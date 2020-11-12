TV Best Bets for November 12

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The longest-running primetime live-action series in TV history extends its record-setting run as it begins Season 22 tonight. The series’ long-established core cast, including Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino, returns, while two newer cast members who were introduced last season — Jamie Gray Hyder as Officer Kat Azar Tamin and Demore Barnes as Deputy Chief Christian Garland — have been bumped up to series regulars. Fans will also see some familiar faces pop up in Season 22, including Tamara Tunie as medical examiner Dr. Melinda Warner, and Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler (Meloni will also return as Stabler full time when he headlines the spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime, slated for a 2021 premiere).
Golf: The Masters: First Round
ESPN, 1pm Live EST
Postponed from April due to COVID-19, the 2020 Masters tournament will finally tee off at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, albeit without spectators in attendance. Tiger Woods accomplished one of the greatest career comebacks in all of sports when he overcame years of injuries and personal problems and won the 2019 Masters. Top contenders this year include Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa and U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. ESPN and CBS televise through Sunday.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Brando (Johnny Wactor) makes a promise to Carly (Laura Wright). Nina (Cynthia Watros) confronts Cyrus (Jeff Kober). Michael (Chad Duell) receives an important document. Chase (Josh Swickard) comes clean to Brook Lynn. Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is determined.
Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
This 3-hour premiere crossover event brings together both Station 19and Grey’s Anatomy. Last season on Station 19, Lt. Andy Herrera’s (Jaina Lee Ortiz) life was full of upheaval. She spontaneously married battalion chief Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and, in the last moment of the finale, came face-to-face with the mom she thought had passed away decades ago! The fallout will unfold against the real-life backdrop of the pandemic in Season 4. And on Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s long-running soapy med drama returns for its 17th season with a double timeline: one that finds the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial facing the COVID-19 pandemic, the other flashing back to where they left off last spring. Expect some lighthearted humor, joy, romance and sex, mixed in the everyday stresses of ongoing medical emergencies.
Live From Daryl’s House: “Smokey Robinson”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
R&B legend Smokey Robinson stops by to talk with host Daryl Hall and perform with Hall and his band, featuring classics like “Tears of a Clown.”
Pret
AMC, 8pmCatch a Classic!Julia Roberts shines in all of her Eliza Doolittle-like glory in this classic. She stars as a slightly rough-around-the-edges call girl who meets the perfect man — a rich, handsome business magnate (Richard Gere) who is seeking a friendly companion. Her wit wins him over and makes her Cinderella fantasies come true when they fall in love.
Leonard Maltin’s Neglected Classics
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
In this evening’s film lineup on Turner Classic Movies, famed film critic Leonard Maltin introduces a number of films that many viewers may not have heard of, but which deserve to be remembered and enjoyed as the classics they are. The night begins with 1935’s The GildedLily, a romantic comedy starring Claudette Colbert and Fred MacMurray that was highly acclaimed during its time but doesn’t necessarily come to mind when thinking of those actors today. Also tonight: Come Next Spring(1956), a drama starring Ann Sheridan, Steve Cochran and Walter Brennan; Blind Adventure(1933), a pre-Code mystery film starring Robert Armstrong and Helen Mack; The Mob(1951), a film noir starring Broderick Crawford; and Penthouse(1933), a crime film starring Warner Baxter, Myrna Loy and some risqué pre-Code language.
Southern Charm: “A Pair and a Spare”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Leva hosts a Persian dinner for the girls, while the boys go out and discover John doesn’t honor bro code. Meanwhile, pigs officially fly when Shep and Taylor double-date with Austen and Madison. And when Kathryn finds out a secret about Thomas, her fantasy of them getting back together crumbles.
Mom
CBS, 9pm EST
There’s double-date trouble on the sitcom tonight! Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Adam (William Fichtner) spend their first anniversary with cat lady Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) and her new man — and regret it.
Flip or Flop: “Cut & Run”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead flip a house in a cookie cutter neighborhood of Laguna Hills, California. At the house they discover a scene of disarray — the drywall has been torn up, exterior siding has been left off and it looks like someone left the house in a hurry. Why would someone cut and run on a house like this?
Suspicious Minds: “Whispers From the Woods”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
After 19-year-old Erica Miller disappears into a frigid January night, the town of York, Pennsylvania, is consumed with suspicion. Rumors fly as Erica’s mother desperately searches for her daughter and investigators turn up new suspects around every corner. Friends and former classmates reveal unexpected details about the young woman beloved by everyone she met — whose trust, detectives believe, was betrayed by someone close to her.
Ghost Adventures: “El Rancho Hotel”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Zak Bagans and the crew investigate a historic New Mexico hotel where a spike in paranormal activity has caused several employees to quit. The guys suspect the dark wave of supernatural energy was unleashed after a demonic ritual was conducted on the property.
The Unicorn
CBS, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 2 premiere episode “There’s Something About Whoever-She-Was,” Wade (Walton Goggins) has an instant connection with a woman he met briefly in a parking lot, and he’s determined to find her again.
Star Trek: Discovery: “Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad”
CBS, 10pm EST
Season 1 episodes of Star Trek: Discoverycontinue with “Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad.” As the USS Discoverycrew attempts to let loose at a party, an unwelcome visitor comes aboard bringing about a problematic and twisted sequence of events.
The Paley Center Presents “Law & Order”: Before They Were Stars
NBC, 10pm EST
For an up-and-coming actor, an appearance on aLaw & Orderepisode is a rite of passage. Since 1990, more than a few of the attorneys, victims, perpetrators, witnesses, kids, suspects and police of the week have gone on to become some of the biggest television and movie stars in the world. This hourlong special features interviews with actors whose roles on a Law & Orderseries played an instrumental part in shaping their careers, including Ron Cephas Jones, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us); Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton); Michael Imperioli and Aida Turturro (The Sopranos); Ariel Winter (Modern Family); Abigail Breslin (Zombieland) and S. Epatha Merkerson (Chicago Med). Several prominent actors who have a Law & Ordercredit or two on their resumés will also be part of the special, including Bradley Cooper. The special will be available on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, starting tomorrow.
The Holzer Files: “Death to Tyrants”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza and Shane Pittman reopen legendary ghost hunter Hans Holzer’s terrifying case of the Surratt Tavern in Clinton, Maryland — the infamous first stop of John Wilkes Booth after assassinating Abraham Lincoln in 1865.
Chrisley Knows Best
USA Network, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 8 of the reality series begins its second half tonight. The new episodes continue to follow the entertaining life of outspoken patriarch Todd Chrisley and his over-the-top Southern family: his loving wife Julie; their charming, strong-willed children Chase, Savannah and Grayson; darling granddaughter Chloe; and Todd’s beloved mother, Nanny Faye.
My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: “Walking on Golf Balls”
TLC, 10:30pm EST
Danielle has the worst case of dancer's feet Dr. Brad has ever seen, and life-threatening wounds may cause Dr. Ebonie's patient to lose his feet. Dr. Sarah has her work cut out for her with Crystal, whose mystery lumps are killing her feet.
Miz & Mrs
USA Network, 10:30pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 2 of this series that offers a glimpse into the A-list lifestyle of married WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse, and their eccentric family, returns with new episodes. The family has moved back to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, and things will never be the same. Shortly after the move, The Miz and Maryse welcomed their second daughter, introducing them to the joys and challenges of becoming parents of two.
