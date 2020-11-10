TV Best Bets for November 10

Dash & Lily
Netflix, New Series!
A whirlwind holiday romance builds as cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) and optimistic Lily (Midori Francis) trade dares, dreams and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected. The series is based on the young adult book series Dash & Lily’s Book of Daresfrom New York Times bestselling authors Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Robert (Tristan Rogers) looks for answers. Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) comforts Chase (Josh Swickard). Lulu (Emme Rylan) runs into Cyrus (Jeff Kober). Ned (Wally Kurth) checks on Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Curtis (Donnell Turner) follows a lead out of town.
TCM Birthday Tribute: Claude Rains
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
On the 131st anniversary of his birth (born Nov. 10, 1889), Turner Classic Movies remembers legendary British American actor Claude Rains with a 14-hour marathon of some of his finest films. The day starts bright and early with the 1938 musical drama Four Daughters, and continues with the 1940 historical drama Lady With Red Hair; the film noir The Unsuspected(1947); the Bette Davis-led 1944 drama Mr. Skeffington, which earned Rains a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination; another Bette Davis classic, the drama Now, Voyager(1942); Casablanca, the beloved 1942 masterpiece that netted Rains another Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination, for what is likely his most memorable role, as Capt. Louis Renault; and Caesar and Cleopatra(1945), with Rains playing Julius Caesar alongside Vivien Leigh’s Cleopatra.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “The Man of a Trillion Worlds”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the episode “The Man of a Trillion Worlds,” a young Carl Sagan’s career is forged in the clash of two scientific titans. Sagan goes on to realize his childhood dreams, carrying their research forward and communicating its significance to the whole world.
Finding Your Roots: “War Stories”
PBS, 8pm EST
Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the roots of actor Julianne Moore, comedian Bill Hader and painter Kehinde Wiley, revealing how their ancestors’ military service left an indelible mark on their families — and on their country.
neXt: “File #3”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “File #3,” Salazar (Fernanda Andrade) takes extreme precautions to protect her family from the rogue program neXt.
Fixer to Fabulous: “A Home to Lov
HGTV, 9pmA woman made an offer on a 1902 house before her husband could see it, and he believes it’s too outdated to be their forever home. Dave and Jenny work to renovate and update the spaces while preserving the original charm.
The Curse of Oak Island
History, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Not even the coronavirus can slow down Rick and Marty Lagina in their treasure hunt off the Nova Scotia coast. For Season 8, the brothers were “forced to rethink this year’s entire search strategy,” creator Kevin Burns says. The result: “More incredible finds, and more revelations about Oak Island’s mysterious history, than ever.”
This Is Us: “Changes”
NBC, 9pm EST
Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) navigate their engagement as Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) take a big step in their adoption journey. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) brace for puberty.
Rise of the Nazis
PBS, 9pm EST
In 1930, Germany is a liberal democracy. Just four years later, democracy is dead, Germany’s leader is a dictator and the government is in the hands of the Nazis. This three-part documentary tells the gripping story of how Adolf Hitler and the Nazis rise to power. Learn the chain of events that propels Hitler from the fringes to the heart of the government. After leading a failed coup in 1923, he turns the Nazis into a legitimate mainstream party and plots to overthrow Germany’s political elite.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life
TLC, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
New episodes begin tonight, following Whitney and Chase, who just four months after a romantic proposal in Paris hit some serious bumps in the road. Though Chase promised to move to Charlotte, the couple is still doing long distance. Before they can reach an agreement on where to start their life together, COVID-19 hits and keeps them quarantined separately. Whitney is dealt another crushing blow when she learns that Chase is going to be a father … but not with her.
Don’t Be Tardy…: “Stuck in Middle America”
Bravo, 10pm EST
With half of the trip behind them, the Biermanns are ready to tackle the legendary Route 66. Only one problem — the RV’s busted. Stranded in an abandoned parking lot, the Biermanns must pull together to survive the night ... and each other.
Transplant: “Birth and Rebirth”
NBC, 10pm EST
Bashir (Hamza Haq) attends to a worried couple at the hospital expecting their first child. Dr. Bishop (John Hannah) puts Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) to the test by evaluating her performance in the emergency department. Theo (Jim Watson) is unpleasantly surprised by an unhappy patient. Dr. Atwater (Linda E. Smith) gives June (Ayisha Issa) an interesting case to evaluate.
Welcome to Plathville
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Plath Family has seen some major changes recently … they left the farm and moved into town, Micah and Moriah fled the nest, and Ethan and Olivia cut ties with Kim and Barry. Although they all live within a mile, the distance has never been so great.
