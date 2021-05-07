TV Best Bets for May 7

Monster
Netflix, Original Film!
This drama tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a 17-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison. Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Tim Blake Nelson, Nasir “Nas” Jones, John David Washington and Rakim Mayers (aka A$AP Rocky) also star.
Ghostwriter: Part 2
Apple TV+, New Episodes!
In the second half of Season 2, the young heroes of Ghostwriter work to save their bookstore and discover the true identity of their ghostly companion. Viewers will dive into new stories including “Time Castaways” by Liesl Shurtliff and an original story called “The Cobalt Mask,” written especially for the show, as well as meet familiar literary characters including Dr. Watson of Sherlock Holmes fame.
Mythic Quest
Apple TV+, Season Premiere!
The hit workplace comedy set at a video game studio, cocreated by star Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, returns for its sophomore season. With the quarantine finally over, Season 2 finds almost everyone back in the office, attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (McElhenney) and newly promoted co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).
Queen of Meth
discovery+
This special takes viewers on a deeply personal journey unveiling how one of America’s most infamous — and unexpected — drug lords turned addiction into an enterprise. Lori Arnold, a former “queenpin” and sister to celebrity Tom Arnold, takes viewers back to the scene of the crime in her hometown of Ottumwa, Iowa, where for six years, she ran a sprawling multi-state meth empire. Lori and Tom’s vivid recollections of their formative years reveal hidden family secrets and trauma, poignantly piecing together how Lori’s disturbing childhood and wild adolescence led her down a drug-riddled path and left immeasurable destruction in her wake.
Shrill
Hulu, Season Premiere!/Series Finale!
All eight episodes of this acclaimed comedy’s third and final season drop today. Season 3 finds Annie (Aidy Bryant, also an executive producer) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants? “The first season of Annie [was] a person who I was maybe more [like] in my teens and early 20s,” Bryant says, looking back over her character’s evolution. “And I feel so far from that now. … I think that’s part of where we get to in this season and where I’m really proud of how the season ends. I think the idea that you come away with is that the battle against self?hatred is never over. … It’s going to hit you when it hits you forever, but you can deal with it in different ways. … In that way, I think Annie’s journey really comes to a beautiful end.”
Jupiter’s Legacy
Netflix, New Series!
Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, this series is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power and loyalty. After nearly a century of keeping humanity safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and Ian Quinlan star.
2021 TCM Classic Film Festival Day 2
TCM, all day, Catch a Classic!
Day 2 of the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival includes a number of notable events, with the day’s highlight being a TCM primetime airing of SF Sketchfest Presents Plan 9 From Outer Space — Adapted by Dana Gould, a table read of a script based on Ed Wood’s notorious “so-bad-it’s-good” cult classic from 1959, Plan 9 From Outer Space. This reading is an existing program that TCM has licensed; it was originally produced by SF Sketchfest, which is the presenter of the evening’s table read. The script for this reading was written by Dana Gould, adapted from Wood’s screenplay. Laraine Newman is the narrator, and taking part in the read are Gould, Bobcat Goldthwait, Janet Varney, David Koechner, Bob Odenkirk, Paul F. Tompkins, Maria Bamford and several other actors/comedians. This table read will be followed by an airing of the original film itself. Other festival highlights today on TCM: In the late morning on TCM, there will be an airing of the 1950 Western musical Annie Get Your Gun that includes an intro discussing the insensitive stereotypes of Native Americans in the film as a whole, and in one of the outtakes that will accompany the screening. Three outtakes will be featured, two with Judy Garland, one with Betty Hutton, all airing after the movie. Later this evening, TCM will air Grease 2 (1982) under the “Slumberground” banner (replacing the TCM Underground franchise for one night, but maintaining the same spirit). This follow-up to the classic 1978 musical film stars Michelle Pfeiffer in an early role, and has developed a cult following. Other festival films also air throughout the day on TCM, and are available to stream on HBO Max. For more information, visit filmfestival.tcm.com. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Charmed: “Witchful Thinking”
The CW, 8pm EST
The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) go in search of an ancient relic that will help them cure their magical allergy but find themselves unprepared for the outcome. Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) makes an important decision for her future.
My Lottery Dream Home: “Vacation Time at the Cape”
HGTV, 8pm EST
One of the most enviable holiday destinations in the USA is Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and it’s where Carol and Joe have vacationed with their family for over 30 years. When Joe scratched a million dollars, they knew exactly where their dream vacation home was going to be. David Bromstad knows his way around the Cape, too, but the property market has never been hotter! Properties are being snapped up hours and days after being listed, so he needs to work fast at finding the perfect dream home for the pair, and prepare them for a bidding war!
Deceived by My Mother-in-Law
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
With the help of her therapist, Denise, Kristin is recovering from an awful attack by a stalker. After meeting and marrying James, life seems to be going great until her mother-in-law, Maggie, moves in unexpectedly. Friction turns to fighting as Kristin tries to keep it all together until she discovers her new family has ulterior motives. Stars Allison McAtee, Dey Young, Jackée Harry, Rib Hillis, Michael Paré and Katie Kelly.
The Blacklist: “Nicholas Obenrader”
NBC, 8pm EST
Liz (Megan Boone) and the Task Force track new leads in their investigation of N-13, while Red (James Spader) takes steps to infiltrate Townsend’s (Reg Rogers) criminal organization.
Happily Wherever
HGTV, 8:30pm EST, New Series
Cincinnati couple Chuck and Nate recently adopted two kids and want to find the perfect home where their active family will have space to thrive. They have the difficult choice of staying in all-weather Cincinnati with deep personal ties or venturing out to the sunnier skies of Savannah or Orlando.
Magnum: P.I.
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) work a stalking case involving a man with a past in espionage in the Season 3 finale episode “Bloodline.”
Dynasty: “That Unfortunate Dinner”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) plan their wedding, with some unsolicited input from Alexis (Elaine Hendrix), which leaves Fallon questioning if Alexis could be right. Alexis and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) have a photo shoot to announce their new “power couple” status. Meanwhile, Anders (Alan Dale) does some digging and is shocked by what he finds, and Adam’s (Sam Underwood) confession to Kirby (Maddison Brown) is met with surprising results.
Great Performances: “Uncle Vanya”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Experience Anton Chekov’s masterpiece in this Olivier Award-nominated West End production adapted by Conor McPherson. Toby Jones (Detectorists) and Richard Armitage (The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug) star in this production from London’s Harold Pinter Theatre.
Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson
Comedy Central, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
Comedian, actress and writer Phoebe Robinson wraps up her first season of this series featuring one-on-one interviews and unique experiences with pop culture luminaries. Tonight’s episodes feature Dulcé Sloan and Eric Nam.