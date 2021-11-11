TV Best Bets for November 11

The Game
Paramount+, New Series!
The hugely popular sitcom that aired its original nine seasons on The CW (2006-09) and then BET (2011-15) is back in a revival on yet another outlet, streamer Paramount+ (the first nine seasons are also available to stream). Returning with a mix of new players and original cast members — and relocating its setting from San Diego to Las Vegas — The Game will again offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. Original series creator Mara Brock Akil is on hand as an executive producer; some familiar onscreen faces reprising their roles from the original include Wendy Raquel Robinson as sports agent Tasha Mack and Hosea Chanchez as footballer Malik Wright. Original stars reprising their roles in what are promoted as “special appearances” include Brittany Daniel as Kelly Pitts, Pooch Hall as Derwin Davis and Coby Bell as Jason Pitts. Notable newcomers to The Game include Tim Daly as self-made billionaire Col. Ulysses S. Thatcher; Toby Sandeman as Garret Evans, a top football player in the league; Adriyan Rae as Brittany Pitts, daughter of Jason and Kelly; and Vaughn Hebron as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent. New episodes are available Thursdays.
Ragdoll
AMC+, New Series!
From the producers of Killing Eve comes this six-part modern-day Faustian serial killer thriller based on the novel by Daniel Cole. Six people have been murdered, dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body — nicknamed the “Ragdoll.” Assigned to the shocking case are DS Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), recently reinstated to the London Met; his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira); and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale). The Ragdoll Killer taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose’s name among them.
Doom Patrol
HBO Max, Season Finale!
The DC Comics-inspired series concludes its third season.
Love Life
HBO Max, Season Finale!
Season 2 of the romantic comedy anthology series comes to an end.
3212 Un-Redacted
Hulu
In this original documentary film from ABC News, unraveling the truth behind the deaths of four U.S. Special Forces soldiers in Africa leads to evidence of a coverup at the highest levels of the Army.
Madagascar: A Little Wild
Hulu & Peacock, Season Premiere!
Alex (voice of Tucker Chandler), Marty (Amir O’Neil), Melman (Luke Lowe) and Gloria (Shaylin Becton) are back with more adventures in and out of their “A Little Wild” rescue habitat in Season 5 of the series inspired by the hit animated films. In the season, Alex deals with some major jealousy issues when Ant’ney (Eric Petersen) goes viral, Marty gets himself locked inside the public library, the gang helps Melman make it through his first ever night away from the habitat, and Gloria struggles to cope with saying goodbye when Lala (Grace Lu) decides she’s ready for a bigger pond. All episodes are available today.
Love Never Lies
Netflix, New Series!
Six couples are subjected to an eye-scanning lie detector in this reality show where lies cost money, and truth and trust come with a juicy cash prize.
Great White
Shudder, Exclusive Film!
In this thriller, a blissful tourist trip turns into a nightmare for five passengers when their seaplane goes down near a shipwreck. Stranded miles from shore in an inflatable life raft, they find themselves in a desperate fight for survival as they try to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by a menacing pack of sharks lurking just beneath the surface.
Stella Bl
Sundance Now, Season Premiere!
The neo-noir crime drama from Iceland returns for Season 2. Set two years after the events in the Ministry that changed the political landscape of Iceland, the new season finds ruthless and cunning lawyer Stella (Heida Reed) back to her old tricks defending criminals and hustling her way through the court system. Meanwhile, Stella’s ex-lover/current Prime Minister Dagbjört (Sara Dögg Ásgeirsdóttir) is causing massive social upheaval with her war chest full of money from the Chinese government. This is a changed world, and not to everyone’s liking. But when a series of new cases demand Stella’s attention, she will have her wits, her sense of justice and even her belief in herself truly tested. And, of course, there will be diabolical murders to solve. All six episodes are available today.
Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of “Wildflowers”
YouTube
This feature-length documentary premieres for free globally in full 4K resolution on Tom Petty’s official YouTube channel. The film offers a unique look into the creative mastery and turbulent personal life of the legendary musician, capturing the period from 1993-95, when Petty worked with famed producer Rick Rubin for the first time to create the 1994 album Wildflowers. This unvarnished look at Petty features never-before-seen footage drawn from a newly discovered archive of 16 mm film, as well as new interviews with album coproducer and Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench and many more. The documentary is directed by award-winning filmmaker Mary Wharton (The Beatles Revolution) and debuted earlier this year as an Official SXSW 2021 Selection, winning the festival’s Audience Award.
