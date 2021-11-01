TV Best Bets for November 1

Judy Justice
IMDb TV, New Series!
Viewers who miss Judge Judy are in luck — iconic TV judge Judy Sheindlin is back on the bench in this new courtroom series, adjudicating real-life cases from all over the country in a brand-new format. Judge Sheindlin is joined by bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Sheindlin’s granddaughter, who brings in a new generation of legal analysis. If you’re interested in doing more than just watching Judy Justice, you can submit a potential claim to be considered for the series at judyjustice.tv. New episodes are available weekdays.
Dalgliesh
Acorn TV, New Series!
Based on P.D. James’ global bestsellers, this six-episode British mystery series stars Bertie Carvel as enigmatic Inspector Adam Dalgliesh. A recent widower and acclaimed poet, Dalgliesh employs his exceptional empathy and insight to plumb the darker depths of the human psyche while investigating complex crimes in 1970s England. Season 1 of the series consists of three two-part mysteries that each feature its own unique setting and cast. The premiere mystery available today is “Shroud for a Nightingale” Parts 1 and 2, in which Dalgliesh is sent to a nursing school to investigate when a murderer targets students. Subsequent mysteries are available Mondays.
Autumnwatch 2021
BritBox
Autumnwatch returns for a week of live wildlife stories from across the U.K. Enjoy the very best of the season in a natural escape that lets nature do the talking, including a woodland symphony composed using the sounds of fungi, nightlife images taken by a thermal camera and wildlife dramas at Wild Ken Hill.
Candy Coated Christmas: Behind the Scenes With Ree Drummond
discovery+
On Nov. 19, discovery+ will debut Food Network’s first ever scripted movie, Candy Coated Christmas. The film will feature Ree Drummond, host of The Pioneer Woman, in a bit role as a bakery owner. In this behind-the-scenes special, Drummond brings viewers along for a “making of” journey as she prepares to shoot her first acting role. From wardrobe fittings to meeting the cast and crew, Drummond shares memorable moments leading up to her feature acting debut, including how some of her own recipes were used.
Y: The Last Man
FX on Hulu, Season Finale!
The Season 1 finale of this long-awaited (and long-delayed) postapocalyptic drama based on the DC Comics series could end up also being the series finale, as FX abruptly announced its cancellation in October (some sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that Y could possibly return on HBO Max, but nothing is official on that front yet). In this episode, “Victoria,” as the Amazons close in on Marrisville, Nora (Marin Ireland) reaches a breaking point. Meanwhile, Yorick (Ben Schnetzer) makes a new connection while 355 (Ashley Romans) faces her past.
Son of Monarchs
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
After the death of his grandmother, a New York City biologist (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) returns to his hometown in Mexico after many years and undergoes a personal transformation in the majestic monarch butterfly forests of Michoacán.
The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland
Hulu
ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos gives an exclusive, never-before-seen look at the radicalization, planning and takedown of a militant white supremacist group hellbent on murdering scores of women and children in Kansas. The special is told as a cinematic crime yarn full of exclusive undercover videos, audio recordings and surveillance images — as well as the first-person accounts of all key players who risked their lives to stop the plot, including the ordinary man turned hero informant, and the two FBI agents at the center of the case, who all speak on camera for the first time.
The Claus Family
Netflix, Original Film!
In this Dutch-Belgian film, when his grandfather (Jan Decleir) suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules (Mo Bakker) learns of his family’s magical legacy and realizes he is the only hope to save Christmas.
“SEAL Team” Moves From CBS to Paramount+
The second episode of the three-part SEAL Team story arc that began last night on CBS is available on Paramount+ beginning today, as the popular series joins Evil and leaves the CBS broadcast network for its new home exclusively on the streaming service. Beginning Nov. 7, all-new episodes of SEAL Team will drop Sundays only on Paramount+.
All American: “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That”
The CW, 8pm EST
The gang celebrates a birthday, but not everyone is happy about it. As Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) relationship grows stronger, Olivia struggles with the rift between Billy (Taye Diggs) and Spencer. Jordan’s (Michael Evans Behling) buried feelings come to the surface, leaving his and Billy’s relationship strained. Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) is trying to come to terms with his football career, but is hopeful when he goes to see a new doctor.
NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Kansas City
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Monday Night Football’s Week 8 matchup has the N.Y. Giants at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Holiday Baking Championship
Food Network, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
’Tis the season of pumpkin pies and figgy pudding as a dozen bakers compete for a shot at impressing host Jesse Palmer and a’wassailing away with a very tasty grand prize.
9-1-1: “Brawl in Cell Block 9-1-1”
FOX, 8pm EST
Responding to a fire at a prison, Bobby and the 118 find themselves trapped in a deadly riot.
The Voice: “The Knockouts, Part 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
Global superstar Ed Sheeran serves as Mega Mentor to all of the teams on the final night of the Knockouts. The coaches, who each have one steal, pair their artists to perform individually against a teammate, then select a winner to move on to the Live Playoffs.
