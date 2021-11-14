TV Best Bets for November 14

Yellowjackets
Showtime, 10pm EST, New Series!
Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, the 10-episode saga follows a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.
Mayor of Kingstown
Paramount+; series premiere simulcast on Paramount Network at 9pm EST, New Series!
“There’s a lot of things that define Mike McLusky,” says Mayor of Kingstown star/executive producer Jeremy Renner of his character in the series. “And it all starts with the family. It will always start with the family.” The McLusky family is the focus of this 10-episode drama from Yellowstone cocreator Taylor Sheridan. The clan are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at the McLuskys’ attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. The series costars Kyle Chandler, Dianne Wiest and series cocreator Hugh Dillon, who also stars in Sheridan’s Yellowstone. And Yellowstone will serve as a launching pad for this series; Paramount Network will simulcast the Kingstown series premiere on Nov. 14 following a new episode of the former series. New episodes are available Sundays on Paramount+.
Snowed in for Christmas
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
Young au pair Kaley (Kayla Wallace) finds herself unable to return home for the holidays when a snowstorm derails her plans. In spite of her own disappointment, she is determined to teach the girls she watches — alongside their charming uncle (Jeremy Guilbaut) — the magic of Christmas. Will this series of events lead to a perfect holiday?
The Top Ten Revealed: “Sax-y Songs”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
A soulful night of “Sax-y Songs” on the countdown series has us rooting for George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” and Gerry Rafferty’s “Baker Street.” If only Jon Hamm’s shirtless, oiled-up Sergio from Saturday Night Live could be gyrating at No. 1!
The Simpsons: “A Serious Flanders (Part 2)”
FOX, 8pm EST
Things for Ned and Homer (voices of Harry Shearer and Dan Castellaneta) get worse in the conclusion of the two-part prestige crime thriller “A Serious Flanders.”
Call the Midwife
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm) EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 10 finale, Nonnatus House struggles to come to terms with Nancy’s (Megan Cusack) revelation.
Lost Cities of the Trojans
Science Channel, 8pm EST
For centuries, the Trojan War was dismissed as myth. Now, new evidence reveals more about this notorious tale. In Turkey, investigators have unlocked new secrets about the past as they excavate ruins of a city that some believe could be Troy itself. Did the war really take place at this spot? And could the Trojan horse myth be based on a real event? This special will also travel to Amsterdam, where archaeologists reexamine the pioneering work of early explorers, and to Greece, where a team of archaeologists have discovered the remains of a wealthy town that could be linked to the famous story.
Sunday Night Sex Comedies
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s time for another double feature of famous 1950s/’60s romantic/sex comedies on Turner Classic Movies, and this evening’s lineup begins with one of the most famous: 1955’s The Seven Year Itch. Directed by Billy Wilder and led by Marilyn Monroe (and featuring the iconic image of her white dress billowing up from the rush of a passing train while she’s standing on a subway grate), the film finds a married man (Tom Ewell) falling for the blond bombshell living upstairs (Monroe, as a character billed just as “The Girl”) while his wife and son are away on vacation. Married men also cause complications in tonight’s second film, Boys’ Night Out (1962), from director Michael Gordon, who had also helmed Pillow Talk a few years earlier. Four friends — three of them (played by Tony Randall, Howard Duff and Howard Morris) married, and one (James Garner) divorced — become envious of their philandering boss’ fling with his mistress and decide to try renting an apartment to set up as a secret love pad. The guys can’t believe their luck when a knockout (Kim Novak) also expresses interest in the apartment they have their eye on. They hire her on as a “housekeeper” for the pad, expecting something more, but the woman — who is actually a doctoral sociology student researching the “adolescent fantasies of the adult suburban male” — deftly avoids the men’s individual attempts at seduction even if they like to boast otherwise. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Frozen Gold
The Weather Channel, 8pm EST, New Series!
There’s gold under that thar glacier! Six Americans fly to Greenland to make their prospecting dreams come true in this new reality show. Good omen: A random hike turns up rubies! Not good: the threat of polar bears and mansplaining.
NFL Football: Kansas City at Las Vegas
NBC, 8:20pm Live EST
AFC West foes collide at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs duel with Derek Carr and the Raiders on Sunday Night Football.
Adele One Night Only
CBS, 8:30pm EST
We’re already feeling shortchanged. Two hours is not enough time with Adele, the 15-time Grammy winner who had us long before “Hello.” And even if this stunning talent couldn’t sing a note, she’d be good company — a cutup of a mum from North London who laughs at the fact that many babies have been conceived listening to her work: “I do make lovemaking music!” In this special, she sits down with Oprah Winfrey in her rose garden (topics: her divorce, losing 100 pounds) and performs hits as well as tracks from her upcoming album, 30, out Nov. 19. If Adele follows her usual concert MO, expect her to candidly announce, “I’m gonna take me shoes off.”
