TV Best Bets for May 5

Kids Say the Darndest Things
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Previously airing on ABC during the 2019-20 season, CBS has picked up the comedy/variety show for another stint. Comedy superstar Tiffany Haddish emcees this incarnation of the classic format, which finds Haddish interacting with kids who have innocent, unfiltered and amusing points of view.
The Circle
Netflix, Season Finale!
The reality competition series ends its second season with this episode. In the series, contestants bond, flirt and plot, all in an effort to earn clout exclusively through a unique social media platform. With $100,000 on the line, everyone’s competing to gain influence and avoid getting voted out. But who’s for real and who’s a catfish?
NHL Hockey: Washington at N.Y. Rangers
NBCSN, 7pm Live EST
Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN features Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at New York City’s Madison Square Garden to skate against Chris Kreider and the Rangers.
The Masked Singer: “The Spicy 6 — The Competition Heats Up!”
FOX, 8pm EST
The remaining six performers make the stage sizzle in the new episode “The Spicy 6 — The Competition Heats Up!” Special guest panelist Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) brings her vocal expertise to the show.
Chicago Med: “What a Tangled Web We Weave”
NBC, 8pm EST
An auto accident sends Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) into a spiral as she tries to help a young boy and his mother. Meanwhile, Natalie’s (Torrey DeVitto) secretive behavior begins to draw the attention of Drs. Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss).
TCM Spotlight: Order in the Court: “Murder in the First”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
All rise each Wednesday this month on Turner Classic Movies when the network airs a primetime lineup of memorable courtroom-set films falling under various themes. Tonight’s theme is films featuring murder trials, beginning with the 1957 Best Picture Oscar nominee 12 Angry Men (1957), helmed by Best Director Oscar nominee Sidney Lumet and written by Reginald Rose, who received an Oscar nomination for adapting his 1954 teleplay. Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Ed Begley, E.G. Marshall and Jack Warden lead the cast in this tense drama almost exclusively set in a jury deliberation room where a group of men are debating the conviction or acquittal of an 18-year-old defendant. Up next is Anatomy of a Murder, the 1959 drama from director Otto Preminger that received seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Best Actor Oscar nominee James Stewart gives one of his finest performances as a small-town Michigan lawyer who takes on a difficult case: that of a young Army lieutenant (Ben Gazzara) accused of murdering the local tavern owner who he believes raped his wife (Lee Remick). Rounding out the evening are Robert Wise’s crime drama Criminal Court (1946); David Lean’s 19th-century-set Madeleine (1950), based on a true Scottish murder trial; Beyond a Reasonable Doubt (1956), a film noir that was the last American film directed by Fritz Lang; and Midnight Mary (1933), a pre-Code crime drama directed by William A. Wellman and starring Loretta Young as the title character, who is on trial for murder. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Home Economics: “35% of Allied Harness and Sling LTD, $3,000,000”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
After upsetting Marina, Tom tries to help out more around the house. While Sarah tries to find temporary employment, she and Denise worry their son will be corrupted after Kelvin decides he wants to learn all about Uncle Connor’s business. Guest starring is Lidia Porto as Lupe.
SEAL Team: “Do No Harm”
CBS, 9pm EST
Bravo Team is tasked with bringing a defecting Boko Haram lieutenant into U.S. custody in the new episode “Do No Harm.”
Guy’s Grocery Games: “Delivery: Mom Cooks Best”
Food Network, 9pm EST
For Mother’s Day, Guy Fieri recruits three Triple G all-star chef moms for cooking challenges in their own homes. Guy tests their multitasking mastery as he tries to blindside them with games, surprises and unexpected challenges.
Bargain Block: “Calm Minds and Dark Moods”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have their work cut out for them between a house with hidden plumbing problems and one with a fallen tree on its roof. For one home, Keith will create a new age haven and then a bold dark black masterpiece in the other.
The Murder Tapes: “The Girl in the Park”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Homicide investigations unfold through dramatic real footage in this groundbreaking series, which begins its fourth season tonight. Each episode provides an up-close perspective of the case, incorporating body-cam footage from the initial crime scene, surveillance video and interrogation room recordings.
Chicago Fire: “Don’t Hang Up”
NBC, 9pm EST
A mysterious caller who is in danger relies on Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) to help save her and her brother, while the firehouse helps Cruz (Joe Minoso) get ready for fatherhood.
Human: The World Within
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST, New Series!
An examination of diverse personal stories from around the world reveals how our lives, passions and goals are powered by the amazing systems that define our biology as a species. Two episodes premiere tonight: In “Birth,” learn the astonishing story of human reproduction from attraction to the moment of a baby’s first breath. In “Pulse,” dive into the world of an ice climber, a bus driver, a woman in labor and a senior dance club to show how the human heart and circulatory system power our physical and emotional lives, and create the pulsing rhythm of our world.
A Million Little Things: “Junior”
ABC, 10pm EST
Gary’s dad connects with Darcy about his personal experience from the Vietnam War. Meanwhile, during a dinner hosted by Rome and Regina, the video of George Floyd’s murder is released, and they watch together in shock. Guest starring is Terry Chen as Alan, Adam Swain as Tyrell, Lou Beatty Jr. as Walter, Bobbi-Jean Charlton as Jackie, Paul Rodriguez as Javier Mendez and Karen Robinson as Florence.
Chicago P.D.: “Trouble Dolls”
NBC, 10pm EST
The shocking murder of a young pregnant woman leads the team on a desperate hunt for the killer, revealing something even darker than expected. Meanwhile, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) has to make a tough decision about Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams).