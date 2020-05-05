TV Best Bets for May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
Netflix
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s new hourlong standup special was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City and showcases his sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.
The Conners: “Bridge Over Troubled Conners”
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) go apartment hunting as they take on the next step in building their life together. Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) take Beverly Rose on a road trip to Mexico to meet her father for the first time while Dan (John Goodman) reluctantly shares his financial troubles with Louise (Katey Sagal) as he struggles with the pending foreclosure of the house.
The Voice: “Live Top 17 Results”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
In the live results show, four artists, one from each team, will be revealed as safe by America’s votes. Each coach then selects an additional artist to move forward. The artist with the next highest overnight votes from each team will compete in the Wildcard Instant Save for the last spot in the Top 9.
The Queen at War
PBS
If you were inspired by QueenElizabeth II’s recent coronavirus speech, or are curious about her teenage years not covered in Netflix’s The Crown, this is the doc for you. Interviews with candid friends and royal biographers reveal how the then-princess became a symbol of hope for Britain during World War II.
Special Theme: Wonder Women: “Ruling Women”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Each Tuesday night in May, TCM airs a themed block devoted to films about real-life strong women. Tonight’s focus is “Ruling Women,” with movies dramatizing the lives of famous female leaders from history. The lineup includes Marlene Dietrich as Catherine the Great in The Scarlet Empress (1934); Elizabeth Taylor as the famed Egyptian queen in the title of the Oscar-winning Cleopatra(1963); Katharine Hepburn as Mary, Queen of Scots in Mary of Scotland(1936); Oscar nominee Norma Shearer as French queen Marie Antoinette(1938); and more.
mixed-ish: “You Got It All”
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Alicia (Tika Sumpter) and Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) are both offered jobs to work on Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaign, but Alicia’s law firm makes her an enticing offer to stay. Rainbow (Arica Himmel) struggles to define her racial identity as “mixed” when she’s given a form to answer “black” or “white.”
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind
HBO, 9pm EST
Natalie Wood’s remarkable life and career are often overshadowed by the circumstances surrounding her tragic death at age 43. Guided by her daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner, as well as her extensive circle of family and close friends, this film intimately explores Wood’s personal life and an illustrious career that spanned nearly four decades. The film chronicles her triumphs and challenges, featuring previously unseen home movies, photographs, diaries and letters, as well as interviews with those who knew her best.
American Experience: “George W. Bush, Part 2”
PBS, 9pm EST
Follow the evolution of George W. Bush’s presidency, from 9/11 and the ensuing war in Iraq to his second-term challenges, including anthrax scares, threat levels, Hurricane Katrina and the most serious financial crisis since the Great Depression.
black-ish: “Love, Boat”
ABC, 9:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Dre (Anthony Anderson) can’t come to terms with his new reality when he discovers something shocking about Pops (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis). Junior (Marcus Scribner) feels the pressure to find love and tries to rekindle a past romance with a grand gesture.
FBI: Most Wanted: “Getaway”
CBS
Learn more about agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) when he uses his personal history to profile father-son bank robbers who escape transport en route to trial.
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: “Dangerous Curves”
History, 10pm EST
When advanced testing shows evidence of stranger anomalies under the ranch, Brandon finally gives the team permission to dig.
Reasonable Doubt: “It Wasn’t Me”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Small-time drug dealer Roosevelt Myles is convicted of murdering a teenage boy on Chicago’s West Side in 1992. Now, his sister and his fiancée have reached out to Chris Anderson and Fatima Silva, convinced he is serving time for a crime he didn’t commit.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!