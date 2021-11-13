TV Best Bets for November 13

A Picture Perfect Holiday
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Fashion photographer Gaby Jones (Tatyana Ali) is eager to make a name for herself and finally gets her chance when she lands a coveted job at a magazine. Encouraged by an editor (Dina Meyer) to attend the annual Christmas Photography Retreat in the small town of Pine Falls to ramp up her skills, Gaby reluctantly signs up despite not being a huge fan of the holidays. When she arrives, she learns her rental has been double-booked with wildlife photographer Sean (Henderson Wade), but soon discovers there’s more to a photo than what you see through the lens. As the two fall for each other, their life choices start to get in the way, and they must decide if they’re willing to take a risk in order to share a picture-perfect holiday together.
Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight
discovery+, New Series!
Tiger King personality Carole Baskin is the subject of this two-part docuseries that shows a different side of her as she and her husband, Howard, along with their team, investigate the treatment of big cats, often coming into direct confrontations with dangerous operators.
NBA Basketball
NBA TV, beginning at 5pm Live EST
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are in Salt Lake City to take on Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz. In NBA TV’s second game, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics face Jarrett Allen and the Cavaliers in Cleveland.
Frankie Drake Mysteries: “Life Is a Cabaret”
Ovation, 7pm EST
After witnessing a man’s murder, Frankie’s (Lauren Lee Smith) search for his lady-friend suspect leads her to an underground cabaret and surprising results.
A Snowy Christmas
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
UPtv’s “Snowed in Weekend” begins with this movie, in which unlucky-in-love city lawyer Kelly Mitchum (Elysia Rotaru) returns home to spend Christmas with her family. As she dreams of finding her perfect man, she meets handsome contractor Forrest Newell (Damon Runyan), and he ticks all the boxes. Now, with her family’s home at risk of demolition, will Forrest be able to help? And will the magic of Christmas be enough to save it?
Christmas Time Is Here
GAC Family, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Nia Moore (Rukiya Bernard), a successful small-town Realtor, has her heart set on closing a big sale on a new resort for her client, Julian Parsons (Dewshane Williams), just in time for Christmas. There is only one hitch: No matter how many properties in Pine Valley Nia shows Julian, he keeps coming back to the one resort that isn’t for sale — the one belonging to Nia’s widower dad, Patrick (Tom Pickett). Patrick would like to sell the property and retire, but it’s Nia who cannot let go. Julian comes up with a magical plan for saving Nia’s family’s resort.
The French Connection 50th Anniversary (Directed by William Friedkin)
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Five Oscars, including Best Picture, went to Best Director Oscar winner William Friedkin’s highly acclaimed and realistic 1971 crime drama The French Connection, which is based on the true story of New York City narcotics detective Eddie Egan, dramatized here as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle (portrayed by Best Actor Oscar winner Gene Hackman). The adapted screenplay by Ernest Tidyman, which also won an Oscar, sparkles under Friedkin’s direction as it follows Doyle and fellow detective Buddy “Cloudy” Russo (Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Roy Scheider) as they use sharp instincts and unconventional methods to thwart the international suppliers of New York’s heroin trade. The film’s cinematography and sound were also nominated for Oscars, and their excellence is particularly on display during the movie’s legendary car chase, often cited as one of the greatest ever filmed, with Doyle commandeering a civilian’s car for a frantic pursuit of an elevated train on which a hitman is trying to escape and creative camerawork enhancing the thrills and sensation of speeding through the streets of a densely crowded big-city borough. The French Connection celebrated the 50th anniversary of its release on Oct. 7, so it’s a perfect time to revisit or discover the influential classic. It’s also perfect time to check out another Friedkin crime-drama classic, 1985’s To Live and Die in L.A., which he cowrote as well as directed, and which airs as the second half of tonight’s double feature. The neo-noir thriller is led by William Petersen in his second feature-film role, as a secret service agent who, with his partner (John Pankow), goes to increasingly desperate lengths to arrest a counterfeiter (Willem Dafoe in one of his earlier credited roles, and playing one of his creepier characters — which is saying something). To Live and Die in L.A. features another harrowing and highly regarded Friedkin-directed car chase, this time with the participants careening the wrong way down a busy Los Angeles freeway. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Blade Runner: Black Lotus
Adult Swim, 12am (late-night) EST, New Series!
This Japanese American anime series is based on the classic Blade Runner sci-fi film franchise. Set in the year 2032, it centers around Elle (voice of Jessica Henwick), a female replicant, and will reportedly also include “familiar” characters from the Blade Runner universe. Executive producer Joseph Chou says it “was difficult to strike a balance” between both honoring the look of the original 1982 film and its 2019 follow-up, Blade Runner 2049, and adding the unique elements of the anime world, but he thinks BR fans will be pleased with the result.