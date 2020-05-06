TV Best Bets for May 6

Brockmire
IFC, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
The fourth and final season of the acclaimed comedy starring Hank Azaria as the titular baseball announcer comes to an end tonight.
The Goldbergs: “The Fake-Up”
ABC, 8pm EST
Love isn’t easy on this comedy. To keep overly involved mom Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) at bay, young Adam (Sean Giambrone) stages a faux breakup. The return of brother Barry’s (Troy Gentile) ex Lainey (AJ Michalka) shakes up his relationship.
The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “The Band’s Robbie Robertson”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
Famed newsman Dan Rather sits down to chat with legendary musician Robbie Robertson of the Band.
Survivor: Winners at War
CBS, 8pm EST
CBS presents a special two-hour edition of Survivorahead of next week’s dramatic season finale.
Riverdale: “Chapter Seventy-Six: Killing Mr. Honey”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) works on a twisted tale about the gang’s revenge fantasy against Principal Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) for all the ways he’s ruined their senior year.
The Masked Singer: “A Quarter Mask Crisis: The Quarter Finals”
FOX, 8pm EST
Special guest Jeff Dye joins the panel as the remaining five singers compete and one singer will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “A Quarter Mask Crisis: The Quarter Finals.”
Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries: “The North”
PBS, 8pm EST
Travel to the Northern Hemisphere, where the spy creatures learn how animals move, feed and fight. A spy hummingbird films millions of butterflies, and a spy squirrel finds itself in a battle. A spy beaver watches other beavers building dams.
TCM Spotlight: Asian Americans in Film
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Every Wednesday evening in May beginning tonight, Turner Classic Movies will spotlight notable films starring and/or created by Asian Americans, from the earliest days of cinema to modern times. Tonight’s lineup begins with the 1919 silent film The Dragon Painter, with other titles including Piccadilly(1929), Daughter of Shanghai (1937), Phantom of Chinatown(1940),The Letter(1940) and Night Song(1947).
American Housewife: “Vacation!”
ABC
Katie Otto’s (Katy Mixon) only birthday wish is a day without her kids, but a free family trip to California — courtesy of daughter Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) winning a Wildflower Girls contest — may get in the way!
H2O: The Molecule That Made Us: “Crisis”
PBS, 9pm EST
Earth’s changing water cycle —and a globalized movement toward water for profit —is forcing changes in humans’ reliance on water. Can a geopolitical crisis be averted?
Ghost Nation: “Prison Poltergeist”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
The team investigates reports of electrical anomalies, shadow figures and disembodied voices at the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick, N.Y. They call for backup when blueprints reveal just how vast the property is.
Celebrity Ghost Stories: “Kelly Osbourne”
A&E, 10pm EST
Kelly Osbourne enlists psychic medium Kim Russo to help her solve a series of paranormal mysteries she experienced at a notoriously haunted Hollywood hotel. Her quest to uncover why these events happened leads Kelly to discover a gift she never knew she had.
SEAL Team: “No Choice in Duty”
CBS, 10pm EST
Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) leads Bravo Team on an urgent mission when they are confronted with a time-sensitive lead on a terrorist leader’s location in the new episode “No Choice in Duty.”
Jay Leno’s Garage: Off Road Adventures
CNBC, 10pm EST
Soapbox derbies live again … again! Gearhead Jay Leno wraps his look back at off-the-beaten-path episodes with a nutty motorless contest from 2018 against off-road racer Bryce Menzies. Plus: tanks!
Eating History: “Flavor Explosion”
History, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Old Smokey and Josh try one of the most notorious military rations ever made. Then, will things fizzle when they taste an out-of-this-world powdered candy from the ’70s? And, the guys visit a beer club, where they find a brew that changes colors.
Deadly Recall: “Ring”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
In 1987, Pat Postiglione is a young detective just starting on the general homicide unit when he is called to the scene of a murder. A young mother has been killed, with her children in the other room and her body found in a position that signals sexual assault. Without much evidence or clear suspects, the case is put in the hands of the Murder Squad, an elite unit of homicide investigators, but still goes cold. Almost one year later, Pat is promoted to the Murder Squad and given another opportunity to solve the case that haunts him to this day.
Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Mexico
PBS, 10pm EST
Return to Mexico, where Steve Backshall explores a honeycomb of subterranean Mexican caves that the ancient Maya believed were a portal to a terrifying underworld. In a dark and flooded cave, Steve finds incredible never-before-seen artifacts.
