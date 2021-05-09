TV Best Bets for May 9

Ziwe
Showtime, 11pm EST, New Series!
Comedian Ziwe’s self-titled show features music videos from the woman herself as well as interviews with actors, comedians and political figures. She is able to introduce conversations about race and society that are hilarious, thought-provoking and indicative of a fresh new voice in sketch comedy.
2021 TCM Classic Film Festival Day 4
TCM, all day, Catch a Classic!
The fourth and final day of the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival features one of its standout highlights bright and early in the morning on Turner Classic Movies: a 70th anniversary screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1951 suspense masterpiece Strangers on a Train. The film will be accompanied by a retrospective piece from Warner Bros. titled Strangers on a Train: A Hitchcock Classic. Other festival highlights today on TCM: The China Syndrome (1979), featuring an introduction that star Michael Douglas recorded for the 2017 festival; a restored version of the pre-Code drama Her Man (1930), making its TCM premiere; a restored version of Princesse Tam-Tam (1935), the French film starring Josephine Baker; and Fame (1980), with an intro by costar Debbie Allen. Other festival films also air throughout the day on TCM, and are available to stream on HBO Max. For more information, visit filmfestival.tcm.com. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway
FS1, 3:30pm Live EST
The Cup Series races on South Carolina’s “Too Tough to Tame” track during NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend, which pays tribute to stock-car racing’s roots and features cars with the sport’s most memorable paint schemes.
American Ninja Warrior: “The American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship”
NBC, 7pm EST
In the inaugural ANW Women’s Championship, 12 elite female competitors battle across two daunting courses. The top four finishers advance to race head-to-head on the Power Tower, with the winner taking home $50,000 and becoming the first ever American Ninja Warrior Women’s Champion.
Bless the Harts: “When You Lose, You Win”
FOX, 7:30pm EST
When the Harts are stuck inside on Violet’s (voice of Jillian Bell) rainy spring break, Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) gets incredibly competitive about board games in the new episode “When You Lose, You Win.”
Biography: Booker T
A&E, 8pm EST
Booker T is an 11-time WCW Tag Team Champion, a six-time World Champion, winner of the 2006 King of the Ring Tournament, and a two-time (2013 and 2019) inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. In addition to his Hall of Fame career in the ring, Booker T also went on to become a color commentator for WWE’s weekly programming.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Smokin’ ‘Hot’ Songs for Summer”
AXS TV, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The countdown show returns for Season 4 as host Katie Daryl and a rotating panel of icons and experts from across the entertainment spectrum weigh in on the absolute best artists, albums and songs in a wide variety of fun and unique categories, kicking off tonight with “Smokin’ ‘Hot’ Songs for Summer.” The new season boasts a slate of first-time panelists — including KISS frontman Paul Stanley, Full House star Jodie Sweetin, American Idol finalist and singer-songwriter James Durbin, Grammy-winning songstress Macy Gray, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, comedian Margaret Cho, Variety music critic Chris Willman and more — as well as returning favorites such as Dee Snider, Sebastian Bach and Matt Pinfield.
The Equalizer: “Lifeline”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Lifeline,” McCall (Queen Latifah) works remotely to aid a journalist who’s being pursued by a hit squad in France.
The Simpsons: “Mother and Child Reunion”
FOX, 8pm EST
Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) is hurt when Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) makes a shocking decision about college in the new episode “Mother and Child Reunion.”
Burning Little Lies
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A woman falls for a handsome firefighter after he rescues her from a suspicious car crash. But her life spins into a deadly affair after his seemingly overprotective behavior burns through her life. Annika Foster, Jamie Roy, Mark Hapka, Ashlynn Yennie, Alex Trumble and Tristina Lee Bryant star.
The Girlfriend Experience: “Deepfake”
Starz, 8pm EST
Iris (Julia Goldani Telles), under the guise of “Cassie,” gets better at simulating the perfect Girlfriend Experience for her clients. Simultaneously at NGM, Iris and her coworkers start training the AI model with new simulated sets. More than one line gets crossed in the process, and Iris’ two worlds begin to collide.
A Year in Music: “1982”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series returns for a fourth season as host Lzzy Hale puts the spotlight on more of music’s most definitive years, viewing each era’s biggest bands, influential albums, surprising breakups and monumental breakthroughs through the lens of the political and social happenings of the time. The season kicks off by looking back at the Golden Age of Music Videos, 1982, which was headlined by the release of the signature Michael Jackson hit “Thriller” from his blockbuster album of the same name.
