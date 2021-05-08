TV Best Bets for May 8

Baby, It’s Cold Inside
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Movie!
Top-level travel agent Hanna (Jocelyn Hudon) is asked by her company to forgo her family holiday cruise and travel to the Ice Hotel to research it as a vacation destination. Hanna convinces her best friend Phoebe (Kathryn Kohut), who is sad about a recent breakup, to join her. When they arrive at the hotel, Hanna is dazzled with its icy wonder and meets Ben (Steve Lund), the designer and co-owner. When Phoebe begins to reconnect with her ex, Hanna starts to spend more time with Ben. As her feelings grow, will Hanna find the confidence to make her dreams come true?
Portals to Hell: “The Padre Hotel”
discovery+, Season Finale!
Jack Osbourne and special guest investigator Heather Taddy travel to Bakersfield, California, for a stay at the five-star Padre Hotel, a Prohibition-era inn that has never been investigated for television. Uncovering a dark and deadly past, the team, aided by psychic Michelle Belanger, soon learn that not all of the hotel’s guests are living.
2021 TCM Classic Film Festival Day 3
TCM, all day, Catch a Classic!
Day 3 of the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival kicks off with a fun lineup of Saturday morning cartoons — several classic shorts made by legendary animation director Fred “Tex” Avery that nicely represent the heyday of his hilariously manic MGM productions of the 1940s and ’50s. The morning begins early with the hourlong 1988 documentary Tex Avery, the King of Cartoons, which leads into seven iconic Avery ’toons: Red Hot Riding Hood (1943), Bad Luck Blackie (1949), Deputy Droopy (1955), Screwball Squirrel (1944), King-Size Canary (1947), T.V. of Tomorrow (1953) and Symphony in Slang (1951). Other festival highlights today on TCM: Right after the cartoons comes the TCM premiere of the 1948 film noir I Love Trouble, starring Franchot Tone; and earlier this evening, TCM will feature Bullitt (1968), the Steve McQueen action classic, with an introduction by costar Jacqueline Bisset. Other festival films also air throughout the day on TCM, and are available to stream on HBO Max. For more information, visit filmfestival.tcm.com. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Major League Baseball
FS1, beginning at 4pm Live EST
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants in an NL West matchup. The second game in FS1’s doubleheader has Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies visiting Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves in an NL East contest.
Riviera
Ovation, 7pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of the drama, Georgina (Julia Stiles) tries to find a way to live with her actions from the Season 1 finale, but secrets from her past wash up on the sandy shores of the Cote d’Azur that force her to explore her turbulent childhood against her will. Returning to the cast with Stiles are Lena Olin, Dimitri Leonidas and Roxane Duran, who are joined by new cast members Will Arnett, Juliet Stevenson, Poppy Delevingne, Jack Fox and Alex Lanipekun.
VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World
ABC, CBS & YouTube, 8pm; FOX, 11pm EST
This benefit concert special promotes equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution around the world. Selena Gomez hosts, and Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. are among the performers.
Attenborough’s Journey
BBC America, 8pm EST
BBC America’s Wonderstruck Saturday programming block celebrates the 95th birthday of renowned natural history filmmaker David Attenborough with this special presentation documenting his extraordinary life, career and innovations that changed how the world saw nature onscreen.
MLS Soccer: LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC
FOX, 8pm Live EST
FOX Sports continues its coverage of MLS with the highly anticipated “El Tráfico” rivalry matchup between the LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC.
Memories of a Murder
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Gail, a young woman running a “murderabilia” shop, is taunted by an anonymous killer, who leaves trophies from unsolved murders at her doorstep. As her investigation gets closer to the truth, the personal stakes become much higher. Stars Isabella Pisacane, Jamie Donnelly, Abby Awe, Rosa Gilmore and Craig Walker.
Pink Skies Ahead
MTV, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Set in Los Angeles in 1998, this film follows Winona (Jessica Barden), who, after dropping out of college and moving back home to live with her parents, is diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. Skeptical of her doctor’s opinion — she hasn’t had a panic attack, after all — Winona carries on with her wild lifestyle. Only when things begin to truly unravel around her does she reluctantly decide to see a therapist and face her truths. Also stars Mary J. Blige, Marcia Gay Harden, Lewis Pullman, Michael McKean and Henry Winkler. The critically acclaimed film, which made its world premiere at the AFI Film Festival, showcases mental health issues in a nuanced and authentic way as part of MTV’s newly launched “Mental Health is Health” initiative.
Iyanla: Fix My Life: “99 Problems and the Corona Is One ”
OWN, 9pm EST
A family with adult children feels disconnected and frustrated when life circumstances find them all living together under one roof. But while the surface issue is the lack of space, the real problem is the generational history of alcohol abuse.