Paths of Glory
TCM, 6:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Cowritten and directed by visionary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, this searing 1957 drama is among the most powerful antiwar films ever made — with its anti-military stance so profound and radical for its time that the movie was banned in France for nearly 20 years and banned on U.S. military bases in Europe. Based on the novel by Humphrey Cobb, Paths of Glory tells the story of shell-shocked French World War I soldiers ordered on a suicide mission reluctantly led by Col. Dax (a fiery Kirk Douglas). When Dax refuses the corrupt Gen. Mireau’s (George Macready) orders for soldiers to fire on their own ranks to keep them driving forward during this impossible mission, the general scapegoats a group of the soldiers to protect his promotion, accusing them of cowardice in a kangaroo court. This haunting, exquisitely photographed dissection of the military machine in all its absurdity and capacity for dehumanization (a theme Kubrick would continue to explore throughout his career) is mesmerizing from its tense trench warfare sequences to its gripping courtroom climax to its ravaging final scene.
MeTV Remembers the “M*A*S*H” Finale
MeTV, 7pm EST
Classic television network MeTV’s annual airing of “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen,” the legendary series finale of the Korean War-set dramedy M*A*S*H, returns tonight with the rarely seen, uncut version of the episode. First airing on Feb. 28, 1983, to cap off the show’s 11-season run, “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen” still holds the record of being the most-watched scripted television event in U.S. history; more than 105 million viewers — 45% of the country’s population at that time — tuned in to say tearful farewells to the beloved members of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital. Along with the episode, MeTV’s three-hour block of this special event will also feature cast and creators of M*A*S*H sharing their memories of the landmark finale in exclusive interviews. And there’s more good news ahead for M*A*S*H fans: Starting Nov. 21, the series joins MeTV’s new Sunday night lineup, with two episodes airing each week.
College Football: North Carolina at Pittsburgh
ESPN, 7:30pm Live EST
The North Carolina Tar Heels take a trip to Heinz Field for a primetime ACC clash with the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Station 19: “Things We Lost in the Fire”
ABC, 8pm EST
When Theo and Vic hit a relationship milestone, Vic is forced to reckon with her feelings about commitment. Andy takes refuge at Dean’s home and helps care for Pruitt, while Dean considers a new potential career opportunity. Meanwhile, an explosion rips apart a neighborhood and changes the lives of our firefighters forever.
Young Sheldon: “Money Laundering and a Cascade of Hormones”
CBS, 8pm EST
Missy’s (Raegan Revord) questions about sex make for an uncomfortable situation at church in the new episode “Money Laundering and a Cascade of Hormones.”
Walker: “Barn Burner”
The CW, 8pm EST
Walker (Jared Padalecki) invites Gale Davidson (guest star Paula Marshall) to participate in the chili cookoff at the Side Step to try and make amends after years of their families feuding; however, Abby (Molly Hagan) isn’t too pleased with the gesture. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) work on reconciling their relationship when she comes home after her deep undercover operation.
NFL Football: Baltimore at Miami
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens visit Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida to duel with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.
Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII
History, 8pm EST
This special reveals the unsung story of America’s Nisei warriors, the sons of Japanese immigrants who volunteered by the thousands after Pearl Harbor and served in a segregated regiment to fight in some of the bloodiest battles of World War II. Featuring sit-down interviews, archival imagery, illustration and narration, the documentary centers around the Nisei soldiers of the 100th/442nd Regimental Combat Team, the most decorated unit for its size and length of service in the history of the U.S. military, and the Military Intelligence Service, a group of Nisei linguists and translators who are credited with shortening the war and saving millions of lives.
The Blacklist: “The Avenging Angel”
NBC, 8pm EST
The task force races to locate a blacklister who uses any means necessary to return what has been unjustly stolen; Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) asks Park (Laura Sohn) for a favor; and Cooper (Harry Lennix) tries to piece together an event for which he has no memory.
Grey’s Anatomy: “Bottle Up and Explode!”
ABC, 9pm EST
The Grey Sloan doctors spring into action after an explosion rocks Seattle, with the incoming trauma hitting close to home. Owen experiences PTSD after he hears the explosion, while his sister Megan enlists help from Winston and Hayes in confidence. In Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet up with a familiar face who assists in their study.
Ghosts: “Flower’s Article”
CBS, 9pm EST
Flower (Sheila Carrasco) begs Sam (Rose McIver) not to write an article about the time she and her friends from the commune held up a bank in the new episode “Flower’s Article.”
Variety’s Salute to Service 2021
History, 9pm EST
This latest hourlong installment of the annual special honors acts of service and heroism by our nation’s veterans. Various celebrities (the names had not been announced at presstime) will be on hand to pay tribute to service members.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Nightmares in Drill City”
NBC, 9pm EST
Carisi (Peter Scanavino) asks the SVU for help with a murder investigation when one of the witnesses shows signs of abuse.
B Positive: “Novocaine, Bond and Bocce”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
After Jerry (David Anthony Higgins) faints at work, Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) tries to convince him to move into the senior center in the new episode “Novocaine, Bond and Bocce.”
Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Ashes to Ashes”
NBC, 10pm EST
A deadly bombing rocks the NYPD and leaves several suspects in the wind. Meanwhile, Nova (Nona Parker Johnson) makes a major discovery.