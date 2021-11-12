TV Best Bets for November 12

The Shrink Next Door
Apple TV+, New Series!
Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd share the screen together for the first time since 2013’s Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues in this eight-episode limited series inspired by true events. Based on the No. 1 new podcast of 2019, The Shrink Next Door is a dark comedy about the unusual relationship between psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient, Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). Also stars Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson. The first three episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.
Apex
AMC+, Feature Film Exclusive!
Bruce Willis stars in this action film streaming exclusively on AMC+ beginning the same day it hits theaters. Serving a life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit, ex-cop Thomas Malone (Willis) is offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex. Six hunters pay for the pleasure of hunting another human on a remote island, but once Malone arrives, all hell breaks loose. Laying traps and playing mind games, Malone tries to turn the tables and fight for his life and his future. Neal McDonough, Corey Large and Lochlyn Munro also star.
Snoopy in Space
Apple TV+, Season Premiere!
After exploring the moon and visiting the International Space Station in Season 1, the second season of this animated Peanuts series finds Snoopy and the gang ready for an epic journey across the universe to discover if there really is life beyond Earth. The season brings NASA’s most current research to life, from searching for traces of ice and ancient fossils on Mars to drilling into oceans hidden inside of distant moons and even seeking out exoplanets far outside our own solar system. All 12 episodes are available today.
90 Day: The Single Life
discovery+, Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of the reality spinoff, 90 Day franchise hopefuls are on a mission to prove it’s never too late to find love. Moving past their failed romances, some of the biggest names in the 90 Day universe are looking to start fresh with better and stronger relationships. To do so, they must navigate the modern dating world and overcome cringeworthy encounters, ghosting and even traveling to other continents for a first date. For the first time in 90 Day history, two singles from different 90 Day relationships connect and spark an interest in each other after ending things with their American exes. The season kicks off with a special two-hour premiere today, and new episodes are available Fridays.
Set!
discovery+
This documentary chronicles how, once a year, a group of feverishly determined table setters vie for the Best of Show ribbon at the Orange County Fair table-setting competition, often referred to as the “Olympics of Table Setting.” Old rivalries, controversy and eccentric personalities come to a head and show the extent to which a hobby can become a passion.
Disney+ Day
Disney+
Disney+ celebrates its second anniversary today all across the Disney empire, including at its parks. The streaming service itself will, of course, be a primary hub for celebration, offering new content releases and sneak peeks of things to come. Disney+ Day content premiere highlights on Disney+ include the streaming premiere of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; the original film Home Sweet Home Alone, the latest entry in the Home Alone franchise, starring Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney; the Jungle Cruise movie now available for all subscribers; Olaf Presents, a new series of animated shorts featuring the beloved snowman from Frozen; the first five episodes from Season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum; Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, a new special about the famous Star Wars bounty hunter; a special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with a look at what’s ahead; and more.
Red Notice
Netflix, Original Film!
Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds headline this action comedy. Johnson plays an Interpol agent regarded as the world’s greatest tracker who may meet his match after his organization issues a “red notice” — a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted — and he finds himself in pursuit of the world’s greatest art thief (Gadot) and the world’s greatest con man (Reynolds).
Always Jane
Prime Video, New Series!
This four-part docuseries is a true coming-of-age story that offers an intimate look into the life of transgender teen Jane Noury and her family as she nears graduation and prepares to leave the nest. Navigating deeply personal and challenging issues, the Noury family’s uplifting humor and kindness are always present, revealing the transformative power of acceptance. All four episodes are available today.
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Prime Video, Season Finale!
The first season of this series offering a modern take on the 1997 horror film and the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan that inspired it concludes.
Mayor Pete
Prime Video
Recently appointed to U.S. Secretary of Transportation, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg serves as the first openly LGBTQ Cabinet member in U.S. history, following his 2020 campaign to become one of the youngest U.S. presidents. This documentary brings viewers inside Buttigieg’s run for the Oval Office, providing an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate, his husband, Chasten, and their ambitious team. From the earliest days of the campaign to his unlikely, triumphant victory in Iowa and beyond, this film reveals what really goes on inside a campaign for the highest office in the land — and the myriad ways it changes the lives of those at its center.
