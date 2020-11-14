TV Best Bets for November 14

Robin and the 7 Hoods
TCM, 3:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This entertaining 1964 musical sets its retelling of the Robin Hood legend in mob-run, Prohibition-era Chicago. There, North Side boss Robbo (Frank Sinatra) hopes to get a leg up in his power struggle with rival racketeer Guy Gisborne (Peter Falk). Robbo sets himself up as a latter-day Robin Hood, with philanthropic fronts enabling him to scam the rich, take his cut and then give to the poor. Sinatra’s fellow Rat Packers Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. join in the fun, along with Bing Crosby, Barbara Rush and an uncredited Edward G. Robinson. Also of note: This is the film in which Sinatra introduced the tune associated with the Windy City ever since — “My Kind of Town,” which received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, along with Nelson Riddle’s nomination for his musical score.
The Pioneer Woman:
Food Network, 10am EST
Thanksgiving prep starts early! Ree Drummond offers tips for the perfect roast turkey and more.
College Football: Alabama at LSU
CBS, 6pm Live EST
SEC powers collide in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as Jaylen Waddle and the Alabama Crimson Tide visit Myles Brennan and the LSU Tigers.
Christmas in Vienna
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Jess Waters (Sarah Drew) is an accomplished violinist who has lost her passion for music and has been invited to perform at the Vienna Music Hall's prestigious Christmas Eve concert. Mark Olson (Brennan Elliott) is a diplomat in Vienna and a widowed father of three whose job is constantly keeping them moving. Against the backdrop of Christmas magic and romance, will Jess and Mark find a way to be together?
Christmas on Wheels
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Ashley (Tiya Sircar) returns to her small hometown to care for her uncle who recently broke his ankle. When she learns that he has sold her mom’s vintage red convertible, a car that holds many wonderful Christmas memories for the town, she seeks to find it and restore it to its former glory.
Young, Stalked and Pregnant
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
High school senior Audrey (Taylor Blackwell) is accepted at a top university when she finds herself pregnant by her boyfriend Sam (Cody Sulek), who insists on marriage and a family. But when Audrey makes plans for the future without him, Sam and his mother Casey (Tanya Clarke) decide to take matters into their own hands.
History’s Greatest Mysteries
History, 9pm EST, New Series!
History debuts its new History’s Greatest Mysteriesdocumentary programming franchise tonight. Hosted by Laurence Fishburne, History’s Greatest Mysterieswill investigate a wide range of historically compelling topics and the mysteries that pervade each, such as the sinking of the Titanic, Roswell and more. The series kicks off with “The Final Hunt for D.B. Cooper,” which delves into the 1971 incident in which a plane hijacker parachuted out of the plane with a bagful of cash and was never seen again — the only unsolved skyjacking in U.S. history.
Ghost Nation: “Antique Shop of Horrors”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to Bozrah, Connecticut, to investigate a potential haunting plaguing the Primitive Crow antique shop. After expanding her store, owner Beth Coletti began experiencing a spike in paranormal activity. With Beth’s customers frightened to return, and her lifelong dream hanging in the balance, the team searches for answers before she is forced to shut her doors for good.
Meet Me at Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm EST, Original Film!
When Joan’s (Catherine Bell) son’s wedding planner unexpectedly quits, she must coordinate his Christmas Eve wedding with the help of Beau (Mark Deklin), the bride’s uncle. As they work alongside each other, they discover their fates and pasts are intertwined.
Destination Fear: “Joliet Prison”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
It’s sweet revenge for Chelsea Laden when she takes the team to Chicago’s historic and utterly terrifying Joliet Prison. Terrible things happen once they separate inside its imposing walls, and one member experiences their most sickening night ever.
