TV Best Bets for May 7

Shaq Life
TNT, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The NBA Hall of Famer stays active in this hourlong episode of the docuseries by sparring with a UFC fighter, DJ’ing the Lollapalooza music festival, and juggling his roles as board member of Papa John’s Pizza and mentor to one of his sons.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
ABC, 8pm EST
There’s no studio audience for the quiz show, so it’s up to host Jimmy Kimmel and crew to cheer on comedian Hannibal Buress and Schitt’s Creekstar Catherine O’Hara when they give their final answers for the charities of their choice.
Council of Dads: “Who Do You Wanna Be?”
NBC, 8pm EST
The emotional new drama about a very modern family is set to inspire more weeping with its third episode. But don’t worry: This time, they’ll be tears of happiness. “People have been like, ‘It’s quite depressing and sad,’” admits Clive Standen (Vikings), whose restaurateur Anthony is one of three men recruited by late pal Scott (Tom Everett Scott) to care for his widow Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) and their five kids. “And it does make you cry. But [tonight] is when you start to see the joy of moving on from grief.”
Star of the Month: Edward G. Robinson
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Each Thursday night in May, TCM devotes its programming to the films of legendary actor Edward G. Robinson. Though Robinson excelled as various types of characters, he is most famously associated with tough guy/gangster roles, and that is tonight’s theme. The evening begins with Robinson’s iconic, breakthrough performance as small-time-hood-turned-gang-leader Rico in 1931’s Little Caesar. Also on the schedule are tough-guy performances from Robinson in Tiger Shark(1932), The Sea Wolf(1941), Key Largo(1948) and more.
If I Should Die: “Go Forth and Murder”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Family members are shocked to learn that Patricia Kimble was shot before her body was consumed in a deliberately set house fire. Investigators scour her diary for clues about who would want to kill the devout Christian newlywed.
Blindspot: “I Came to Sleigh”
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The fifth and final season of the drama begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane (Jaimie Alexander) watching as a drone strike hit the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) rise to power.
Ghost Adventures: “The Graber Farm Entity”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Zak Bagans and the crew head to Ontario, Calif., to investigate a century-old farm ripe with paranormal activity, particularly by a vicious entity known as the Creeper.
Broke: “Losing My Religion”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Losing My Religion,” Jackie (Pauley Perrette) gets into an argument with Javier (Jaime Camil) when she discovers he’s been taking Sammy (Antonio Corbo) to church on Sundays.
How to Get Away With Murder: “Annalise Keating Is Dead”
ABC, 10pm EST
Annalise’s (Viola Davis) murder trial has arrived, but Tegan’s (Amirah Vann) history complicates her role as counsel. While Nate (Billy Brown) visits Jorge Castillo (guest star Esai Morales) in prison with a proposition, news breaks about Xavier (Gerardo Celasco). Bonnie (Liza Weil) works to help Annalise use Hannah Keating’s (Marcia Gay Harden) past as blackmail.
Western Stars
HBO, 3:10am (late-night) EST
Bruce Springsteen brings together his band and a full orchestra in a special environment to play the songs from his Western Starsalbum.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!