TV Best Bets for November 1

Mildred Pierce
TCM, 11:30am EST, Catch a Classic!
In her first starring role for Warner Bros. after leaving MGM, Joan Crawford won the only Oscar of her career, being named Best Actress for her title role in director Michael Curtiz’ 1945 film noir/melodrama based on James M. Cain’s novel. She plays a divorced mother who climbs from waitress to chain restaurateur in order to provide a good life for her children, only to face a fateful — and fatal — betrayal from her heartless and ungrateful eldest (Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Ann Blyth). Among the iconic film’s other Oscar nominations were Best Picture, and another Best Supporting Actress nod, for Eve Arden.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit “Let There Be Light” Marathon
USA Network, beginning at 9am EST
If setting the clocks back and the onset of more darkness has got you feeling down, this 14-hour SVUmarathon will show you the light — Judith Light, that is. Tune in to cure your daylight saving time blues with favorite episodes featuring everyone’s favorite bureau chief ADA-turned-judge Elizabeth Donnelly, played by Judith Light.
NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500
NBC, 2pm Live EST
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 concludes today at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500. The Championship 4 field for next week’s Cup Series season finale will be set following today’s race.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm EST
Don’t miss home science experiments going awry, including a dog ruining a little girl’s air pressure hold test, influencer flubs and people scared by birds.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Iconic Political Songs”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
With politics on everyone’s mind ahead of the election just two days from now, this episode of the countdown series finds celebrities and experts from across the entertainment spectrum casting their votes for the best political songs of all time.
Pandora: “On a Night Like This”
The CW, 8pm EST
Xander (Oliver Dench) and Jett (Akshay Kumar) set out to save Ralen (Ben Radcliffe), who has gotten caught up in the high-stakes world of an intergalactic fight club. Meanwhile, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) is on a mission for Osborn (Noah Huntley) to acquire intel from a beautiful Sumi princess who is about to get married, but finds herself falling for Jax.
The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror XXXI”
FOX, 8pm EST
The new “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” Halloween episode features a frightening look at the 2020 election, parodies of animated movies and a ninth birthday Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) just can’t get over.
On the 12th Date of Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Two seemingly incompatible game designers team up to create a romantic, city-wide scavenger hunt themed for the “12 Days of Christmas.” Stars Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes.
Renovation, Inc.: “While the Client’s Away”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Bryan and Sarah troubleshoot a fireplace issue when a client goes out of town. The Baeumlers also start a unique multipurpose basement project.
The Christmas Aunt
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Rebecca Miller (Keshia Knight Pulliam) returns home to Tennessee two weeks before Christmas to take care of her niece and nephew, she attempts to revive the kids’ Christmas spirit and redeem their faith in Santa. The last thing she expected is to reconnect with her childhood best friend, Drew (Jarod Joseph).
Killer Competition
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
High school senior Nicole (Jacqueline Scislowski) is determined to become valedictorian, but she faces stiff competition from a few of her classmates. When Nicole’s friend Sarah (Cristine Prosperi) suggests they manipulate test scores to give Nicole the higher academic placement, it catapults a chain of events leading to a student’s suicide. New evidence arises suggesting the suicide was actually a murder, and Nicole sets out to find the true killer before she becomes the next murder victim.
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
PBS, 8pm EST
Peter Cole is visibly jittery from public and press attention following Maggie’s interview. Author Marcus bonds with Jill, and Maggie continues her mission to right all of her wrongs with a tense visit to local hairdresser Kelly.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: “Are You Done Yelling?”
TLC, 8pm EST
In India, the court date for Sumit’s divorce is finally here. He must face his ex-wife and in-laws again, and their unpredictable nature has him concerned things might not work out. Now that they have moved in together as a family in Mexico, Kenny and Armando want to take the next step to make things official.
Rock Legends: “Rockabilly”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
This episode profiles the Everly Brothers, Ricky Nelson and Brenda Lee.
Bless the Harts: “Dead Mall”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
In the new Halloween-themed episode “Dead Mall,” the Harts visit Greenpoint’s abandoned mall, which brings back fond memories from the 2000s. But their reminiscing is interrupted when a mall rat named Stacey (guest voice of Kristen Schaal) takes them hostage.
Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: “Tototally Red”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
Host Sammy Hagar heads to legendary percussionist Kenny Aronoff’s studio in Los Angeles to meet up with Steve Lukather of Toto and talk about working with Michael Jackson and the state of the music industry today. Later, Steve brings in his son, and the four of them jam a Cream classic.
Dying to Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Mystery
Bounce TV, 9pm EST, New Series!
Bounce TV’s first true crime docuseries is a six-episode exploration of the mysterious death of Ryan Singleton, a 24-year-old aspiring model and film producer, who sets out to pursue fame and fortune in Hollywood with two of his friends. His dreams of stardom turn into a tragic nightmare when he is found dead in California’s Mojave Desert, his body dumped, mutilated and missing all vital organs.
Bob’s Burgers: “Heartbreak Hotel-oween”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Heartbreak Hotel-oween,” Louise’s (voice of Kristen Schaal) plan to get revenge on Halloween for a candy transgression hits a snag when the Belcher kids meet a mysterious elderly woman at a hotel.
Killer in Question
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, New Series!
What happens when a murder case is closed, yet lingering questions remain? When doubt circulates throughout a city, and investigations are put under a microscope, people begin to ask: Is the convicted truly the killer, or is someone evading the law while an innocent person sits taxed with their crimes? Each episode of this four-part limited series will look at adjudicated cases where the verdict remains under dispute. Walk step-by-step through critical crime scenes, key questioning and newfound evidence, and learn both sides of a story.
Virus Hunters
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, it’s not easy to think about what could be next. But those on the front lines of science know the worst could be still to come. Around the world, researchers are racing to prevent disaster, and their efforts represent the most critical scientific mission of a generation, with deadly new viruses on the rise and happening more frequently in recent years. This special reveals the raw and chilling stories of those heroic experts who are currently on a quest to not only understand and stop the COVID-19 outbreak, but are also searching to identify the chain of events that could cause the next global pandemic.
Roadkill
PBS, 9pm EST, New Series!
Ambition knows no bounds, nor does corruption, in this political thriller written by David Hare (The Hours) and starring Hugh Laurie (House) as a scheming U.K. government minister. Crime may not pay, but politics sure does.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: “New York UFO and More”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
A military veteran spies an otherworldly aircraft flying in the skies above New York; screaming ghosts haunt the halls of an abandoned home in Belgium; and a New Jersey couple discovers their dog has a paranormal playmate.
A Year in Music: “1986”
AXS TV, 9:30pm EST
Host Lzzy Hale touches on key moments throughout the year 1986. World tragedies unite the nation’s most powerful voices for African relief; on the cusp of the Chernobyl explosion, the British Invasion arrives; and the first class of iconic artists is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Family Guy: “CutawayLand”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
It’s like the time Family Guyaired a new episode called “CutawayLand.” Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) and Lois (voice of Alex Borstein) set up a cutaway gag together, which somehow transports them into the cutaway itself.
Holly & Ivy
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm EST, Original Film!
When Melody’s (Janel Parrish) neighbor, Nina (Marisol Nichols), learns that her illness has returned, Melody promises to keep Nina’s kids, Holly and Ivy, together. To adopt the children, she must renovate her new fixer-upper, which she does with the help of contractor Adam (Jeremy Jordan).
COBRA
PBS, 10pm EST
With the crisis worsening, Fraser deals with issues in his personal life. The prime minister is forced to consider more extreme measures to retain control and apply order over the country.
I Love a Mama’s Boy: “You’re Not Invited”
TLC, 10pm EST
Matt wants to spend Valentine’s Day with his mom, while Shekeb disinvites his mom to date night. Justina’s first steps toward wedding planning are overtaken by her future mother-in-law, Annette.
Uncensored: “Scandals”
TV One, 10pm EST
When you’re dealing with over-the-top personalities, you’re bound to have some controversial moments. Find out the tea when this episode relives some of the most scandalous moments ever confessed from NeNe Leakes, LisaRaye McCoy, Charlamagne tha God, Le’Andria Johnson, Lamar Odom and more.
