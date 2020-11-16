TV Best Bets for November 16

Star of the Month: Shelley Winters: “Scene Stealing Supporting Roles”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Whether as a film’s lead or in a supporting capacity, Shelley Winters was always memorable, and could often steal a scene, as this evening’s lineup of Winters classics shows. The night begins with the actress’ Best Supporting Actress Oscar-winning role in The Diary of AnneFrank(1959). The evening continues with Winters’ roles in Robert Wise’s 1959 film noir Odds Against Tomorrow; in another Wise film, the 1954 drama Executive Suite; and headlining the drama Tennessee Champ(1954) — which marked Winters’ first film in nearly two years after a short-lived marriage and the birth of her daughter, but which showed she had not lost a step during that hiatus when it came to acting.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Nina (Cynthia Watros) feels defeated. Carly (Laura Wright) cautions Jax (Ingo Rademacher). Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) meets with Martin (Michael E. Knight). Chase (Josh Swickard) continues the ruse. Brando (Johnny Wactor) calls Jason (Steve Burton) with news.
The Neighborhood
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 3 premiere episode “Welcome to the Movement,” the Butlers and Johnsons unite when a member of their community is the victim of racial injustice.
NFL Football: Minnesota at Chicago
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
A big NFC North matchup has Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago’s Soldier Field to take on Khalil Mack and the Bears on Monday Night Football.
L.A.’s Finest: “Dead Men Tell No Tales”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” Syd (Gabrielle Union) and McKenna (Jessica Alba) try to convince Patrick (Ryan McPartlin) to bend the law in order to save a life.
The Voice: “The Battles Part 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Battle Rounds continue as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Leon Bridges (Team Kelly), Miguel (Team Legend), Kane Brown (Team Blake) and Julia Michaels (Team Gwen) to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in the hopes of advancing to the Knockout Rounds. Each coach has one steal and one save, and their saved artist will enter into a Four-Way Knockout.
Greek Island Odyssey With Bettany Hughes
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, New Series!
Historian Bettany Hughes takes a 1,700-mile sea voyage inspired by legendary Greek warrior Odysseus’ homeward journey after the Trojan War victory. Follow new archeological discoveries and the myths and legends of the Greek islands amid stunning landscapes.
Blood on Her Badge
TV One, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After coldhearted cop Dee (Rayven Ferrell) falls for an aggressive drug dealer (Tequan Richmond), they begin robbing drivers during routine traffic stops.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola
CBS, 8:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Bob’s (Billy Gardell) plans to propose to Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) hit a snag when she reveals her belief that traditional marriage is more trouble than it’s worth. Barry Shabaka Henley also stars in the Season 2 premiere episode “On a Dead Guy’s Bench.”
Below Deck: “Max and Dax’s Excellent Adventure”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Ready to let loose in the Caribbean, James instead finds himself disappointed on the first night out. Heads turn as My Seannawelcomes a new crew member, and Izzy makes a surprising decision, much to the chagrin of James. Francesca comes to grips with the ramifications of her emotional outburst. A charter group of thirsty 20-year-olds arrives, and Shane’s mistakes push Eddie’s patience to the edge.
All Rise
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
“We call it the ‘awakening’ of All Rise,” co-showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence says of the courthouse drama’s second season. “We are reflecting what is happening in the real world. And Lola will be right in the center of it all” — quite literally, it seems, in the two-part opener (concluding Nov. 23). The story begins last summer, when protesters in Los Angeles took to the streets. As Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) and prosecutor Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel) are heading home, says Harris-Lawrence, she “inserts herself into a situation” between a teen girl and police and is detained. Mark’s and Lola’s different takes on the encounter test their friendship, which hasn’t fully recovered four months later when Mark — heading a Special Trials Unit — argues a case in her courtroom. Repercussions from that night ripple throughout the season, which also introduces law clerk Vanessa “Ness” Johnson (Samantha Marie Ware). An extremely smart Harvard grad with zero filter, she too sees things differently than boss Lola on occasion. Says the producer: “They’re going to push each other.”
Filthy Rich: “James 4:1”
FOX, 9pm EST
Tensions run high in the Monreaux family on the night of Antonio’s (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) big fight in the new episode “James 4:1.”
His Dark Materials
HBO, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of the dark fantasy series, based on Philip Pullman’s YA trilogy, gifted young explorer Lyra (Dafne Keen) adventures alongside pragmatic peer Will (Amir Wilson): “We see her learn it’s not always the right thing to fly into a situation,” teases executive producer Jane Tranter.
Bargain Mansions: “On the Wings of a Dovetail”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Tamara Day renovates an ’80s home that is in need of some TLC. Tackling both the front and backyard, she adds her unique style to the spaces. On the inside, Tamara removes dated elements throughout the home and installs a touch of class from the entrance all the way through to the main suite creating a breathtaking kitchen and upgraded main suite bathroom.
Twisted Sisters: “The Good Sister”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
A serious childhood illness limits the mental development of Debbie Burns, requiring her older sister Barbara to care for her. For nearly 40 years, the sisters live a modest, peaceful life together in St. Petersburg, Florida. But a substantial inheritance disturbs the calm in the Burns home, pitting one sister against the other until, finally, one of them snaps.
The Good Doctor: “Newbies”
ABC, 10pm EST
With several candidates vying for residency at St. Bonaventure, Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) tasks Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) and Dr. Alex Parks (Will Yun Lee) with mentoring the top first-year resident contenders.
Bull
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The TAC (Trial Analysis Corporation) team weathers New York City’s pandemic-related shutdown and discovers how hard it is to work their magic in a virtual court system.
Til Death Do Us Part: “The House Out on Wade Road”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
Byron and Michele Wright overcome broken homes to find solace in one another. But when their blissful union falls apart and a new man arrives on the scene, it unearths violent secrets and a shocking truth.
Weakest Link: “Whose IQ Test Came Back Negative?”
NBC, 10pm EST
Jane Lynch hosts a new episode of this revival of the international game show phenomenon. Eight strangers work as a team to play a high-stakes game of trivia. They turn on each other to eliminate the weakest in hopes of winning up to a $1 million prize.
Independent Lens: “Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip”
PBS, 10pm EST
Follow home renovation expert Jonathan Scott on his mission to flip the switch on how Americans access power. He travels the country and interviews a host of experts, and quickly learns how little choice the public has in how they source energy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!