The Great North: “Game of Snownes Adventure”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
A blizzard threatens the Tobin family game night in the new episode “Game of Snownes Adventure.”
Fear the Walking Dead: “In Dreams”
AMC, 9pm EST
Grace (Karen David) sees what’s become of her friends after she has been gone for years, and struggles to put the puzzle pieces together on what has transpired.
Louisiana Law
Animal Planet, 9pm EST, New Series!
This series follows members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries as they protect the natural resources of the state that many call “the Sportsman’s Paradise.”
Long Live the 90s
AXS TV, 9pm EST, New Series!
This all-new weekly limited concert series highlights seven influential bands whose sound helped shape the 1990s, one of music’s most important decades. The curated collection of unforgettable concerts finds each band taking the stage to showcase their unprecedented staying power as they perform career-spanning timeless hits. The series begins tonight with the 2017 Pearl Jam concert film Let’s Play Two, documenting the band’s epic two-night stop at Chicago’s Wrigley Field during their 2016 tour. Set amid the backdrop of the Cubs’ historic 2016 season, the film details the unique relationship between the band, the team and the city — spurred by hometown hero Eddie Vedder — and captures Pearl Jam in peak form.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Signs of Change”
CBS, 9pm EST
A deaf engineer (guest star Raquel McPeek Rodriguez) helps the NCIS team track down stolen military-grade technology in the new episode “Signs of Change.”
The Story of Late Night: “Carson: King of Late Night”
CNN, 9pm EST
Johnny Carson deftly navigates the turbulent 1960s to elevate The Tonight Show into a cultural touchstone, enshrining himself as the undisputed king of late night. But his success begets competition with the emergence of Dick Cavett, Merv Griffin, Saturday Night Live and a former Indiana weatherman by the name of David Letterman.
Bob’s Burgers: “Steal Magazine-olias”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Steal Magazine-olias,” the Belcher kids get caught up in a game of cat-and-mouse when Dr. Yap (voice of returning guest star Ken Jeong) comes to the restaurant in search of something that was taken from the waiting room of his dentistry office.
When Calls the Heart
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Hallmark’s hit series concludes Season 8 tonight.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Session”
NBC, 9pm EST
In therapy, Zoey (Jane Levy) reflects back on her unexpectedly profound first day working at SPRQPoint.
Confronting a Serial Killer: “Restoring Their Names”
Starz, 9pm EST
Little’s body count grows to 93 women, making him the most prolific serial killer in American history, but dozens of confessions remain unmatched.
Family Guy: “Family Cat”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Family Cat,” Brian (voice of Seth MacFarlane) tries to convince the Griffins that their new adopted cat, Pouncy (guest voice Tracie Thoms), is evil.
NCIS: New Orleans: “Illusions”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Illusions,” Pride (Scott Bakula) tries to link Sasha Broussard (returning guest star Callie Thorne) to the recent attacks in New Orleans.
Condor: “Mistrust Blossoms”
EPIX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Joe’s morality is put to the ultimate test as he attempts to stop the plague from being released.
Good Girls: “Broken Toys”
NBC, 10pm EST
Flashbacks reveal the road that led Rio (Manny Montana) to his present life; Beth (Christina Hendricks) gets a surprise visit from Nick (Ignacio Serricchio), who warns her against a relationship with Rio; Dean (Matthew Lillard) is roped into a pyramid scheme by his biker gang.
The Gloaming: “The Night of the Mothers”
Starz, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The investigation comes to a head, as Gareth takes Molly hostage at knifepoint. Alex is captured by William and the Crofters.
Uncensored: “Jaleel White”
TV One, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The autobiographical series concludes its latest batch of new episodes with this installment that explores the life of former Family Matters child star Jaleel White, who offers a firsthand account of his success, and the obstacles he’s faced throughout his career.
Extreme Sisters: “We Want a Fairytale”
TLC, 10:05pm EST
Identical twins Brittany and Briana found their perfect pair when they married identical twins Josh and Jeremy, but now that one couple’s baby is born and the other’s is on the way, they realize it’s more practical to go out on solo dates with their husbands — something they’ve never done before.