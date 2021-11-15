TV Best Bets for November 15

Dalgliesh
Acorn TV, Season Finale!
In the two-part Season 1 finale “A Taste for Death” (both episodes are available today), two bodies with their throats slashed are found in a London church: a homeless man and an aristocratic Tory MP, who had recently resigned after a guest drowned at his wife’s birthday party. Dalgliesh (Bertie Carvel) is called in to investigate, and later, another violent attack at the church seems to rule out his main suspect. After discovering more home truths about Sir Paul’s family, Dalgliesh is forced to draw on his own personal tragedies to disarm the killer.
The Madame Blanc Mysteries
Acorn TV, New Series!
This lighthearted six-episode series from Britain stars series creator Sally Lindsay as renowned antiques dealer Jean White, who, when left nearly bankrupt after her husband’s sudden death, heads to their one last asset: a cottage in antiques hub Sainte Victoire, France. There, Jean begins investigating what happened to him, aided by sympathetic taxi driver Dom (Steve Edge). She soon finds the colorful locals have a treasure trove of other mysteries for her to assess, and Jean’s knowledge of priceless objects even proves helpful to the local police, as she ends up playing detective on several cases. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Mondays.
Dancing With the Stars: “Semi-Final
ABC, 8pmThe remaining celebs and their pro partners samba into the semifinals, hoping to keep their dreams of winning Season 30’s Mirrorball trophy alive.
All American: “Bird in the Hand”
The CW, 8pm EST
With the all-American game approaching, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is feeling uneasy until an old friend says something to him that makes everything suddenly click. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) questions why no one sees him as great, and the answer he gets takes him by surprise. Coop (Bre-Z) feels betrayed by Layla (Greta Onieogou) when she learns Layla is looking for a new artist, and makes some hurtful accusations.
NFL Football: L.A. Rams at San Francisco
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Matthew Stafford leads the L.A. Rams into Levi’s Stadium to face the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West matchup on Monday Night Football.
9-1-1: “Defend in Place”
FOX, 8pm EST
Holey moly, Los Angeles really is the pits this season! Not only has NBC’s La Brea opened up a massive sinkhole in the middle of the City of Angels, but now FOX’s first-responder drama has an epic fissure to deal with. “It was just a funny coincidence,” says co-showrunner Kristen Reidel with a laugh. Instead of a portal back to prehistoric times, the 9-1-1 disaster is caused by an underground oil-well explosion that craters a downtown L.A. street — swallowing a woman taking her driving test. “Our inspiration here was really, have you ever wished the earth would open up and swallow you whole? OK, now, what if it did?” And although we won’t see any birds from the Pleistocene epoch flying out of the sinkhole, Reidel jokes that the episode may still scare some viewers. “We don’t have any creatures, but it does start at the DMV, which I think for a lot of people inspires a different kind of terror.”
NBA Basketball
NBA TV, beginning at 8pm Live EST
NBA TV’s doubleheader has Nikola Joki? and the Denver Nuggets visiting Luka Don?i? and the Dallas Mavericks, followed by Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a meeting with LeBron James and the Lakers.
The Voice: “Live Top 13 Performances”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The Top 13 performers try to impress the judges (and viewers). Results will be revealed tomorrow night.
TCM Spotlight: Dance Numbers
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s time again for any Monday blues you might be having to be lifted by Turner Classic Movies’ evening of classic movie musicals with memorable choreography. The lineup begins with Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel and Ann Miller in Kiss Me Kate (1953), the adaptation of the 1948 Broadway production that was inspired by Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. Famous choreographer Hermes Pan staged the dance numbers, set to Cole Porter tunes like “So in Love,” “Too Darn Hot” and “Always True to You in My Fashion.” The film also features Bob Fosse as a supporting character in his second movie appearance; he, of course, would soon go on to become a brilliant stage and screen choreographer in his own right. Up next is The Gay Divorcee (1934), the Oscar-winning musical featuring the legendarily smooth moves of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in their second big-screen pairing. The duo flawlessly flow together in numbers also staged by Pan in what was his second film, and his first as primary choreographer (even if he wasn’t billed as such). Astaire and Jane Powell lead the next film, Royal Wedding (1951), which features a number of fun dance routines choreographed by Nick Castle, including two of Astaire’s most famous solo numbers (on whose choreography the actor likely also had considerable input): his dance with a hat rack to the song “Sunday Jumps” and the incredibly designed sequence in which he dances on the walls and ceilings of his room to the tune “You’re All the World to Me.” Astaire also stars in the next film, the Oscar-winning, Pan-choreographed Swing Time (1936), again with Rogers, and with Cyd Charisse in the evening’s final title, Silk Stockings (1957), choreographed by Pan and Eugene Loring. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown
Food Network, 9pm EST, New Series!
Move over, pumpkin spice. The other autumnal flavor takes center stage in this competition that asks teams to impress with brown sugar, molasses, cloves and creativity! Jesse Palmer hosts.
The Big Leap: “What Prevents Us?”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the midst of Paula’s (Piper Perabo) health concerns, she and Mike (Jon Rudnitsky) decide to take their relationship to the next level in the new episode “What Prevents Us?”
Ordinary Joe: “Reset”
NBC, 10pm EST
Music Joe (James Wolk) struggles to support Amy (Natalie Martinez) through a devastating loss; after Cop Joe (Wolk) and Amy’s decision to turn Bobby (Adam Rodriguez) in, they both face unexpected blowback; Nurse Joe (Wolk) helps someone from his past; and Jenny (Elizabeth Lail) tries to impress her law professor.
Independent Lens: “Storm Lake”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
This documentary follows old-school journalist Art Cullen as he works to keep his family’s biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times, alive in an era when local journalism is dying. Cullen and his family struggle to keep the paper afloat and deliver the news amid a global pandemic, and as the rise of social media and a declining advertising model conspire to end the paper. The film shines a light on the importance of local news as civic watchdogs serving communities, and, ultimately, on the role of journalism itself in a democracy.
1,000-lb Sisters
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
With her weight spiraling, Tammy makes the game-changing decision to check herself into rehab for food addiction, but her stay there may be short-lived as she considers the best way to reach her goals. She also appears to be talking to a new love interest, which is cause for concern for her family, as relationships have hindered Tammy’s progress in the past. Amy is dealing with her own stress, and while her dreams came true when she became a mom to son Gage, balancing the demands of motherhood with her own weight-loss goals may prove to be impossible.