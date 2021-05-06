TV Best Bets for May 6

Girls5eva
Peacock, New Series!
Grammy-winning, and Tony- and Emmy-nominated, singer Sara Bareilles; Grammy- and Tony-winning actress/singer Renée Elise Goldsberry; Emmy-winning actress Paula Pell; and bestselling author/actress Busy Philipps headline this comedy from creator/executive producer Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), which also boasts Tina Fey as an EP. When a one-hit wonder girl group from the ’90s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop-star dreams one more shot. They may now be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5eva?
Notorious Queens
ALLBLK, Season Finale!
The reality series ends its first season with this installment. From Growing Up Hip Hop creator Datari Turner, the half-hour series follows four women — Stormey Ramdhan, Tonesha Wright, La’Britney and Mehgan James — who have been labeled “notorious” due to their past romantic relationships and intense media coverage, who work to leave behind their troublesome pasts and cultivate new experiences in all areas of their lives.
Stuck With You
ALLBLK, Season Premiere!
The romantic dramedy returns for a six-episode second season. The series stars Tammy Townsend and Timon Kyle Durrett as Candace and Luvell, an unhappily married celebrity couple who struggle with being the face of #relationshipgoals while living separate lives behind closed doors. Joining the cast this season is Vivica A. Fox in a recurring role as Terry Parker, an entertainment industry mogul who, along with her husband, Blu Parker (new recurring actor Isaac Keys), coauthors a new hit relationship book that challenges the spotlight once held by Candace and Luvell. Also joining the cast is Reneé Lawless as Charlotte Reed, a well-respected Hollywood vet and former manager to Luvell who is determined to get him back to work and at the top of his acting game.
Citizen Penn
discovery+
With unprecedented access, this documentary directed by Don Hardy (Pick of the Litter) chronicles the humanitarian efforts of Sean Penn and a dedicated team of volunteers as they set up a long-term base to bring aid to Haitians after the devastating 7.0 earthquake struck in 2010.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
A pair of NBA matchups on TNT has Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in Dallas to face Luka Don?i? and the Mavericks, and the Lakers are “on the road” against the Clippers at their shared Staples Center arena in Los Angeles.
Station 19: “I Guess I’m Floating”
ABC, 8pm EST
Ben and Dean wrestle with life and death after the Black Fighter’s Coalition banquet. Guest starring is Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey.
Walker: “Encore”
The CW, 8pm EST
With the Sidestep now in their name, Walker (Jared Padalecki), Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) put their stamp on the place. Liam (Keegan Allen) turns to Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) for advice on a career move, while Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) work through the aftermath of his injuries after the hurricane. Stella confronts Clint (guest star Austin Nichols) about Trevor (guest star Gavin Casalegno) and his response prompts Stella to make a dangerous decision that will leave a permanent mark on the Walker family.
No Demo Reno: “Family Memories”
HGTV, 8pm EST
A couple asks Jenn Todryk to revitalize their outdated family home, which contains, among other challenges, the most unusual bathroom she's ever seen. Next, Jenn works with a family whose home has lots of space but no personality to give it the style it deserves.
Manifest
NBC, 8pm EST
Two episodes air tonight. In “Precious Cargo, “Mick (Melissa Roxburgh) questions Ben’s (Josh Dallas) developing relationship with Eureka; a new adversarial group suspicious of Ben takes drastic measures to gain answers; Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) proves her worth through a scientific breakthrough; Angelina (Holly Taylor) reaches a breaking point. Then, in “Destination Unknown,” as Mick and Ben join forces to aid a desperate Flight 828 passenger, Saanvi grapples with a discovery at Eureka and the burden of secrecy that comes with it. Meanwhile, Grace (Athena Karkanis) and Angelina’s (Holly Taylor) bond deepens, and a maturing Cal (Jack Messina) enlists Zeke’s (Matt Long) help in a personal matter.