TCM Birthday Tribute: Jacques Tourneur
TCM, beginning at 6:15am EST, Catch a Classic!
Jacques Tourneur, the French director well remembered for his work in Hollywood creating wonderfully atmospheric and shadowy black-and-white films noir and horror movies, in the 1940s especially, would have turned 117 today (he was born Nov. 12, 1904, in Paris, and passed away Dec. 19, 1977, at age 73). Turner Classic Movies celebrates the birthday boy’s body of work with a 12-hour-plus marathon of his films. In order, they are: the 1939 crime film They All Come Out, Tourneur’s American feature directorial debut; Cat People (1942), the first of Tourneur’s memorable collaborations with producer Val Lewton on classic — and classy — low-budget horror productions; I Walked With a Zombie (1943), another Lewton-produced creepfest; the 1944 Gregory Peck-led war film Days of Glory; the Oscar-nominated melodrama Experiment Perilous (1944), starring Hedy Lamarr and George Brent; Out of the Past, the legendary 1947 noir starring Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer and Kirk Douglas; Berlin Express (1948), an early Cold War thriller starring Robert Ryan and Merle Oberon; Easy Living, a 1949 drama with Victor Mature and Lucille Ball; and Wichita (1955), the only color film from Tourneur on today’s lineup, a grand CinemaScope Western starring Joel McCrea as Wyatt Earp. — Jeff Pfeiffer
College Football
ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 6pm Live EST
Cincinnati is at South Florida for an American Athletic Conference game on ESPN2. Then on FS1, Wyoming visits Boise State in a Mountain West matchup on the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium.
The Last Cowboy
CMT, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The cowboy and -girl chronicle inspired by the hit series Yellowstone moves from Paramount Network to its sister station CMT starting tonight. The series follows the lives of eight men and women who compete on the regular reining circuit, a Western-based competition where riders guide horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops. These horsemen are determined to elevate and preserve the cowboy tradition as they train and engage in the exclusive, ultra-competitive sport.
Open by Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author. Stars Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance and Brennan Elliott.
An Ice Wine Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
One of Philadelphia’s top wine sommeliers, Camila (Roselyn Sánchez), goes home to the magical vineyards of Evergreen, New York, to take part in the town’s annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival and Harvest. While there, Camila spends time with her mother Sunny (Maria del Mar) and sister Beth (AnnaMaria Demara), who manages the local winery for Camila’s former ice wine mentor, Henry (Richard Fitzpatrick). But Camila discovers changes are coming as Henry plans to retire, scaling down the Christmas Festival. Beth also recently hired wine specialist Declan (Lyriq Bent), who plans to take the operation to full-year production. Believing in the importance of preserving the magic of “Christmas in a bottle,” Camila shares with Declan her passion for Christmas and what an authentic ice wine harvest can bring.
Strike Her Dead
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
All-star soccer player Jenna Sims and her mom Sally are ready for a fresh start when they move to a sunny beach town. Jenna joins her new school’s soccer team in the hopes of making friends and keeping her college scholarship, but things soon turn dangerous when she is framed for murder after discovering the coverup of a player’s death. Can she find who the real culprit is before the murderer gets to her? Stars Cece Kelly, René Ashton, Marc Herrmann and Grace Lawell.
Home Sweet Home: “The Alley Provides”
NBC, 8pm EST
When the Lakhias, a structured and regimented Indian Hindu family, trade homes with the carefree, new age James family, both are forced to evaluate their cultural, religious and environmental differences.
Murdered and Missing in Montana
Oxygen, 8pm EST
Imagine a place where your daughter goes missing and your cries for help may not be heard — a place where Indigenous women are murdered at 10 times the rate of any other ethnic group and killers are rarely brought to justice. In this 90-minute documentary special, attorney and investigative journalist Loni Coombs focuses on the cases of three young, Indigenous women whose deaths on and around the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Reservations remain a mystery.
Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible
Showtime, 8pm EST
This documentary is a deep dive into the mind and heart of former NBA star Kevin Garnett, who tells his story with the help of former teammates, coaches, media personalities and others who knew him from way back.
Magnum P.I.: “Devil on the Doorstep”
CBS, 9pm EST
A journalist hires Magnum (Jay Hernandez) to track down an anonymous source that has mysteriously gone dark in the new episode “Devil on the Doorstep.”
My Lottery Dream Home
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The new season of My Lottery Dream Home will follow uber-popular HGTV star David Bromstad as he crisscrosses the country to help his instantly rich clients find fantasy homes with their newfound wealth. From a waterfront getaway in Cape Coral, Florida, to a sprawling family estate in Atlanta, Georgia, David will search for amenity-filled properties that check off every box on a lottery winner’s wish list. In the premiere episode, David will help a family of five finally move out of the two-bedroom apartment they share with three dogs after a life-changing $5-million-dollar scratch-off win. Together they will navigate the expensive and exclusive California market for a home that has a room for everyone.
Great Performances: “A John Williams Premiere at Tanglewood”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
This concert recorded in July at Tanglewood, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home, is conducted by both BSO music director Andris Nelsons and legendary composer John Williams. Among the evening’s performances, virtuoso violinist Anne-Sophie Mütter will be spotlighted in the debut of Williams’ new violin concerto. “The violin is an instrument that I love very dearly,” Williams says. “These instruments are now 300 years old that are being used, and the craftsmanship of [their] makers is something unequaled. It seemingly cannot be improved upon.”
These Woods Are Haunted
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the tales featured in “I Don’t Want to Be Forced Out and None of Us Dared to Move,” the Season 3 finale of this paranormal docuseries, a Georgia man fights to save his home from a pack of destructive Bigfoots, and a family is terrified when a werewolf crashes their camping trip in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Blue Bloods: “Be Smart or Be Dead”
CBS, 10pm EST
There’s no one you trust more than family. When a former gang member puts out a hit on Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), the cop’s dad, police commissioner Frank (Tom Selleck), assigns his younger son, Sgt. Jamie (Will Estes), to protection duty. “As you can imagine, it goes over like a lead balloon with Danny that Jamie’s going to be his ‘handler,’” Estes says. “Danny doesn’t take orders so well, and Jamie is just trying to make the best of it.” Then little bro rolls out his sleeping bag next to the star detective’s bed! Sibling bickering aside, though, “there is real danger.” Jamie has his hands full in this episode: Wife Eddie (Vanessa Ray) meets her new NYPD partner, Luis Badillo (Ian Quinlan), whom he recommended. “He thought they would complement each other,” Estes adds, “but they’re like oil and water. Later, that will come to a head.” (The scene you won’t see? After Jamie breaks up a fight between Eddie and the handsome Badillo, Estes says, “I ad-libbed, ‘This tension better not be sexual!’”) The actor is “really enjoying [playing a] leadership role” in both scenarios, he adds. Good practice for an — inevitable? — promotion to lieutenant. We also see Frank’s long-secret grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), for the first time since last season’s finale. Some trivia: When Hochman guest-stars, Estes becomes “Jamie” off-camera too to avoid having two Wills on set.
The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek: “Saturday Morning Pinks”
History, 10pm EST
This episode looks back at the fondly remembered, Emmy-winning 1973-74 Saturday morning show Star Trek: The Animated Series. While technically the second series in the Trek franchise, with most of the original cast members returning to voice their characters, and original creator Gene Roddenberry and writer D.C. Fontana onboard creatively, it effectively was the fourth and fifth seasons of the original Star Trek.
The Alaska Triangle
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 2 of the paranormal docuseries concludes with “Haunted Fairground and The Vanished.” First, dark forces disrupt a paranormal investigation at an old fairground near Fairbanks, Alaska. Then, hundreds of Alaskans go missing every year. Is something otherworldly abducting them?
College Basketball: Villanova at UCLA
ESPN2, 11:30pm Live EST
Two storied college basketball programs are in action at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles as the Villanova Wildcats visit the UCLA Bruins on ESPN2.