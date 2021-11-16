TV Best Bets for November 16

Fixer to Fabulous
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
This breakout series spotlights husband and wife renovation and design experts Dave and Jenny Marrs, who overhaul historic homes in Northwest Arkansas while raising five young children and managing their family farm. Jenny, the creative influence behind their personalized renovations, specializes in designing spaces that are warm and welcoming for families, while Dave, who has a passion for reviving old homes, tackles construction with unmatched skill and confidence.
Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco
discovery+, Season Premiere!
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is back for a second season and more comedic deep dives into the culinary world by talking and cooking with the world’s top chefs, restaurant owners, other comedians and his own family.
Man in the Arena: Tom Brady
ESPN+, New Series!
After 21 seasons in the NFL, quarterback Tom Brady will finally share a personal firsthand account of his Super Bowl appearances. Over the episodes of this series (available Tuesdays), Brady deconstructs the milestones of his legendary career.
The Flash: “Armageddon, Part 1”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.
The Resident: “Who Will You Be?”
FOX, 8pm EST
A new group of interns start their first day at the hospital in the new episode “Who Will You Be?”
The Voice: “Live Top 13 Eliminations”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Find out which of last night’s top 13 performers made it through.
Gordon Parks — Part 1
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Beginning tonight, and concluding next Tuesday evening, Turner Classic Movies will honor renowned filmmaker and photographer Gordon Parks. “I chose my camera as a weapon against all the things I dislike about America — poverty, racism, discrimination,” Parks said. Whether it was with his still camera as a photojournalist, or with a motion-picture camera as a moviemaker and documentarian, he was true to his word: From the 1940s through the ’70s, his various works offered searing insights into the Black experience in America. On the popular movie front, Parks became the first Black filmmaker to produce and direct a major motion picture in Hollywood, and he created what was to be known as the popular “blaxploitation” genre of the ’70s with films like 1971’s Shaft. Tonight’s celebration of Parks on TCM begins with the network premiere of the 1973 documentary Listen to a Stranger: An Interview With Gordon Parks, an in-depth interview with Parks where he discusses his life and career. This is followed by Parks’ 1964 documentary short Flavio, which follows Flavio da Silva, a 12-year-old boy in a family of 10 living in the slums of Rio de Janeiro. After that is the 1969 drama The Learning Tree, written and directed by Parks and based on his semiautobiographical 1963 novel of the same name. It was the first film directed by an African American for a major film studio, and was selected for the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 1989 for its significance. After that is the iconic, Oscar-winning Shaft, the influential crime drama with which Parks is most associated as a director. With a dynamic performance by Richard Roundtree as the title character, private detective John Shaft, the film is fun and action-filled while still speaking to the themes that were important to Parks. In 2000, Shaft was also added to the National Film Registry. Its 1972 follow-up, Shaft’s Big Score!, directed by and with music from Parks, concludes this first evening devoted to him. — Evan McLean
Riverdale: “Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Following the explosion that ended Season 5, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE, where everything is as it should be. Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are now the town’s power couple, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) move in together. But with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) demanding a return to the “old ways,” this serenity will surely not last. And how could Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) possibly have survived?
Beat Bobby Flay: “Adios, Roberto Flay”
Food Network, 9pm EST
It’s been said pasta is one of chef Bobby Flay’s few weaknesses in the kitchen. Will one of the two Italian-cuisine pros enlisted for tonight’s battle actually defeat him?
Our Kind of People
FOX, 9pm EST
In this juicy hour directed by costar Joe Morton (aka Teddy Franklin), foes Leah (Nadine Ellis) and Angela (Yaya DaCosta) join forces after realizing they may hate someone — Melissa De Sousa’s Alex — more than they hate each other.
La Brea: “Origins”
NBC, 9pm EST
With cold weather fast approaching, Eve (Natalie Zea), Levi (Nicholas Gonzalez) and Ty (Chiké Okonkwo) return to the fort in search of information.
The Big Holiday Food Fight
OWN, 9pm EST, New Series!
