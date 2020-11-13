TV Best Bets for November 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Netflix, Original Film!
This visually stunning holiday musical adventure is set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, where legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle’s (Forest Whitaker) fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention— to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. The film features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence and Davy Nathan, as well as “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé.
Becoming You
Apple TV+, New Series!
Olivia Colman narrates this series that explores how the first 2,000 days on Earth shape our lives.
Doug Unplugs
Apple TV+, New Series!
In this animated kids series, a young robot wants to learn about the wonders of the human world.
I Am Greta
Hulu
This documentary film follows young Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.
Friday the 13th Monster Marathon
Syfy, beginning at 6am EST
Test your luck this Friday the 13th with 24 hours of monster-movie favorites, including The Last Witch Hunter (2015), Monster House (2006), Pitch Black (2000),A Nightmare on Elm Street(1984), Lake Placid(1999) and more.
“Friday the 13th” Marathon
IFC, beginning at 10:30am EST
Today is your lucky day if you enjoy watching the original films in the Friday the 13thhorror franchise. Over 16-plus hours, IFC will air two back-to-back marathons of the first four movies: Friday the 13th (1980), Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981), Friday the 13th Part III (1982) and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, the 1984 film that was actually nowhere near the “final chapter” for Jason Voorhees’ murderous shenanigans.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is honest with Michael (Chad Duell). Nina (Cynthia Watros) gets a lead on her missing child. Monica (Leslie Charleson) counsels Ned (Wally Kurth) on his relationship with Brook Lynn. Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) gets in over her head. Carly (Laura Wright) makes a chilling discovery.
College Football: East Carolina at Cincinnati
ESPN2, 7:30pm Live EST
The East Carolina Pirates are at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium for an American Athletic Conference clash with the Bearcats on ESPN2.
Christmas on the Vine
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Brooke (Julianna Guill), a young marketing executive, goes back to her hometown excited to relive her Christmas memories, while helping a struggling family-owned winery.
The Blacklist: “Roanoke”
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
We last left Special Agent Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) as she chose to back her heretofore untrustworthy mother, former KGB spy Katarina (Laila Robins), over international criminal/FBI asset Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader). In Season 8, “We’ll have big swings, big betrayals, big reveals,” says executive producer Jon Bokenkamp. “Katarina has revelations about Red that drive everything to come.” In the season premiere, Red directs the Task Force to investigate Roanoke, a legendary criminal who orchestrates elaborate extractions. Meanwhile, Liz works to hatch a secret plan with Katarina.
TCM Spotlight: Under the Big Top
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies brings you back to the circus tonight for more three-ring films. Tonight’s lineup focuses on darker aspects of circuses and carnivals with tales of greed, murder and horror set amid these outwardly happy places. The schedule includes Freaks(1932), Tod Browning’s controversial horror film that featured real-life sideshow performers who had disabilities among its cast; Carnival Story(1954), with Anne Baxter and Steve Cochran; Berserk(1967), a thriller starring Joan Crawford in her second-to-last big-screen role, as co-owner of a circus; and He Who Gets Slapped(1924), a silent psychological thriller starring Lon Chaney as a former academic turned circus clown who plots revenge on the man who stole his wife and his life’s research.
Gold Rush: White Water
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
It’s an all-out, winner-take-all battle against Mother Nature in the new season of this Gold Rushspinoff.Gold has soared to record prices this year, and the Dakota boys, Fred and Dustin Hurt, are more determined than ever before to cash in. But a late start to the season has shortened their mining window, and record snowfall has the rivers raging, creating the most dangerous mining conditions the crews have ever faced.
My Big Italian Adventure
HGTV, 9pm EST
Lorraine rushes to put the finishing touches on the home, including completing the kitchen and house exterior, before her family arrives in Sambuca di Sicilia. She works on a special project that honors her late father and then takes a break from the renovation to learn the art of making homemade pasta. As the clock ticks down, she overcomes obstacles and narrowly avoids a kitchen disaster just in time to celebrate the finished home with family and friends.
Ancient Aliens: “The Divine Number”
History, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
In numerous sacred traditions, the number 12 holds a divine significance. It can be found repeated in ancient architecture, groups of 12 wisdom keepers and even the latest scientific principles. Could this divine number be part of an alien code left for humanity to decipher?
Chaos in Court
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The first season comes to a close with back-to-back hourlong episodes. In “Hate Kills,” two sons disrupt a trial after their father is found guilty of murdering their mother; a woman accused of stabbing her husband screams at a Miami judge; a defendant on weapons charges leads deputies on a wild goose chase through a courthouse; and more. Then, in “Terror in the Court,” an angry defendant packs a nasty punch; a woman seeking protection is manhandled by a judge; a man threatens to kill family members at a bond hearing; a deputy wrestles a defendant to the floor; a drunk driver rams his car into a North Carolina courthouse; and more.
Great Performances: “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles”
PBS, 9pm EST
Travel through the history of the iconic musical exploring its reach across time and cultures, featuring appearances by composer and lyricist Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick as well as famous fans including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Topol and more.
Warrior
Cinemax, 10pm EST
On this sprawling, brawling action drama, the late-19th-century Tong Wars in San Francisco’s Chinatown have gotten fascinatingly complicated: A brother opposes his sister, some cops are in on the illegal action and anti-Chinese sentiment can foil the best-laid plans. But at least one major antagonist is eliminated — for now. Power-hungry Zing (Dustin Nguyen) has been a thorn in the side of just about everyone, and fittingly, it took the combined efforts of the local police (led by Kieran Bew’s Big Bill O’Hara), arms dealer Wang Chao (Hoon Lee) and criminal Li Yong (Joe Taslim), the henchman and lover of tong boss Mai Ling (Dianne Doan), to bring this one man to justice. Tonight, Zing faces trial. “He’s certainly going into San Quentin,” Nguyen reveals. But, the actor (and director of last week’s episode) says, fans shouldn’t count Zing out just yet. “He doesn’t know how he’s going to get out of this bind, but he’ll will it. There’s going to be revenge coming.”
Fear Friday the 13th
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
In this Fear the Woods special featuring tales of the paranormal in the great outdoors, two unlucky teens stumble upon a devil-worshiping cult while investigating an abandoned camp in Ohio. Then, friends get more than they bargained for when they summon a demon deep in the woods of North Carolina.
The Dirt
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
This aftershow returns to feature new insight and unexpected moments from the miners across Discovery Channel's entire Gold Rush universe. Hosted by bona fide Gold Rush expert Christo Doyle, The Dirt gives viewers access to the Gold Rush series like never before, as miners reveal what happens when the cameras aren't rolling and divulge the other side of mining in the wilderness. IN addition, the show engages superfans on a whole new, personal level, providing some the opportunity to talk with the miners and ask them anything.
