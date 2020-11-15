TV Best Bets for November 15

The Crown
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 4 of the drama about the British royal family, as the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As tensions rise between the queen and Britain’s first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairy tale to unite the British people. Behind closed doors, however, the royal family is becoming increasingly divided.
Golf: The Masters: Final Round
CBS, 10am Live EST
Who will be awarded the green jacket and claim a piece of golf history at the 2020 Masters? Find out as CBS airs final-round coverage from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Influential Hip Hop Artists”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
It’s a rap battle for the ages as this episode of the countdown series pits hip-hop artists against each other to see who makes the top of the list.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Picking Sides”
Bravo, 8pm EST
The ladies play a prank on Wendy that leaves her screaming. Gizelle struggles with keeping Juan’s impending proposal to herself. Meanwhile, Karen surprises the group with very personal details about her marriage. Ashley shocks Gizelle and Robyn with the news that she wrote a witness statement in defense of Monique.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “War Crimes”
CBS, 8pm EST
The NCIS team is called to help find the missing star witness in the trial of a chief petty officer in the new episode “War Crimes.”
The Simpsons: “Podcast News”
FOX, 8pm EST
David X. Cohen, who wrote several of the all-time great episodes of The Simpsonsin the 1990s, returns to pen the new episode “Podcast News,” in which Grampa Simpson (voice of Dan Castellaneta) is accused of a crime.
A Timeless Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Charles Whitley (Ryan Paevey) travels from 1903 to 2020 where he meets Megan Turner (Erin Cahill), a tour guide at his historic mansion, and experiences a 21st-century Christmas.
Renovation, Inc.: “Battling the Elements”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Winter weather affects a project's timeline and budget as the construction team rallies to get the outdoor structure finished. Then, Bryan and Sarah finish a home gym and basement for a young family.
The Christmas Edition
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Marie Osmond stars in this drama along with Carly Hughes, who plays an up-and-coming journalist who takes over running a small-town newspaper in Alaska. Using a series of Christmas articles, she’s able to quickly return the newspaper to profitability, and soon falls in love … both with her new home and the handsome son of the paper’s former owner. However, when her old boss announces plans to take over the paper for herself, she will need a Christmas miracle to save it.
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
PBS, 8pm EST
Devastated Maggie heads to the local pub to obtain a room, only to face another townsperson wronged by radio-gate. Becka and Maggie share a rare moment, putting things into perspective for Maggie. Karen surprises Peter in a borderline terrifying way.
The Reagans
Showtime, 8pm EST, New Series!
Directed by Matt Tyrnauer (Valentino: The Last Emperor), this four-part documentary series focuses on the rise and reign of America’s ultimate power couple: Ronald and Nancy Reagan. Evocative archival footage and illuminating contemporary interviews examine Nancy’s central role in her husband’s career, the darker aspects of the Reagans’ climb to power, and how the political tactics used in the ’60s and ’70s became a progenitor of our current national politics.
Michael Caine Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Enjoy a couple of different facets that legendary British actor Michael Caine can bring to his performances with tonight’s two-film lineup. First up is The Ipcress File, the 1965 BAFTA-winning spy thriller starring Caine in the first of his big-screen appearances as secret agent Harry Palmer. The film offers a grittier, more down-to-earth look at espionage work compared with the James Bond movies that had begun a few years earlier, while still being an exciting watch. Up next is Gambit(1966), the Oscar-nominated heist comedy in which Caine and Shirley MacLaine play criminals trying to acquire a priceless antiquity from a millionaire (Herbert Lom).
Rock Legends: “Spector Years”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Tonight’s episode looks at famous groups who were, at some point, guided to greatness by legendary music producer Phil Spector: the Righteous Brothers, the Ronettes and the Shirelles.
Bless the Harts: “The McEntire Truth”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “The McEntire Truth,” Betty and Crystalynn (voices of Maya Rudolph and Mary Steenburgen) team up to debunk Marjune’s (guest voice Holly Hunter) fabricated life story.
Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Trigger, Cursed and Fate”
AXS TV, 9pm EST, New Series!
Each episode of this half-hour series takes viewers on an immersive journey investigating headline-grabbing myths involving musical artists from the past and present. The premiere episode delves into the mysteries of the Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson and his relationship with serial killer Charlie Manson, seeking to answer if Wilson angered Manson during the summer of 1968; Post Malone’s infatuation with the occult and the possibility that he may be cursed by the world’s most haunted object; and whether or not a failed audition saved Faith Hill’s life at the start of her career.
NCIS: New Orleans: “Something in the Air, Part 2”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the conclusion of the two-part “Something in the Air” season premiere, the NCIS team discovers that the personal protective equipment they were sent to distribute may hold the key to solving the case of a suspicious death aboard a humanitarian ship with a COVID-19-infected crew.
The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards
E!, 9pm Live EST
The global, fan-driven awards show will celebrate the year’s best in movies, TV, music and pop culture. The telecast will celebrate an unprecedented year in pop culture, bring together the entertainment community and its fans, and honor the everyday heroes who’ve inspired us throughout the year.
Candy Land
Food Network, 9pm EST, New Series!