2021 TCM Classic Film Festival Kickoff: “West Side Story” 60th Anniversary
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight, tonight, won’t be just any night when Turner Classic Movies begins the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival, being held virtually this year, with a 60th anniversary screening of West Side Story. The 1961 classic is the Best Picture Oscar-winning adaptation of the smash Broadway musical, a retelling of Romeo and Juliet set amid the world of rival street gangs and boasting an iconic soundtrack with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The film won nine other Academy Awards, making it the musical film with the most Oscar wins to date. Rita Moreno won Best Supporting Actress for her screen-dominating performance as fiery Anita, and she will be on hand during a cast reunion featured with the film, giving new and exclusive interviews along with George Chakiris (Bernardo, leader of the Sharks) and Russ Tamblyn (Riff, leader of the Jets). Following West Side Story this evening, more highlights from the festival include an airing of Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets (1973), with an introduction by the director; a restored version of the 1932 horror film Doctor X; and a screening of Ocean’s 11 (1960), with an introduction that costar Angie Dickinson gave for the 2019 festival. Linear cable network TCM and its sister streaming service HBO Max will continue airing and streaming content from this year’s virtual film festival over the next three days. The titles available for streaming on HBO Max cross over with in some cases, but mostly differ from, those on TCM; the streaming titles fall under various themes and will be available on demand over the next few days. For more information, visit filmfestival.tcm.com. — Jeff Pfeiffer
United States of Al: “Fundraiser/Baspana Towlawal”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Fundraiser/Baspana Towlawal,” Riley (Parker Young) and Al (Adhir Kalyan) are invited to make speeches at a fundraiser for interpreters who are waiting for visas.
Grey’s Anatomy: “Look Up Child”
ABC, 9pm EST
Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path. Guest starring is Sarah Drew as Dr. April Kepner and Eric Roberts as Robert Avery.
Million Dollar Listing New York
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
This season, the agents face the New York City market in an unprecedented way. At the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis and facing looming uncertainties, the city is completely flipped upside down. The agents must work together to strategize their listings as city dwellers flee to more scenic locations and listing prices dramatically drop. Despite the real estate crisis, the agents list the iconic New York landmark Ansonia building and work with high-end clientele — the Ali Forney Foundation, Kelly Bensimon and a luxury fashion designer.
Restaurant Impossible: “Taking Ownership in Vegas”
Food Network, 9pm EST
Julissa, the widowed owner of the Polaris Street Cafe in Las Vegas, is struggling to save her deceased husband’s dream restaurant. If Robert Irvine can’t get her to find her own path, that dream will die, and so will the business.
Last Man Standing: “Yoga and Boo-Boo”
FOX, 9pm EST
After his doctor recommends that he start stretching, Mike (Tim Allen) looks for an excuse to get out of doing yoga with Vanessa (Nancy Travis) in the new episode “Yoga and Boo-Boo.”
Flip or Flop: “Filthy Flip”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have seen some nasty houses during their years of flipping, but this house in Garden Grove, California, might take the cake. As they attempt to update the old home, they encounter new problems that make them question their choices.
For My Man: “By Any Means Necessary (Jocelin Williams)”
TV One, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
When her father passes away, a beautiful young woman finds solace in a new boyfriend. But when he ropes her into one of his criminal schemes, she finds herself in the midst of a brutal bloodbath, willing to step in and save her man’s life — by any means necessary.
Dark Side of the Ring: “Brian Pillman Part One”
Vice, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The acclaimed docuseries that exposes the hidden, heartbreaking and untold stories of professional wrestling returns for Season 3 with a special two-hour premiere that begins a look at Brian Pillman. Other subjects featured over the course of this season’s 14 episodes include Nick Gage, Collision in Korea, Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith and Dynamite Kid.
Rebel: “The Right Thing”
ABC, 10pm EST
As new details surrounding Sharon’s cause of death are revealed, Cruz suffers a medical emergency that leads to troublesome consequences. Meanwhile, Rebel and Grady team up against a crooked funeral homeowner, and Lana meets someone from her past. Guest starring is Adam Arkin as Mark Duncan, Mo McRae as Amir, Abigail Spencer as Misha, Jalen Thomas Brooks as Sean, Mary McDonnell as Helen, Sharon Lawrence as Angela and Nina Millin as Judge Mary Bobiak.
Clarice: “Add-a-Bead”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Add-a-Bead,” Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) feels an emotional tie to a medical student who was an apparent victim of suicide.