Home cooks whip up family recipes, like “Dad’s special potatoes,” to win a stocking stuffed with $5,000.
American Veteran
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST, Series Finale!
“Those who went into the service, and those who did not — we are two different realities,” observes one veteran in “The Reckoning,” the series finale episode hosted by Army veteran, actor and motivational speaker J.R. Martinez. And as the episode shows, there are also differences from veteran to veteran. Some appreciate hearing the words, “Thank you for your service,” while others wonder if the thanks are just a bumper-sticker slogan. Veterans reflecting on their service ask how we — veterans and civilians together — can move America forward.
7 Little Johnstons
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Trent and Amber continue to work on pushing their older children out of the nest. With Liz successfully moved out, Anna is eager to follow suit, but everyone wonders when Jonah will finally fly the coop. As the kids are getting older, life seems to be getting less chaotic for Trent and Amber, which is their cue to liven things up. Both parents switch things up in their professional lives, and they also consider adding a new member to the Johnston home — although it’s not what viewers might expect!
Queens: “Do Anything for Clout”
ABC, 10pm EST
Brianna deals with a painful reminder of Jeff’s infidelity, and the group hopes a performance at the American Music Awards will solidify their comeback. Meanwhile, after completing treatment at a rehab facility for her addiction issues, Lauren struggles to identify with her alter ego, Lil Muffin. Musical performances include “I’m That Chick” by Lil Miffin as performed by Pepi Sonuga. Jadakiss and Fivio Foreign guest-star.
FBI: Most Wanted: “Gladiator”
CBS, 10pm EST
If you’re a criminal on the run and FBI Special Agent Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos) is on your tail, it’s game over. The recent addition to the Fugitive Task Force — a Navy veteran and former Miami field agent with an arsenal of skills from combat readiness to interviewing and flipping witnesses — never gives up the chase. This week, compassionate Kristin steels herself to work the case of a young lifestyle guru (Christen Sharice) murdered in the Connecticut home she shared with her NBA star husband (Romeo Brown). Off the clock, however, she lets down her guard a little with her journalist ex-husband, Nick Vargas (Migs Govea): Kristin and their teenage daughter, Ingrid (Oriana Bustamante), are now living in the same New York City apartment building as Nick and their teen son, Jack (Jay Cobian). Complicated? Yes! “She’s torn in a lot of ways,” says Davalos. Look for Kristin to chat with fellow parent Jess about it. More of what drives the special agent will be revealed in an upcoming episode when we learn of a difficult incident from her military days. “It informs not only her work, but her divorce and personal life as well,” teases Hudgins, adding, “The deepest wounds sometimes heal the best.”
College Basketball: BYU vs. Oregon
ESPN, 10pm Live EST
The BYU Cougars and Oregon Ducks square off in the 2021 Phil Knight Invitational at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
New Amsterdam: “In a Strange Land”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) takes drastic measures to help several undocumented immigrants after a fire destroys the church where they had sought refuge; Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and Malvo (Frances Turner) assist a patient with a life-threatening condition; Dr. Reynolds (Jocko Sims) is conflicted about his new position; and Brantley (Debra Monk) considers how to rectify the situation with Dr. Fuentes (Michelle Forbes).
VOCES
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST, Season Finale!
The season finale, “American Exile,” follows Valente Valenzuela and his brother Manuel who, as teenagers, volunteered and were sent to fight in Vietnam. They came home decorated, but were also physically and psychologically scarred. Now, some 50 years later, they’ve received notices of deportation. Shocked and confused, the brothers soon learn they are not alone and that thousands of veterans are being deported because of misdemeanor offenses after completing their service in the armed forces. Together, they decide to don their uniforms for one last fight — as veterans’ rights activists.
Addicted to Marriage
TLC, 10pm EST, New Series!
Follow the lives of four intriguing women who love to get married. Meet Monette, Shae, Amy and Kecia, who collectively have been down the aisle a total of 20 times! Each marriage enthusiast is ready to say “I do” again, but are the men in their lives ready?