TCM Spotlight: Dance Numbers
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Each Monday night this month on Turner Classic Movies, put on your dancing shoes (or at least watch others use theirs) with a lineup of brilliantly choreographed movie musicals. Tonight’s initial lineup spans a range of eras, beginning with Small Town Girl, the delightful 1953 film featuring choreography by the legendary Busby Berkeley (including the memorable “Street Dance” performed by costar Bobby Van hopping around town). Small Town Girl received a Best Original Song Oscar nomination for Nicholas Brodszky and Leo Robin’s “My Flaming Heart.” The movie is led by Jane Powell and Ann Miller, actresses also known for their dancing, and Farley Granger, who, while not necessarily remembered as a dancer onscreen, did take dance lessons and had hoped to become a tap dancer when he was a kid. Tonight’s next film brings us forward nearly 30 years with Fame (1980), Alan Parker’s acclaimed drama following students at New York City’s High School of Performing Arts. The film was shot on location in the Big Apple, lending a gritty realism to even its famous street-dancing musical number set to the Oscar-winning hit title tune, which was performed by star Irene Cara. Choreographed by Louis Falco, this sequence took three days to film and incorporated eight choreographed routines, 150 student background actors and 50 professional dancers. The evening concludes with one of the greatest movie musicals ever made: West Side Story (1961), the famed big-screen adaptation of the Broadway hit that boasts iconic music and songs by composer Leonard Bernstein and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. Jerome Robbins, who had directed and choreographed the stage version of West Side Story, codirected the film with Robert Wise, bringing to thrilled moviegoers his unique and colorful fusion of jazz and ballet moves across multiple classic musical numbers. The film won 10 of the 11 Oscars for which it was nominated, and Robbins was given a special Honorary Award from the Academy for “Brilliant Achievements in the Art of Choreography on Film.” The evening ends early tomorrow morning with That’s Dancing!, a 1985 compilation film that looks back at the history of dancing in the movies. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NCIS: “False Start”
CBS, 9pm EST
It’s official. Former FBI guy Alden Parker (Gary Cole) is the new NCIS special agent in charge, taking over for the legendary Gibbs (Mark Harmon), who capped off his indefinite suspension by retiring to Alaska. Tonight, Parker and his team investigate the death of a commander who heads the All-Navy Sports Program.
The Big Leap: “Revenge Plot”
FOX, 9pm EST
After the shocking reveal on the premiere night after-show, Gabby (Simone Recasner) works with Nick (Scott Foley) to try to get revenge and create some drama for the show in the new episode “Revenge Plot.”
The Co-Ed Killer: Mind of a Monster
Investigation Discovery, 9pm; also streams on discovery+ beginning Tuesday EST
This three-part special delves into the mind of Edmund Kemper, one of America’s most infamous serial killers. In 1973, while awaiting trial, Kemper was interviewed by psychiatrist Dr. Donald Lunde, who recorded Kemper’s detailed confession on audiotape. Now, nearly 50 years later, these tapes are public for the first time, and some of them can be heard in this program to help reveal Kemper’s tormented childhood and dark fantasies.
The Good Doctor: “Crazytown”
ABC, 10pm EST
The old adage “art imitates life” is really hitting home for Will Yun Lee, who plays surgeon Alex Park. This week, an elderly Korean American shopkeeper (Franc?ois Chau) and his activist daughter (Jee Young Han) come to the medical center after he’s beaten in an anti-Asian hate crime. When the two have different opinions on how to deal with the attack, Park uses his experience as the son of immigrants to connect with the young woman and bridge the gap. For Korean American Lee, whose parents owned stores when he was growing up, conversations about that hardworking generation were particularly touching. “Sometimes, because their English is limited, they become faceless,” he says. “I love that this episode goes into what’s in their heart and shows them as human beings.” An upcoming hour involving a young patient is also personal to Lee, whose son was born with a rare brain disease and had a stroke at only 3 years old. “I had to put the script down a couple times, just emotionally,” says Lee. When the actor was cast on The Good Doctor, now in its fifth season, his son was between surgeries. “It gave me a different perspective,” Lee adds. “It reminds me what the show’s about — hope, and doctors chasing things outside the box.”
NCIS: Hawai‘i: “The Tourist”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “The Tourist,” NCIS is tasked with finding a kidnapped social media star, but they discover that she is not who her husband, or her followers, think she is.
Ordinary Joe: “The Letter”
NBC, 10pm EST
In an episode set entirely in flashback, the origins of Joe Kimbreau’s (James Wolk) three paths are revisited in greater detail over graduation weekend in 2011.
POV: “North by Current”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
Filmmaker Angelo Madsen Minax returns to his rural Michigan hometown after the death of his young niece and reflects on struggles with grief and addiction as he examines family, faith and trans identity.