TV Best Bets for May 9

Line of Duty
AMC, 11pm EST, Season Premiere!
The six-episode Season 2 of this anthology police procedural sees the AC-12, a police unit that investigates fellow officers, focusing their attention on an officer who survived an ambush where three cops were killed and a protected witness was left seriously injured. Expect to gasp at how the hour ends.
Heart of the Batter With Jordin Sparks
Cleo TV, 1pm EST, New Series!
She starred in Broadway’s Waitressand she’sstill baking! In this episode, which originally aired as part of her YouTube series of the same name, the American Idol champ shows her sweet side with individual-serving pumpkincakes and strawberry Moscato cupcakes.
Accident, Suicide or Murder
Oxygen, 6pm EST, Season Premiere!
The show is back with a jaw-dropping sophomore season that unravels the truth behind mysterious deaths. Each hourlong episode takes a deep dive into suspicious deaths that were initially suspected as accidents, suicides or murders. With the families fighting for justice and the detectives on the case determined to find the truth, motives will be exposed, and justice will be served as the families finally find out what caused the death of their loved ones.
Downton Abbey
HBO, 8pm EST
Fans of Julian Fellowes’ lavish international TV hit about the Crawleys, a doughty early-20th-century British family, and their equally impressive staff flocked to the 2019 movie continuation — and they were rewarded with an experience as warmly entertaining and emotionally satisfying as the six-season series had been. Almost every favorite character returns, among them Maggie Smith’s indispensable, witheringly witty Dowager Countess, Downton’s proud co-manager Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and the not-quite-retired butler Carson (Jim Carter), who’s all atwitter about the impending visit of the royal family. Other new stories include run-ins with police, the rise of game-changing political movements and, of course, more romance.
’80s Saturday
IFC, beginning at 8pm EST
Tonight’s cinematic trip back to the 1980s on IFC features back-to-back airings of Tim Burton’s dark 1988 comedy Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis.
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
Nat Geo Wild, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Dr. Michelle Oakley is the only all-species vet for hundreds of miles in the Yukon. Whether wrestling bison, tracking ibex in the mountains, performing surgery on a bear or braving frozen landscapes to return lynx to the wild, Dr. Oakley does whatever it takes to keep the animals in her charge safe and healthy.
Paranormal 911: “Basement Dweller, Do Not Resuscitate and Children of the Barn”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
A dark entity attacks a security guard in the basement of a nursing home; an EMT has a chilling encounter with a dying man; and a paramedic hears ghostly children playing in an old barn.
Noir Alley: “Mildred Pierce”
TCM, 12am (late-night) EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s entry in Turner Classic Movies’ Saturday evening salute to film noir classics is 1945’s Mildred Pierce, the iconic crime drama that netted Joan Crawford an Oscar for Best Actress in the title role (the only Oscar win in her career). Based on a novel by James M. Cain, the film follows Mildred, a divorced mother who climbs from waitress to chain restaurateur in order to provide a good life for her children, only to face a fateful — and fatal — betrayal from her heartless and ungrateful eldest (Ann Blyth).