The Great North: “Tasteful Noods Adventure”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
Ham (voice of Paul Rust) is assigned an after-school job at a restaurant and gets a surprise in the new episode “Tasteful Noods Adventure.”
Diana
CNN, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The docuseries about Princess Diana concludes with “Her Legacy Continues.” Diana became the “People’s Princess” as the world grieved after her passing and now, 24 years later, this episode looks at the incredible legacy of the woman who forever changed the British monarchy.
Condor: “A Former KGB Man”
EPIX, 9pm EST
Believing that Bob’s killer and the mole could be one and the same, Joe (Max Irons), once again, is compelled to put himself in harm’s way. Meanwhile, Vasili (Alexei Bondar) makes a dangerous leap of faith.
Bob’s Burgers: “Loft in Bedslation”
FOX, 9pm EST
Linda (voice of John Roberts) and the girls try to build a loft bed for Louise (voice of Kristen Schaal) in the new episode “Loft in Bedslation.”
Grantchester: “Episode Seven”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Leonard (Al Weaver) asks Will (Tom Brittney) and Geordie (Robson Green) for their help when someone he knows is accused of murder.
Dexter: New Blood: “Storm of @#$%”
Showtime, 9pm EST
Dexter Morgan is proof that there is life after death. Well, fake death, that is. Eight years after the Miami serial killer of bad guys (Michael C. Hall) disappeared in a hurricane on the 2006-13 drama’s much-derided ending, the antihero is back for a 10-episode thrill ride. Says Hall, “We wanted to do something decidedly new but also maintain fundamental parts of the original.” New Blood shows Dexter with a new identity (mild-mannered cashier Jim Lindsay), a new home (charming Iron Lake, New York) and a new vow not to kill. For the past decade, he “has been committed to abstinence,” explains Hall, until unfortunate events in the Nov. 7 debut change that. “This show is Dexter,” says exec producer Clyde Phillips with a laugh, “and people die.”While Dexter has blood on his hands in the present, he’s also got to deal with the past, which comes back to haunt him both literally and figuratively. His late sister Deb (original series star Jennifer Carpenter) appears in visions as his conscience (Carpenter calls this version of her character Dexter’s “shame and his pain”). And now-teen son Harrison (Jack Alcott), whom Dexter left behind when he faked his death, has tracked him down at the worst possible time. (There’s still blood on his property from a fresh kill!)
Hightown: “Dot Dot Dot”
Starz, 9pm EST
On the P-town crime drama, cop Jackie (Monica Raymund) hunts a great white shark smuggler with former boss Ed (Mike Pniewski), while a text she sends to Leslie (Tonya Glanz) — her partner on the job and in bed — could prove costly.
Family Guy: “Peterschmidt Manor”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
While Lois (voice of Alex Borstein) is away at a funeral, the rest of the Griffin family converts the Pewterschmidts’ mansion into a hotel. Sam Elliott returns as the guest voice of Mayor Wild West in the new episode “Peterschmidt Manor.”
Table Wars
HGTV, 10pm EST, New Series!
During each episode of Table Wars, the competitors must design and install the ultimate themed dining environment that features stunning tablescapes, centerpieces, lighting and displays to wow the judges and avoid elimination. The seven-episode series will feature innovative tabletop exhibitions that must pass muster with lead judge Martha Stewart, the Emmy-winning television personality and New York Times bestselling author, as well as host, actress, design enthusiast and Emmy winner Tamera Mowry-Housley. Chris Hessney, an acclaimed luxury event planner and designer, will complete the judging panel. The finalist who delivers the most over-the-top event space will win the Table Wars title and a $50,000 cash prize.
Lies, Crimes &am
Season Premiere!
HLN, 10pmTonight’s true story is hard to hear: A 7-year-old in New York witnesses her mom’s 2015 death by bludgeoning.
Baptiste: “Episode Five”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Julien (Tchéky Karyo) and Emma (Fiona Shaw) hope to discover the identity of Gomorrah.
Curb Your Enthusiasm: “The Watermelon”
HBO, 10:30pm EST
Kaley Cuoco guest-stars as Heidi, the optometrist girlfriend of Freddy Funkhouser (Vince Vaughn). Curmudgeon Larry (Larry David) becomes her patient, but they don’t see eye-to-eye.