorthodox road to the White House to the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and the myriad of challenges he faced over his two terms, including the war in Iraq and the 2008 financial crisis. Part 2 airs tomorrow night.
Spring Baking Championship
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
After weeks of creating delicious springtime desserts for judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale, one winner will take home the title of Spring Baking Champion.
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined
TLC, 9pm EST
Via self-shot footage and interviews, alums from the 90 Dayfranchise share how their relationships are being tested again as they isolate together
The Baker and the Beauty: “I Think She’s Coming Out”
ABC, 10pm EST
While meeting the Garcias for the first time, Noa (Nathalie Kelley) accidentally reveals a big secret, causing chaos among the family; meanwhile, Vanessa (Michelle Veintimilla) shows up unannounced and finds herself face-to-face with her rival for the first time.
Creepshow
AMC, 10pm EST, New Series!
Ready for something truly macabre? The rebooted Creepshow, which debuted last year on the horror streamer Shudder, claws its way onto AMC, starting with tonight’s four stories. (Two back-to-back hours, a quartet of short tales, air weekly.) “The concept really does stand the test of time,” says executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) of these 12 “bite-size morsels” inspired by the 1982 cult film. Take a peek at the frights to come. Tonight’s lineup includes Gray Matter, based on a short story by Stephen King, who masterminded the original flick, which delves into the effects of alcoholism on a father and son’s relationship. In The House of the Head, a severed toy head appears in a girl’s dollhouse and starts murdering.
Songland: “Martina McBride”
NBC, 10pm EST
Five-time CMA-winning country superstar Martina McBride comes to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by McBride and released for a global audience.
Mummy Mysteries: “Who Killed the Warrior King?”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
The mangled mummy of Pharaoh Seqenenre Taa is a murder mystery that endures to this day. A team of the world’s leading Egyptologists and crime experts embark on a spectacular journey to discover the truth behind his brutal and humiliating death.
The Carol Burnett Show
MeTV, 11pm EST
Carol welcomes some familiar Mayberry faces in episodes featuring Andy Griffith, Jim Nabors, Ken Berry and Ronnie Schell.