Sweet dreams are made of this: Hasbro’s board game comes to life in a new competition for professional confectioners in Candy Land. After finding ingredients hidden somewhere in Candy Land — say, Lemon Lime Springs or the Gumdrop Mountains — five teams of sugar specialists take on various challenges, creating candied mythical creatures, one-of-a-kind gifts for King Kandy and more. Their work is judged by Spring Baking Championship’s winning chocolatier Nacho Aguirre and Food Network Star’s Season 6 victor, Aarti Sequeira. Over six episodes, Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth guides contestants through the Wonka-worthy interpretations of classic Candy Land locations. “When I got on set, I freaked out,” she says. “[We] are physically in the game. It looks beautiful.” Good enough to eat, actually. “The entire set was edible,” the admitted chocolate fan notes, laughing. “You could pick something off a tree and eat it. They didn’t want us to, but by the end of the night, just try and stop me!”
Bob’s Burgers: “Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids”
FOX, 9pm EST
Bob’s Burgerscelebrates its 200th episode milestone in “Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids.” The family must figure out how to keep the restaurant open after the flat-top grill breaks on the morning of Ocean Fest on Ocean Avenue.
Killer in Question: “The Man With the Rabbit’s Foot”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
In 1997, three bodies are found in the walk-in refrigerator of a gas station in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Two years later, Thomas Cisco, an acquaintance of one of the victims, confesses to the murders. But family members of the victims are not at peace with Cisco’s confession, as mistrust of their parish’s law enforcement runs deep — especially when it comes to the longtime sheriff, whose son resembles a composite sketch released to the public. Cisco also proves to be unreliable in his accounts, and though he is sentenced to 90 years in prison for the murders, many — including the victims’ families — still believe he has an accomplice who roams free.
Roadkill
PBS, 9pm EST
Peter is the defendant at the family dinner table. As friends, family, employees and even a dead person turn against him, he follows his motto: “Keep moving forward.”
Unearthed: “Mystery of the Volcano Temple”
Science Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Pantheon is a 2,000-year-old temple with a dark secret. Today, using cutting-edge archaeological methods and brand-new evidence, experts look beneath the streets of Rome to find out why it was built and how it survived so long.
The Good L
Series Finale!
Showtime, 9pmAs the adaptation closes, federal troops surround fabled abolitionist John Brown (Ethan Hawke) at Harpers Ferry. It’s time for Brown’s (fictitious) young ward, Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson), to fight or flee.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Haunted Teddy Bear and More”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
A tenacious teddy bear terrorizes twins in Texas; a man is tormented by a vengeful spirit in an abandoned garage; and a woman fears an alien invasion outside her window in California.
A Year in Music: “2005”
AXS TV, 9:30pm EST
Host Lzzy Hale takes you back to the unforgettable year of 2005. She examines the year’s musical breakups, humanitarianism and Mariah Carey’s “emancipation” that broke sales records. The year also saw the birth of YouTube and the nation giving back after Hurricane Katrina devastated the South.
Family Guy: “Meg’s Wedding”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Meg (voice of Mila Kunis) plans her wedding to an unexpected Quahog resident in the new episode “Meg’s Wedding.”
First Ladies: “Lady Bird Johnson”
CNN, 10pm EST
President Lyndon Johnson’s administration enacted the Civil Rights Act, one of the most prolific legislative programs in U.S. history. But it likely wouldn’t have succeeded without Lady Bird Johnson’s steadying presence. Catapulted, by the assassination of John F. Kennedy, into a first lady role she did not prepare for, Lady Bird played a vital role in shaping her husband’s presidency.
The Christmas Doctor
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm EST, Original Film!
A week before Christmas, Dr. Alicia Wright (Holly Robinson Peete) is offered an assignment away from home. A mysterious man (Adrian Holmes) from her past journeys to find her before Christmas and brings with him a revelation that could change Alicia’s life forever.
Murder on Middle Beach
HBO, 10pm EST, New Series!
In this compelling four-part docuseries, the son of a Connecticut divorcée seeks answers in her unsolved murder, camera in hand. For starters, why is his dad so secretive?
Secrets of the Lost: “Pompeii: After Apocalypse”
Science Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Archaeologists armed with cutting-edge tech explore the aftermath of Pompeii’s legendary destruction, and access to the latest scientific investigations reveals the untold story of how a cataclysmic eruption transformed an entire region.
I Love a Mama’s Boy: “Mother-Son Tango”
TLC, 10pm EST
Jason's mom has an odd request for their wedding dance. Mike defends Stephanie to his mother. Kelly intrudes on a romantic dinner between Matt and Kim, and Emily finds herself in the hot seat at Laila's birthday party.
Uncensored: “Black Hollywood”
TV One, 10pm EST
If you don’t have a seat at the table, sometimes you have to create your own. Black Hollywood has been making major contributions to TV and film for decades — whether recognized or not — and it’s not stopping any time soon. In this episode, entertainers Nia Long, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and more reminisce on their time in Black Hollywood.
Moonbase 8: “Rats”
Showtime, 11pm EST
In the new episode “Rats,” Rook (Tim Heidecker) is homesick and considers leaving Moonbase 8, and Cap (John C. Reilly) chases a prowler going through the base’s garbage.
